CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;36;NW;6;50%;66%;2 Arcata;Showers around;62;50;NNW;4;72%;77%;1 Auburn;Mostly sunny;70;51;E;5;27%;1%;4 Avalon;Sunny, but cool;70;57;NW;9;35%;0%;4 Bakersfield;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;ESE;5;26%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;75;48;ESE;5;33%;1%;3 Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;58;25;NW;8;28%;1%;5 Bishop;Sunny and warmer;72;32;NW;4;17%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny, cool;58;44;NW;6;24%;1%;4 Blythe;Breezy in the a.m.;77;46;NW;11;12%;0%;4 Burbank;Sunny and beautiful;78;52;NE;6;22%;0%;4 Camarillo;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;NE;10;20%;0%;4 Camp Pendleton;Sunny and beautiful;76;49;NNE;8;28%;0%;4 Campo;Windy in the morning;67;40;NE;14;20%;0%;5 Carlsbad;Sunny and beautiful;78;48;NE;7;40%;0%;4 Chico;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;E;5;35%;4%;3 China Lake;Plenty of sun;70;37;WNW;4;14%;0%;4 Chino;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;N;7;19%;1%;4 Concord;Sunshine, pleasant;75;52;SW;5;32%;1%;4 Corona;Sunny and pleasant;79;48;SSE;8;18%;0%;4 Crescent City;A couple of showers;57;50;NE;10;77%;94%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;68;44;WSW;6;15%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cool;68;35;WSW;6;17%;0%;4 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;77;47;W;7;19%;0%;4 Eureka;Showers around;62;51;NNW;4;71%;76%;1 Fairfield;Sunshine and nice;75;48;WSW;7;30%;1%;4 Fresno;Sunny and beautiful;74;48;ENE;4;37%;0%;4 Fullerton;Sunny and pleasant;79;55;SSE;5;30%;0%;4 Hanford;Sunny and pleasant;74;40;ENE;4;42%;1%;4 Hawthorne;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;SW;7;31%;0%;4 Hayward;Sunny and nice;71;53;SW;6;39%;1%;4 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;77;47;W;7;19%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;NNE;9;40%;0%;4 Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;67;39;W;8;21%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and pleasant;76;41;NW;5;32%;0%;4 Lincoln;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;ESE;5;32%;1%;4 Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;SW;5;32%;1%;4 Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;N;8;44%;0%;4 Long Beach;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;W;7;33%;0%;4 Los Alamitos;Sunny and beautiful;78;55;SSW;7;33%;0%;4 Los Angeles;Sunny and nice;77;56;ENE;6;31%;1%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and nice;77;56;ENE;6;31%;1%;4 Madera;Sunny and pleasant;73;44;ENE;5;40%;1%;4 Mammoth;A shower in the p.m.;55;35;NW;7;56%;80%;1 Marysville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;ESE;4;33%;1%;3 Mather AFB;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;SE;5;32%;1%;4 Merced;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;ENE;4;33%;0%;4 Merced (airport);Sunny and pleasant;75;45;ENE;4;33%;0%;4 Miramar Mcas;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;NNE;7;34%;0%;4 Modesto;Sunny and nice;74;46;ENE;5;33%;0%;4 Moffett Nas;Plenty of sun;71;54;WSW;6;38%;1%;4 Mojave;Sunny, but cool;67;36;NW;7;14%;1%;4 Montague;A couple of showers;56;41;N;6;60%;93%;1 Monterey Rabr;Sunny;65;50;SSW;6;50%;2%;4 Mount Shasta;Variable cloudiness;59;42;NW;4;48%;44%;1 Napa County;Sunny and nice;73;48;WSW;7;36%;1%;4 Needles;Winds subsiding;74;49;NNW;14;14%;1%;4 North Island;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;N;8;42%;0%;4 Oakland;Sunshine;70;54;SSW;7;40%;1%;4 Oceanside;Sunny and beautiful;78;48;NE;7;40%;0%;4 Ontario;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;N;7;19%;1%;4 Oroville;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;E;5;36%;2%;3 Oxnard;Sunny and beautiful;76;53;NNE;10;30%;0%;4 Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;80;56;NNW;7;11%;0%;4 Palmdale;Sunny, but cool;66;41;W;10;21%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Sunny and nice;76;38;NNW;4;36%;1%;4 Point Mugu;Sunny and nice;76;49;NNE;12;33%;0%;4 Porterville;Sunny, but cool;73;43;ESE;5;34%;1%;4 Ramona;Sunny and pleasant;75;42;ENE;9;24%;1%;4 Redding;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;SSE;5;36%;14%;3 Riverside;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;SSE;8;17%;0%;4 Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;75;44;E;6;20%;1%;4 Sacramento;Sunny and pleasant;76;48;S;4;31%;1%;4 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, nice;76;47;SSE;4;32%;1%;4 Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;SSE;7;46%;1%;4 San Bernardino;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;NE;7;20%;0%;4 San Carlos;Sunshine;72;55;WSW;6;41%;2%;4 San Diego;Sunshine and nice;75;55;NNE;8;42%;0%;4 San Diego Brown;Sunny and nice;75;50;NE;7;37%;0%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and warmer;77;53;NNE;7;33%;0%;4 San Francisco;Abundant sunshine;67;56;SW;8;47%;2%;4 San Jose;Sunny and nice;72;52;W;6;36%;1%;4 San Luis Obispo;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;NE;8;41%;1%;4 San Nicolas Island;Sunny and beautiful;73;55;NW;8;34%;1%;4 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;59;49;NNW;12;22%;0%;4 Santa Ana;Sunny and nice;78;55;ESE;8;34%;1%;4 Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;NNE;8;39%;1%;4 Santa Maria;Sunny and delightful;74;45;NNE;8;41%;1%;4 Santa Monica;Sunny and beautiful;75;54;NNE;6;31%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Sunny and beautiful;74;48;W;6;41%;3%;4 Santa Ynez;Sunny and beautiful;81;44;N;7;47%;1%;4 Santee;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;ENE;7;24%;0%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warmer;59;35;WSW;6;28%;0%;4 Stockton;Sunny and nice;75;48;SSW;4;34%;1%;4 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;79;48;N;7;14%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny, warmer;60;29;WSW;6;39%;1%;4 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;71;46;WNW;8;13%;1%;4 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;75;49;NNW;5;49%;12%;4 Vacaville;Sunshine, pleasant;77;47;WSW;7;24%;1%;4 Van Nuys;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;N;6;23%;1%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;70;47;N;8;44%;1%;4 Victorville;Sunny, but cool;69;40;SSW;7;19%;0%;4 Visalia;Sunny and nice;74;42;E;4;45%;0%;4 Watsonville;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;E;5;42%;1%;4