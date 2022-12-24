Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Sunday, December 25, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Partial sunshine;52;31;SSE;5;79%;3%;2

Arcata;Low clouds;64;52;SSE;5;87%;32%;1

Auburn;Partly sunny;59;45;E;4;93%;4%;2

Avalon;Nice with sunshine;76;56;WNW;6;22%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Fog, then sun;56;40;ESE;4;80%;0%;2

Beale AFB;Partly sunny;57;43;ESE;3;99%;5%;2

Big Bear City;Sunny and mild;58;25;WSW;6;52%;1%;3

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;64;28;W;5;36%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;61;44;SSE;5;41%;7%;2

Blythe;Sunny and warm;73;44;ENE;7;34%;0%;3

Burbank;Sunny and very warm;81;52;NNE;5;28%;0%;3

Camarillo;Sunny and warm;77;47;NE;7;34%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Sunny and nice;73;47;NE;6;35%;0%;3

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;73;48;NE;8;22%;0%;3

Carlsbad;Sunny and warm;75;42;NE;6;46%;0%;3

Chico;Partly sunny;57;45;E;4;96%;14%;2

China Lake;Mostly sunny;66;31;W;3;39%;0%;3

Chino;Sunny and very warm;80;48;NNE;4;31%;1%;3

Concord;Fog, then sun;60;42;ENE;5;89%;1%;2

Corona;Plenty of sunshine;84;45;E;5;28%;0%;3

Crescent City;A morning shower;59;52;SSE;10;95%;90%;0

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;68;40;WSW;6;36%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;64;29;NNE;5;45%;0%;3

El Centro;Nice with sunshine;77;44;NW;5;33%;0%;3

Eureka;Low clouds;63;52;S;6;89%;32%;1

Fairfield;Fog to sun;59;42;WNW;6;92%;1%;2

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;54;41;ESE;4;95%;0%;2

Fullerton;Abundant sunshine;83;50;ENE;5;34%;0%;3

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;52;37;ESE;4;94%;1%;2

Hawthorne;Sunny and very warm;81;53;NE;5;32%;0%;3

Hayward;Partly sunny;62;44;NE;6;80%;1%;2

Imperial;Nice with sunshine;77;44;NW;5;33%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;73;47;ENE;7;48%;0%;3

Lancaster;Sunny and mild;68;34;NE;4;35%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;53;35;SE;4;86%;0%;2

Lincoln;Partly sunny;57;44;ESE;4;97%;5%;2

Livermore;Partly sunny;60;42;SSE;8;88%;1%;2

Lompoc;Periods of sun;71;43;ENE;6;59%;0%;3

Long Beach;Sunny;81;50;NE;5;36%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Warm with sunshine;81;49;ENE;5;37%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Sunny;81;55;NNE;5;30%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;81;55;NNE;5;30%;1%;3

Madera;Mostly cloudy;54;40;ESE;4;94%;1%;2

Mammoth;Partly sunny;52;36;SSE;7;77%;7%;2

Marysville;Partly sunny;56;44;SE;4;99%;6%;2

Mather AFB;Fog to sun;55;42;ESE;5;97%;1%;2

Merced;Mostly cloudy;53;39;SE;4;96%;0%;2

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;53;39;SE;4;96%;0%;2

Miramar Mcas;Sunny;81;49;ENE;5;25%;0%;3

Modesto;Mostly cloudy;55;40;ESE;4;89%;0%;2

Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;62;44;WNW;4;79%;0%;2

Mojave;Plenty of sun;68;39;N;6;32%;1%;3

Montague;Mainly cloudy;51;39;ESE;7;95%;30%;1

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;68;43;E;6;63%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy;56;39;SSE;4;79%;32%;2

Napa County;Fog to sun;59;42;N;7;90%;3%;2

Needles;Breezy in the a.m.;73;48;NNW;12;31%;1%;3

North Island;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;NNE;6;46%;0%;3

Oakland;Partly sunny;59;45;NNW;6;79%;2%;2

Oceanside;Sunny and warm;75;42;NE;6;46%;0%;3

Ontario;Sunny and very warm;80;48;NNE;4;31%;1%;3

Oroville;Partly sunny;57;47;E;5;97%;9%;2

Oxnard;Plenty of sun;73;51;NNE;7;44%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;80;51;NNW;5;23%;0%;3

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;64;34;NE;5;44%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;69;36;ENE;5;67%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Sunny and nice;74;48;NE;8;43%;0%;3

Porterville;Mostly cloudy;53;40;ESE;4;89%;1%;2

Ramona;Sunny and very warm;81;41;ENE;6;25%;1%;3

Redding;Partly sunny;63;44;NNE;5;85%;30%;2

Riverside;Sunny and very warm;82;44;NE;5;31%;0%;3

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;79;39;E;5;33%;1%;3

Sacramento;Fog to sun;56;42;SE;4;97%;1%;2

Sacramento International;Fog, then sun;56;42;SE;4;96%;2%;2

Salinas;Mostly sunny;69;45;ESE;8;63%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;79;45;NNE;5;30%;0%;3

San Carlos;Partly sunny;62;46;NNE;5;84%;2%;2

San Diego;Nice with sunshine;75;48;NE;6;45%;0%;3

San Diego Brown;Sunny and very warm;80;49;E;5;28%;0%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sun;80;49;ENE;5;30%;0%;3

San Francisco;Partly sunny;59;46;N;8;86%;2%;2

San Jose;Partial sunshine;64;42;SW;4;76%;0%;2

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;75;41;NE;5;58%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;WNW;8;43%;1%;3

Sandberg;Mostly sunny;67;52;NNE;11;23%;0%;3

Santa Ana;Very warm;83;50;E;4;40%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;72;45;NE;5;61%;1%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;43;ENE;5;58%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;NNE;5;39%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;63;43;ENE;5;90%;4%;2

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, nice;76;42;NE;5;56%;1%;3

Santee;Sunny and very warm;84;46;E;5;30%;0%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;54;31;SW;5;67%;1%;3

Stockton;Mostly cloudy;55;41;ESE;4;96%;0%;2

Thermal;Sunny and pleasant;76;36;N;5;36%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Periods of sun;53;31;SW;5;77%;1%;3

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;71;39;WNW;6;30%;1%;3

Ukiah;Fog to sun;67;46;SE;3;84%;16%;2

Vacaville;Fog, then sun;60;42;SW;5;90%;2%;2

Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;82;50;N;5;29%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;44;NE;7;58%;0%;3

Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;68;31;W;4;41%;0%;3

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;51;38;ESE;4;91%;0%;2

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;69;42;NE;5;69%;0%;2

