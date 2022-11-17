Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Sunny and colder;34;9;E;6;77%;0%;3

Arcata;Mostly sunny;57;32;ESE;4;66%;0%;2

Auburn;Mostly sunny;62;39;E;8;47%;3%;3

Avalon;Partly sunny;64;51;ENE;4;56%;0%;3

Bakersfield;Turning sunny;63;38;E;5;48%;0%;3

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;67;34;NNE;11;46%;2%;3

Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;54;22;NE;7;38%;1%;4

Bishop;Mostly sunny, cold;53;21;NNW;10;30%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cooler;46;32;E;11;35%;4%;3

Blythe;Mostly sunny;71;47;N;8;21%;0%;3

Burbank;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;NE;5;34%;0%;3

Camarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;69;51;ENE;11;39%;0%;3

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;67;43;NE;6;48%;0%;3

Campo;Mostly sunny;67;40;ENE;6;23%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Partly sunny;67;39;NE;6;56%;0%;3

Chico;Mostly sunny;66;36;NNE;9;39%;2%;3

China Lake;Turning sunny;64;32;N;6;21%;0%;3

Chino;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;NNE;6;30%;1%;3

Concord;Mostly sunny;68;37;NE;6;45%;0%;3

Corona;Mostly sunny;74;51;NE;6;29%;0%;3

Crescent City;Mostly sunny;56;39;E;7;65%;2%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;65;35;N;7;21%;0%;3

Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;63;28;NE;7;26%;0%;3

El Centro;Nice with sunshine;74;47;WNW;5;23%;0%;3

Eureka;Mostly sunny;56;33;ESE;4;66%;0%;2

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;69;39;NNE;9;45%;0%;3

Fresno;Mostly sunny;65;36;NE;4;59%;0%;3

Fullerton;Mostly sunny;72;48;NE;5;44%;0%;3

Hanford;Turning sunny;63;33;NNW;4;58%;1%;3

Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;NE;5;44%;0%;3

Hayward;Mostly sunny;65;41;NE;6;48%;1%;3

Imperial;Nice with sunshine;74;47;WNW;5;23%;0%;3

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;46;NE;8;55%;0%;3

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;65;32;ENE;9;25%;0%;3

Lemoore Nas;Turning sunny;63;32;NW;7;50%;0%;3

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;67;35;NE;8;47%;2%;3

Livermore;Mostly sunny;66;36;NNE;8;45%;1%;3

Lompoc;Mostly sunny;65;35;ENE;9;60%;0%;3

Long Beach;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNE;6;43%;0%;3

Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;71;49;NE;6;46%;0%;3

Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;71;49;NE;5;43%;1%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;71;49;NE;5;43%;1%;3

Madera;Mostly sunny;62;33;N;5;62%;1%;3

Mammoth;Sunshine, but cold;37;14;E;6;68%;0%;3

Marysville;Mostly sunny;66;35;N;12;45%;2%;3

Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;67;37;N;10;49%;1%;3

Merced;Mostly sunny;62;35;NNW;6;55%;0%;3

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;62;35;NNW;6;55%;0%;3

Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;68;43;ENE;6;45%;0%;3

Modesto;Mostly sunny;64;35;NW;8;50%;1%;3

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;66;41;NNE;5;48%;0%;3

Mojave;Mostly sunny;63;32;NE;10;22%;1%;3

Montague;Partly sunny;48;19;NE;4;58%;3%;2

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;59;40;E;5;66%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;47;21;E;4;55%;5%;3

Napa County;Patchy fog, then sun;70;38;NNE;8;42%;0%;3

Needles;Partly sunny, breezy;67;49;N;15;22%;1%;3

North Island;Partly sunny;65;47;NNE;7;62%;0%;3

Oakland;Mostly sunny;66;43;NE;6;47%;1%;3

Oceanside;Partly sunny;67;39;NE;6;56%;0%;3

Ontario;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;NNE;6;30%;1%;3

Oroville;Mostly sunny;66;38;NE;9;41%;3%;3

Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;66;50;ENE;11;47%;0%;3

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;75;53;N;6;14%;0%;3

Palmdale;Mostly sunny;62;31;ENE;9;26%;0%;3

Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;65;31;E;4;46%;0%;3

Point Mugu;Breezy in the p.m.;66;52;ENE;11;49%;0%;3

Porterville;Turning sunny;63;36;E;5;47%;1%;3

Ramona;Mostly sunny, nice;71;39;ENE;7;38%;1%;3

Redding;Winds subsiding;65;42;N;16;31%;3%;2

Riverside;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;NE;7;28%;0%;3

Riverside March;Mostly sunny;70;40;NE;7;30%;1%;3

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;67;38;N;11;48%;1%;3

Sacramento International;Breezy in the p.m.;67;37;N;13;45%;0%;3

Salinas;Mostly sunny;65;40;ESE;5;59%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;NNE;8;29%;0%;3

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;65;42;NE;5;50%;1%;3

San Diego;Partly sunny;67;48;NNE;7;59%;0%;3

San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;68;45;ENE;6;50%;0%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;67;45;NE;6;54%;0%;3

San Francisco;Clearing;66;43;NE;6;51%;1%;3

San Jose;Mostly sunny;67;37;NE;6;50%;0%;3

San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;68;43;ENE;6;47%;0%;3

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;63;53;NE;13;51%;1%;3

Sandberg;Increasingly windy;57;35;ENE;16;22%;0%;3

Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;71;53;ENE;5;50%;1%;3

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;65;38;NNE;5;60%;1%;3

Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;66;37;E;8;55%;0%;3

Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;68;49;NE;5;42%;0%;3

Santa Rosa;Patchy fog, then sun;71;34;NE;6;48%;0%;3

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, nice;71;34;NE;6;59%;1%;3

Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;71;42;ENE;7;39%;0%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, colder;38;9;ESE;7;45%;0%;3

Stockton;Mostly sunny;66;34;NNW;8;49%;0%;3

Thermal;Mostly sunny;73;44;NNW;5;23%;0%;3

Truckee-Tahoe;Turning colder;39;9;ESE;5;54%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;66;41;NW;9;18%;1%;3

Ukiah;Mostly sunny;65;30;ENE;4;52%;0%;3

Vacaville;Mostly sunny;68;41;N;12;35%;1%;3

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;72;50;NE;5;35%;1%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;63;41;ENE;11;60%;0%;3

Victorville;Mostly sunny;64;32;NNE;8;29%;0%;3

Visalia;Turning sunny;62;34;ENE;4;59%;0%;3

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;64;36;NE;4;59%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By