CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019

Zone forecasts for the Mojave Desert and Southern Great Basin

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

CAZ519-272300-

Eastern Sierra Slopes-

Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 65.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 85.

CAZ521-272300-

White Mountains of Inyo County-

Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 64.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

CAZ520-272300-

Owens Valley-

Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,

and Olancha

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 74.

Highs 99 to 102.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

CAZ522-272300-

Death Valley National Park-

Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,

and Shoshone

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 95 in the mountains...120 to 123 at

Furnace Creek. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74 in the mountains...95 to

98 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 94 in the mountains...around

120 at Furnace Creek. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...93 to

96 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 92 in the mountains...116 to

119 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 70 to 73 in the

mountains...89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. Highs 93 to 96 in the

mountains...115 to 118 at Furnace Creek.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71 in the mountains...

around 91 at Furnace Creek.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 in the mountains...

around 113 at Furnace Creek.

CAZ523-272300-

Western Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 106. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 103. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs

104 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 77.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102.

CAZ524-272300-

Eastern Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,

and Mitchell Caverns

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

Highs 105 to 108.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 79.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101.

CAZ525-526-272300-

Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-

Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,

Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction

211 AM PDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...100 to 103 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 85 in Twentynine Palms...

74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...99 to

102 around Yucca Valley...103 to 106 near Joshua Tree. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 83 in Twentynine Palms...

72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms and near

Joshua Tree...around 100 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 81 to 84 in

Twentynine Palms...73 to 76 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 109 to 112 in Twentynine Palms...102 to 105 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108 in Twentynine Palms...around

103 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 83 in

Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua

Tree. Highs 105 to 108 in Twentynine Palms...100 to 103 around

Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.

