CA Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Morning snow showers;36;11;WNW;6;79%;74%;3 Arcata;Mostly sunny, cool;54;36;ESE;5;76%;16%;2 Auburn;A couple of showers;49;33;NE;7;89%;74%;1 Avalon;A cool breeze;58;47;N;15;63%;49%;3 Bakersfield;A stray a.m. shower;58;39;SE;6;66%;41%;3 Beale AFB;Showers around;55;35;ENE;7;81%;70%;1 Big Bear City;Cold, morning snow;44;19;ESE;8;82%;87%;3 Bishop;A shower, cold;50;18;NW;9;52%;40%;3 Blue Canyon;Snow showers;32;25;ENE;6;96%;94%;1 Blythe;Breezy;70;42;NW;13;37%;45%;4 Burbank;Turning sunny, cool;61;43;NNE;6;56%;25%;3 Camarillo;Turning sunny, cool;63;42;NE;8;57%;25%;4 Camp Pendleton;A stray a.m. shower;62;42;ENE;8;65%;49%;3 Campo;Showers around;52;34;NNE;15;78%;77%;3 Carlsbad;Showers around;63;42;ENE;8;64%;67%;3 Chico;A morning shower;55;37;NE;6;80%;69%;2 China Lake;Showers around;59;32;WNW;14;42%;67%;3 Chino;A brief a.m. shower;58;40;NNE;6;66%;50%;3 Concord;Periods of sun, cool;57;40;NNW;8;67%;33%;2 Corona;A morning shower;60;40;ESE;6;63%;49%;3 Crescent City;Mostly sunny, cool;54;39;E;6;70%;10%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Windy;61;36;W;22;46%;67%;3 Edwards AFB;Windy and cold;55;29;WSW;19;52%;25%;4 El Centro;Breezy in the a.m.;71;44;WNW;13;32%;8%;4 Eureka;Mostly sunny;54;37;ESE;5;75%;16%;2 Fairfield;Periods of sun, cool;57;39;NNE;8;73%;33%;2 Fresno;A shower in spots;58;40;NE;5;67%;43%;3 Fullerton;A morning shower;64;46;ESE;6;50%;49%;3 Hanford;A shower in the a.m.;59;37;NNE;7;68%;57%;3 Hawthorne;Turning sunny, cool;63;49;NNE;6;57%;25%;3 Hayward;A morning shower;58;45;NW;9;64%;53%;2 Imperial;Breezy in the a.m.;71;44;WNW;13;32%;8%;4 Imperial Beach;Showers around;63;46;NNE;14;64%;67%;2 Lancaster;Showers around;54;30;W;18;57%;67%;4 Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun, cool;60;37;NNW;8;67%;22%;3 Lincoln;A shower in the a.m.;54;35;NE;7;80%;62%;1 Livermore;Clouds and sun, cool;57;42;NW;9;68%;34%;2 Lompoc;Partly sunny, cool;59;39;NNE;9;70%;7%;3 Long Beach;Turning sunny, cool;63;47;ESE;7;53%;25%;3 Los Alamitos;Turning sunny, cool;63;46;ESE;7;53%;25%;3 Los Angeles;Turning sunny, cool;63;47;NE;6;54%;26%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Turning sunny, cool;63;47;NE;6;54%;26%;3 Madera;A shower in spots;59;37;NNE;6;68%;44%;3 Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;38;13;SW;6;72%;16%;3 Marysville;A shower in the a.m.;55;36;NE;6;79%;62%;1 Mather AFB;A stray shower;56;39;NE;8;76%;52%;1 Merced;Partly sunny, cool;59;39;N;6;65%;31%;3 Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cool;59;39;N;6;65%;31%;3 Miramar Mcas;A shower in the a.m.;61;43;NE;9;67%;59%;2 Modesto;Clouds and sun, cool;57;41;NNW;7;74%;32%;2 Moffett Nas;A morning shower;59;45;NNW;7;67%;52%;2 Mojave;Windy and cold;53;29;NW;20;52%;41%;4 Montague;Sunshine and cold;45;22;ENE;4;74%;30%;2 Monterey Rabr;A morning shower;58;43;NE;6;63%;51%;3 Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, cold;40;21;ESE;4;77%;36%;2 Napa County;Cool with clearing;57;38;NNE;8;76%;34%;2 Needles;Showers around;68;46;NW;12;34%;67%;3 North Island;Showers around;64;49;NNE;12;59%;63%;2 Oakland;Periods of sun, cool;57;46;NNW;9;67%;33%;2 Oceanside;Showers around;63;42;ENE;8;64%;67%;3 Ontario;A brief a.m. shower;58;40;NNE;6;66%;50%;3 Oroville;A morning shower;55;38;ENE;7;78%;63%;1 Oxnard;Breezy in the p.m.;61;44;NE;11;64%;25%;4 Palm Springs;Turning sunny, cool;68;48;NNW;7;32%;23%;3 Palmdale;Windy and cold;54;30;W;19;55%;25%;4 Paso Robles;Clouds and sun, cool;58;34;NE;5;68%;14%;3 Point Mugu;Breezy in the p.m.;62;44;NE;10;65%;25%;4 Porterville;A morning shower;56;39;E;5;65%;42%;3 Ramona;Showers around;58;34;NE;9;72%;77%;3 Redding;Mostly sunny, cool;51;33;NNE;5;86%;34%;2 Riverside;A stray a.m. shower;60;41;ENE;5;67%;49%;3 Riverside March;Cold, an a.m. shower;57;36;E;6;64%;50%;3 Sacramento;A morning shower;56;41;NE;7;75%;47%;1 Sacramento International;Periods of sun, cool;56;37;NE;6;76%;34%;1 Salinas;Cool with some sun;60;44;NNE;9;64%;31%;3 San Bernardino;A stray a.m. shower;57;39;NE;6;66%;49%;3 San Carlos;Periods of sun, cool;58;44;NNW;8;68%;34%;2 San Diego;Showers around;64;48;NNE;10;59%;63%;2 San Diego Brown;Showers around;60;43;NNE;8;70%;63%;2 San Diego Montgomery;A shower in the a.m.;62;46;NE;9;60%;58%;3 San Francisco;Periods of sun, cool;58;47;N;9;66%;34%;2 San Jose;Clouds and sun, cool;59;43;NNW;7;67%;34%;2 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cool;61;41;NE;8;67%;26%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy, windy;61;49;NNW;19;64%;11%;3 Sandberg;Snow in the morning;43;34;N;17;81%;78%;3 Santa Ana;A stray a.m. shower;63;47;ESE;6;59%;50%;3 Santa Barbara;Periods of sun;61;39;NNE;8;56%;26%;3 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;59;39;NNE;9;66%;8%;3 Santa Monica;Turning sunny, cool;62;46;NNE;6;58%;25%;3 Santa Rosa;Some sun, fog early;58;37;ENE;6;73%;33%;2 Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun, cool;62;36;NE;9;71%;9%;3 Santee;Showers around;63;43;NE;9;51%;67%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Snow showers, cold;35;9;WSW;10;69%;86%;1 Stockton;A stray a.m. shower;57;41;N;7;74%;55%;2 Thermal;Turning sunny, cool;70;44;NNW;9;37%;20%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Snow showers, cold;33;4;SW;6;79%;49%;1 Twentynine Palms;Turning sunny, cool;63;40;WNW;11;34%;24%;4 Ukiah;Decreasing clouds;53;34;E;4;81%;24%;3 Vacaville;Partly sunny;57;38;NE;7;70%;34%;2 Van Nuys;Turning sunny, cool;62;44;NNE;6;52%;26%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Periods of sun, cool;58;40;N;10;72%;7%;3 Victorville;Cooler;54;30;WSW;13;62%;25%;3 Visalia;Showers around;58;37;NE;5;66%;62%;3 Watsonville;A stray a.m. shower;58;42;NNE;7;71%;46%;2