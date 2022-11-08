Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Morning snow showers;36;11;WNW;6;79%;74%;3

Arcata;Mostly sunny, cool;54;36;ESE;5;76%;16%;2

Auburn;A couple of showers;49;33;NE;7;89%;74%;1

Avalon;A cool breeze;58;47;N;15;63%;49%;3

Bakersfield;A stray a.m. shower;58;39;SE;6;66%;41%;3

Beale AFB;Showers around;55;35;ENE;7;81%;70%;1

Big Bear City;Cold, morning snow;44;19;ESE;8;82%;87%;3

Bishop;A shower, cold;50;18;NW;9;52%;40%;3

Blue Canyon;Snow showers;32;25;ENE;6;96%;94%;1

Blythe;Breezy;70;42;NW;13;37%;45%;4

Burbank;Turning sunny, cool;61;43;NNE;6;56%;25%;3

Camarillo;Turning sunny, cool;63;42;NE;8;57%;25%;4

Camp Pendleton;A stray a.m. shower;62;42;ENE;8;65%;49%;3

Campo;Showers around;52;34;NNE;15;78%;77%;3

Carlsbad;Showers around;63;42;ENE;8;64%;67%;3

Chico;A morning shower;55;37;NE;6;80%;69%;2

China Lake;Showers around;59;32;WNW;14;42%;67%;3

Chino;A brief a.m. shower;58;40;NNE;6;66%;50%;3

Concord;Periods of sun, cool;57;40;NNW;8;67%;33%;2

Corona;A morning shower;60;40;ESE;6;63%;49%;3

Crescent City;Mostly sunny, cool;54;39;E;6;70%;10%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Windy;61;36;W;22;46%;67%;3

Edwards AFB;Windy and cold;55;29;WSW;19;52%;25%;4

El Centro;Breezy in the a.m.;71;44;WNW;13;32%;8%;4

Eureka;Mostly sunny;54;37;ESE;5;75%;16%;2

Fairfield;Periods of sun, cool;57;39;NNE;8;73%;33%;2

Fresno;A shower in spots;58;40;NE;5;67%;43%;3

Fullerton;A morning shower;64;46;ESE;6;50%;49%;3

Hanford;A shower in the a.m.;59;37;NNE;7;68%;57%;3

Hawthorne;Turning sunny, cool;63;49;NNE;6;57%;25%;3

Hayward;A morning shower;58;45;NW;9;64%;53%;2

Imperial;Breezy in the a.m.;71;44;WNW;13;32%;8%;4

Imperial Beach;Showers around;63;46;NNE;14;64%;67%;2

Lancaster;Showers around;54;30;W;18;57%;67%;4

Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun, cool;60;37;NNW;8;67%;22%;3

Lincoln;A shower in the a.m.;54;35;NE;7;80%;62%;1

Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;57;42;NW;9;68%;34%;2

Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;59;39;NNE;9;70%;7%;3

Long Beach;Turning sunny, cool;63;47;ESE;7;53%;25%;3

Los Alamitos;Turning sunny, cool;63;46;ESE;7;53%;25%;3

Los Angeles;Turning sunny, cool;63;47;NE;6;54%;26%;3

Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny, cool;63;47;NE;6;54%;26%;3

Madera;A shower in spots;59;37;NNE;6;68%;44%;3

Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;38;13;SW;6;72%;16%;3

Marysville;A shower in the a.m.;55;36;NE;6;79%;62%;1

Mather AFB;A stray shower;56;39;NE;8;76%;52%;1

Merced;Partly sunny, cool;59;39;N;6;65%;31%;3

Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cool;59;39;N;6;65%;31%;3

Miramar Mcas;A shower in the a.m.;61;43;NE;9;67%;59%;2

Modesto;Clouds and sun, cool;57;41;NNW;7;74%;32%;2

Moffett Nas;A morning shower;59;45;NNW;7;67%;52%;2

Mojave;Windy and cold;53;29;NW;20;52%;41%;4

Montague;Sunshine and cold;45;22;ENE;4;74%;30%;2

Monterey Rabr;A morning shower;58;43;NE;6;63%;51%;3

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, cold;40;21;ESE;4;77%;36%;2

Napa County;Cool with clearing;57;38;NNE;8;76%;34%;2

Needles;Showers around;68;46;NW;12;34%;67%;3

North Island;Showers around;64;49;NNE;12;59%;63%;2

Oakland;Periods of sun, cool;57;46;NNW;9;67%;33%;2

Oceanside;Showers around;63;42;ENE;8;64%;67%;3

Ontario;A brief a.m. shower;58;40;NNE;6;66%;50%;3

Oroville;A morning shower;55;38;ENE;7;78%;63%;1

Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;61;44;NE;11;64%;25%;4

Palm Springs;Turning sunny, cool;68;48;NNW;7;32%;23%;3

Palmdale;Windy and cold;54;30;W;19;55%;25%;4

Paso Robles;Clouds and sun, cool;58;34;NE;5;68%;14%;3

Point Mugu;Breezy in the p.m.;62;44;NE;10;65%;25%;4

Porterville;A morning shower;56;39;E;5;65%;42%;3

Ramona;Showers around;58;34;NE;9;72%;77%;3

Redding;Mostly sunny, cool;51;33;NNE;5;86%;34%;2

Riverside;A stray a.m. shower;60;41;ENE;5;67%;49%;3

Riverside March;Cold, an a.m. shower;57;36;E;6;64%;50%;3

Sacramento;A morning shower;56;41;NE;7;75%;47%;1

Sacramento International;Periods of sun, cool;56;37;NE;6;76%;34%;1

Salinas;Cool with some sun;60;44;NNE;9;64%;31%;3

San Bernardino;A stray a.m. shower;57;39;NE;6;66%;49%;3

San Carlos;Periods of sun, cool;58;44;NNW;8;68%;34%;2

San Diego;Showers around;64;48;NNE;10;59%;63%;2

San Diego Brown;Showers around;60;43;NNE;8;70%;63%;2

San Diego Montgomery;A shower in the a.m.;62;46;NE;9;60%;58%;3

San Francisco;Periods of sun, cool;58;47;N;9;66%;34%;2

San Jose;Clouds and sun, cool;59;43;NNW;7;67%;34%;2

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;61;41;NE;8;67%;26%;3

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, windy;61;49;NNW;19;64%;11%;3

Sandberg;Snow in the morning;43;34;N;17;81%;78%;3

Santa Ana;A stray a.m. shower;63;47;ESE;6;59%;50%;3

Santa Barbara;Periods of sun;61;39;NNE;8;56%;26%;3

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;59;39;NNE;9;66%;8%;3

Santa Monica;Turning sunny, cool;62;46;NNE;6;58%;25%;3

Santa Rosa;Some sun, fog early;58;37;ENE;6;73%;33%;2

Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun, cool;62;36;NE;9;71%;9%;3

Santee;Showers around;63;43;NE;9;51%;67%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Snow showers, cold;35;9;WSW;10;69%;86%;1

Stockton;A stray a.m. shower;57;41;N;7;74%;55%;2

Thermal;Turning sunny, cool;70;44;NNW;9;37%;20%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Snow showers, cold;33;4;SW;6;79%;49%;1

Twentynine Palms;Turning sunny, cool;63;40;WNW;11;34%;24%;4

Ukiah;Decreasing clouds;53;34;E;4;81%;24%;3

Vacaville;Partly sunny;57;38;NE;7;70%;34%;2

Van Nuys;Turning sunny, cool;62;44;NNE;6;52%;26%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Periods of sun, cool;58;40;N;10;72%;7%;3

Victorville;Cooler;54;30;WSW;13;62%;25%;3

Visalia;Showers around;58;37;NE;5;66%;62%;3

Watsonville;A stray a.m. shower;58;42;NNE;7;71%;46%;2

