CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;46;25;SSW;12;75%;67%;2

Arcata;Rain;56;42;WSW;9;78%;100%;1

Auburn;Variable clouds;57;45;S;8;82%;98%;1

Avalon;Partly sunny, cool;63;55;W;6;67%;16%;4

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;70;55;NNE;6;55%;57%;3

Beale AFB;Variable cloudiness;63;48;SSE;11;70%;97%;1

Big Bear City;Partly sunny;60;38;WSW;6;60%;18%;4

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;69;42;SSE;9;39%;64%;2

Blue Canyon;Rain and snow shower;42;30;SSW;10;90%;100%;1

Blythe;Mostly sunny, nice;79;54;SSE;6;25%;0%;4

Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;69;55;SSE;6;60%;25%;4

Camarillo;Partly sunny, cool;67;55;WSW;8;65%;41%;4

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny, cool;68;55;SE;7;63%;13%;4

Campo;Partly sunny, cool;70;46;WSW;9;43%;8%;4

Carlsbad;Partly sunny, cool;69;54;SSE;7;64%;25%;4

Chico;Breezy in the p.m.;62;46;SSE;10;67%;90%;1

China Lake;Windy in the p.m.;73;53;SW;12;40%;14%;4

Chino;Partly sunny, cool;70;52;SSW;6;58%;26%;4

Concord;Variable cloudiness;62;48;SSW;10;67%;93%;2

Corona;Partly sunny, cool;72;52;SSE;6;56%;15%;4

Crescent City;Rain;53;43;S;20;81%;100%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, breezy;76;52;WSW;15;32%;2%;4

Edwards AFB;Winds subsiding;71;52;SW;16;45%;10%;4

El Centro;Mostly sunny;81;56;W;6;32%;0%;4

Eureka;Rain;56;43;WSW;10;78%;100%;1

Fairfield;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;47;SSW;11;72%;93%;2

Fresno;A passing shower;65;53;NNW;7;64%;94%;1

Fullerton;Partly sunny, cool;70;58;S;5;64%;21%;4

Hanford;A couple of showers;70;52;WNW;6;66%;95%;2

Hawthorne;Partly sunny, cool;68;59;S;6;60%;26%;4

Hayward;Variable clouds;61;51;SSW;9;71%;97%;3

Imperial;Mostly sunny;81;56;W;6;32%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Partial sunshine;68;58;SSW;9;62%;26%;4

Lancaster;Partly sunny, windy;69;53;SW;19;47%;15%;4

Lemoore Nas;A couple of showers;70;52;W;8;53%;90%;1

Lincoln;Variable cloudiness;62;48;S;11;71%;98%;1

Livermore;Variable cloudiness;62;49;SSW;9;68%;98%;2

Lompoc;Cool with some sun;65;52;SE;7;73%;93%;3

Long Beach;Partly sunny, cool;69;58;S;6;59%;22%;4

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;69;57;S;6;60%;22%;4

Los Angeles;Partly sunny, cool;69;57;SSE;6;66%;26%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, cool;69;57;SSE;6;66%;26%;4

Madera;A shower or two;64;54;E;8;71%;99%;1

Mammoth;Breezy and cold;44;25;SW;14;77%;95%;1

Marysville;Variable cloudiness;64;48;SSE;10;68%;93%;1

Mather AFB;Variable cloudiness;61;48;S;10;72%;98%;2

Merced;Variable cloudiness;64;53;SSW;8;65%;94%;1

Merced (airport);Variable cloudiness;64;53;SSW;8;65%;94%;1

Miramar Mcas;Cool with some sun;69;56;SSW;7;63%;25%;4

Modesto;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;50;SE;7;67%;98%;1

Moffett Nas;Variable cloudiness;62;51;S;7;69%;97%;2

Mojave;Partly sunny, windy;68;52;WSW;19;40%;12%;4

Montague;P.M. rain, windy;50;31;SW;14;80%;95%;1

Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;61;53;S;7;71%;91%;2

Mount Shasta;Cloudy, p.m. rain;45;26;WSW;5;86%;98%;1

Napa County;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;45;SSW;11;73%;92%;2

Needles;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;S;9;23%;1%;4

North Island;Partly sunny;67;61;SSW;7;63%;13%;4

Oakland;Variable clouds;61;51;SSW;10;68%;97%;2

Oceanside;Partly sunny, cool;69;54;SSE;7;64%;25%;4

Ontario;Partly sunny, cool;70;52;SSW;6;58%;26%;4

Oroville;Breezy in the p.m.;63;48;SSE;11;62%;93%;1

Oxnard;Partly sunny, cool;65;55;WSW;8;76%;41%;4

Palm Springs;Partly sunny;77;57;W;8;28%;1%;4

Palmdale;Increasingly windy;70;52;SW;17;46%;13%;4

Paso Robles;Variable cloudiness;68;50;SSW;6;62%;89%;1

Point Mugu;Partly sunny, cool;65;54;WSW;8;77%;67%;4

Porterville;Cool with some sun;68;55;S;5;62%;93%;2

Ramona;Partly sunny, cool;70;51;S;7;59%;11%;4

Redding;Cloudy, p.m. rain;57;39;S;8;82%;98%;1

Riverside;Partly sunny, cool;72;52;S;6;57%;14%;4

Riverside March;Partly sunny, cool;71;49;SE;6;57%;12%;4

Sacramento;Variable cloudiness;62;48;S;10;72%;97%;2

Sacramento International;Variable cloudiness;64;48;S;10;70%;91%;2

Salinas;Variable clouds;64;52;SSE;9;71%;91%;2

San Bernardino;Partly sunny, cool;70;51;S;6;56%;25%;4

San Carlos;More clouds than sun;61;51;SSW;8;67%;92%;2

San Diego;Partly sunny;67;61;S;7;63%;13%;4

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;69;56;SSW;6;64%;26%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, cool;68;57;S;7;65%;26%;4

San Francisco;More clouds than sun;60;51;SSW;11;68%;90%;2

San Jose;Variable cloudiness;62;50;S;7;63%;98%;2

San Luis Obispo;Rather cloudy, cool;68;54;S;8;62%;96%;3

San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;63;54;WNW;16;77%;26%;4

Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;60;44;WSW;13;64%;55%;4

Santa Ana;Partly sunny, cool;70;58;S;6;62%;17%;4

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;69;52;NW;8;60%;78%;4

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;53;SSE;8;70%;92%;3

Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;65;56;S;6;71%;25%;4

Santa Rosa;A little p.m. rain;61;43;SSW;9;71%;95%;2

Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun;71;52;E;8;72%;79%;3

Santee;Partly sunny, cool;72;55;S;7;51%;26%;4

South Lake Tahoe;A shower or two;47;33;SW;13;69%;99%;1

Stockton;More clouds than sun;63;49;SSE;9;69%;100%;2

Thermal;Partly sunny;77;49;NNW;6;35%;1%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;A shower or two;46;30;SW;12;78%;100%;1

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;75;52;SW;7;27%;1%;4

Ukiah;A little p.m. rain;57;40;W;7;78%;97%;2

Vacaville;More clouds than sun;63;47;SSW;10;66%;93%;3

Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;69;55;SSE;6;66%;26%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;51;SE;7;78%;93%;3

Victorville;Breezy in the p.m.;69;49;SSW;12;51%;15%;4

Visalia;A shower;67;53;W;6;66%;99%;2

Watsonville;Variable clouds;62;51;SSW;6;69%;99%;2

