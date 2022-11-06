CA Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A little snow, cold;38;25;SSE;7;70%;99%;1 Arcata;Cloudy with showers;51;42;SE;8;82%;99%;1 Auburn;Rain;51;44;SSE;8;81%;100%;1 Avalon;Rain and drizzle;61;56;SSW;7;83%;97%;1 Bakersfield;A couple of showers;61;51;NE;6;81%;94%;1 Beale AFB;A couple of showers;57;47;SSE;11;69%;99%;1 Big Bear City;Rain and drizzle;54;41;SW;8;95%;98%;1 Bishop;A couple of showers;64;34;SSW;14;40%;99%;2 Blue Canyon;Very cold with snow;31;27;S;9;97%;100%;1 Blythe;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;SSE;9;45%;0%;4 Burbank;Rain and drizzle;62;53;SSE;7;82%;98%;1 Camarillo;Cool with rain;61;53;SSE;5;97%;99%;1 Camp Pendleton;A shower in the p.m.;68;59;SE;6;69%;98%;1 Campo;A shower in the p.m.;64;48;SW;11;77%;93%;1 Carlsbad;A shower in the p.m.;69;59;SE;6;76%;97%;1 Chico;Showers;54;47;SSE;10;81%;100%;1 China Lake;Showers around;67;49;SSW;18;48%;86%;1 Chino;Rain and drizzle;62;54;S;8;84%;99%;1 Concord;A shower;58;47;S;9;66%;99%;2 Corona;Rain and drizzle;65;55;SE;7;79%;98%;1 Crescent City;Chilly with showers;50;43;ESE;16;82%;100%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Increasingly windy;71;51;SW;18;52%;82%;2 Edwards AFB;Showers around;62;48;SW;17;76%;88%;1 El Centro;Increasing clouds;79;58;W;9;51%;10%;4 Eureka;Cloudy with showers;51;43;SE;9;82%;99%;1 Fairfield;A couple of showers;58;47;S;9;70%;100%;2 Fresno;Showers;56;48;ESE;8;81%;100%;1 Fullerton;Rain and drizzle;66;59;ESE;6;86%;97%;1 Hanford;A couple of showers;58;47;SE;7;80%;97%;1 Hawthorne;Rain and drizzle;64;59;SE;7;77%;97%;1 Hayward;Showers;58;49;S;10;67%;100%;2 Imperial;Increasing clouds;79;58;W;9;51%;10%;4 Imperial Beach;A shower in the p.m.;68;60;SSW;7;80%;93%;1 Lancaster;Rain and drizzle;59;49;SW;19;77%;96%;1 Lemoore Nas;Showery;61;47;SE;10;65%;98%;1 Lincoln;Showers;57;47;SSE;10;69%;100%;1 Livermore;A couple of showers;58;46;S;8;65%;99%;1 Lompoc;Cool with rain;60;48;SE;8;78%;99%;1 Long Beach;Rain and drizzle;65;59;SE;7;76%;97%;1 Los Alamitos;Rain and drizzle;65;58;SE;6;76%;97%;1 Los Angeles;Rain and drizzle;63;57;SE;6;87%;97%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;Rain and drizzle;63;57;SE;6;87%;97%;1 Madera;A couple of showers;56;49;SE;9;84%;98%;1 Mammoth;Colder;36;25;SSE;11;71%;85%;1 Marysville;A couple of showers;57;47;SSE;10;71%;99%;1 Mather AFB;A couple of showers;58;48;SSE;10;70%;99%;1 Merced;A couple of showers;59;49;SE;8;69%;98%;1 Merced (airport);A couple of showers;59;49;SE;8;69%;98%;1 Miramar Mcas;A shower in the p.m.;68;58;S;7;70%;93%;1 Modesto;A shower;57;47;SE;7;74%;97%;1 Moffett Nas;A couple of showers;59;50;S;8;62%;100%;2 Mojave;A couple of showers;60;48;SW;19;70%;98%;1 Montague;Colder with a shower;44;31;ESE;14;75%;98%;1 Monterey Rabr;A couple of showers;60;50;SSE;7;65%;99%;2 Mount Shasta;A shower, cold;38;31;SSE;4;87%;95%;1 Napa County;A couple of showers;58;47;S;11;72%;100%;2 Needles;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;58;S;13;36%;25%;4 North Island;A shower in the p.m.;68;62;SSW;7;75%;93%;1 Oakland;Showers;58;51;S;11;63%;100%;2 Oceanside;A shower in the p.m.;69;59;SE;6;76%;97%;1 Ontario;Rain and drizzle;62;54;S;8;84%;99%;1 Oroville;Showers;55;48;SSE;10;79%;100%;1 Oxnard;Cool with rain;61;54;WSW;6;88%;98%;1 Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy, cool;75;58;WNW;9;48%;44%;3 Palmdale;Rain and drizzle;60;50;SW;18;77%;98%;1 Paso Robles;A couple of showers;60;44;S;7;70%;99%;1 Point Mugu;Cool with rain;61;53;SSE;6;94%;98%;1 Porterville;Cooler with rain;58;50;E;6;74%;98%;1 Ramona;A shower in the p.m.;65;52;SW;7;81%;93%;1 Redding;Morning showers;50;44;SE;6;84%;100%;1 Riverside;Rain and drizzle;66;55;SE;7;82%;98%;1 Riverside March;Rain and drizzle;64;53;SE;7;83%;98%;1 Sacramento;A couple of showers;58;48;SSE;9;70%;100%;1 Sacramento International;A couple of showers;58;48;SSE;10;70%;100%;1 Salinas;A couple of showers;60;49;SE;10;68%;99%;2 San Bernardino;Rain and drizzle;63;54;S;7;84%;99%;1 San Carlos;A couple of showers;58;49;S;9;66%;100%;2 San Diego;A shower in the p.m.;68;61;SSW;7;74%;93%;1 San Diego Brown;A shower in the p.m.;68;57;SSW;6;72%;93%;1 San Diego Montgomery;A shower in the p.m.;68;60;S;6;69%;93%;1 San Francisco;A couple of showers;57;49;S;12;61%;100%;2 San Jose;A passing shower;59;49;S;8;62%;99%;2 San Luis Obispo;A couple of showers;60;49;SE;6;74%;98%;1 San Nicolas Island;Rain and drizzle;60;53;SW;9;97%;97%;1 Sandberg;A couple of showers;49;40;SSW;17;97%;97%;1 Santa Ana;Rain and drizzle;66;61;SSE;6;74%;98%;1 Santa Barbara;Cooler with rain;59;49;ESE;7;86%;99%;1 Santa Maria;A passing shower;60;50;SE;7;75%;98%;1 Santa Monica;Rain and drizzle;63;57;SE;7;89%;97%;1 Santa Rosa;A couple of showers;55;45;S;8;75%;99%;1 Santa Ynez;Cooler with rain;62;49;SE;8;79%;99%;1 Santee;A shower in the p.m.;70;58;SSW;7;61%;93%;1 South Lake Tahoe;Heavy snow, colder;37;25;SW;12;66%;100%;1 Stockton;A couple of showers;60;48;SSE;8;64%;98%;1 Thermal;Increasing clouds;77;56;N;6;50%;32%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;A snowstorm, colder;36;24;SSW;11;72%;100%;1 Twentynine Palms;Increasing clouds;72;54;SW;11;44%;32%;3 Ukiah;A couple of showers;49;41;S;7;88%;99%;1 Vacaville;A couple of showers;57;47;S;9;63%;100%;2 Van Nuys;Rain and drizzle;62;52;SSE;7;88%;97%;1 Vandenberg AFB;Cool with rain;59;47;SE;7;81%;99%;1 Victorville;Rain and drizzle;60;49;SSW;14;82%;94%;1 Visalia;A couple of showers;57;47;ESE;6;78%;95%;1 Watsonville;A couple of showers;57;48;SSE;8;74%;100%;2