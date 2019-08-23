CA Las Vegas NV Zone Forecast
CAZ519-231100-
Eastern Sierra Slopes-
Including the cities of Aspendell and Whitney Portal
136 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 89.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs 88 to 93.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72. Highs
88 to 93.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to
70. Highs 87 to 92.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.
CAZ521-231100-
White Mountains of Inyo County-
Including the cities of Westgard Pass and Bristlecone Pine
136 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. East winds up to 10 mph
increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 65 to 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Highs
89 to 94.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71. Highs
88 to 93.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 70. Highs 87 to
92.
CAZ520-231100-
Owens Valley-
Including the cities of Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine,
and Olancha
136 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 96. East winds up to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 97. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 100 to 103. Lows 73 to 76.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 77. Highs
101 to 104.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78. Highs
100 to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 73 to 76. Highs
around 100.
CAZ522-231100-
Death Valley National Park-
Including the cities of Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells,
and Shoshone
136 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 68 in the mountains...around
90 at Furnace Creek. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 89 in the mountains...114 to 117 at
Furnace Creek. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to south
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 69 in the mountains...around
90 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90 in the mountains...114 to
117 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 in the mountains...
89 to 92 at Furnace Creek. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 95 in the mountains...
around 116 at Furnace Creek.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 72 to 75 in the
mountains...91 to 94 at Furnace Creek. Highs 94 to 97 in the
mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74 in the mountains...
around 93 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 in the mountains...
around 119 at Furnace Creek.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 74 in the mountains...
around 94 at Furnace Creek.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 96 in the
mountains...116 to 119 at Furnace Creek. Lows 72 to 75 in the
mountains...92 to 95 at Furnace Creek.
CAZ523-231100-
Western Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Barstow, Daggett, and Fort Irwin
136 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 72. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 74. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 78.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 79.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 80. Highs
103 to 106.
CAZ524-231100-
Eastern Mojave Desert-
Including the cities of Baker, Mountain Pass,
and Mitchell Caverns
136 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 73. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 98. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 75. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to
82. Highs 105 to 108.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 104 to 107. Lows 79 to
82.
CAZ525-526-231100-
Morongo Basin-Cadiz Basin-
Including the cities of Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley,
Twentynine Palms, and Vidal Junction
136 AM PDT Fri Aug 23 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine
Palms...around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 105 in Twentynine Palms...95 to
98 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 78 in Twentynine Palms...
around 70 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 104 in Twentynine Palms and near
Joshua Tree...95 to 98 around Yucca Valley. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80 in Twentynine
Palms...69 to 72 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 110 in
Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Lows 81 to 84 in Twentynine Palms...72 to 75 around Yucca
Valley and near Joshua Tree.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 83 to 86 in
Twentynine Palms...74 to 77 around Yucca Valley and near Joshua
Tree. Highs around 110 in Twentynine Palms...101 to 104 around
Yucca Valley and near Joshua Tree.
