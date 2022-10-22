CA Forecast for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Lots of sun, cold;49;21;SSW;6;54%;9%;3 Arcata;Clouds limiting sun;61;42;E;7;65%;8%;3 Auburn;Sunny and cool;67;44;NE;8;37%;0%;4 Avalon;Low clouds breaking;66;56;NW;9;58%;3%;4 Bakersfield;Sunny, but cool;68;43;ESE;6;42%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Sunshine;72;41;NNE;11;35%;0%;4 Big Bear City;Clouds breaking;53;23;NNE;8;60%;3%;4 Bishop;Breezy in the p.m.;60;22;NW;11;26%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Sunny and cold;49;40;ENE;7;40%;0%;4 Blythe;Partly sunny;77;53;N;10;28%;0%;4 Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;73;51;NE;6;38%;1%;4 Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;73;50;NE;7;44%;1%;4 Camp Pendleton;Clouds breaking;71;48;NNE;7;49%;5%;4 Campo;Showers around;62;41;NE;12;62%;60%;4 Carlsbad;Clouds breaking;71;46;NNE;7;57%;5%;3 Chico;Mostly sunny;72;44;NNE;11;31%;1%;3 China Lake;Sunny, but cool;68;37;NNW;5;24%;0%;4 Chino;Partly sunny, cool;71;51;NNE;6;45%;3%;4 Concord;Mostly sunny;72;47;WNW;8;37%;0%;4 Corona;Partly sunny, cool;74;50;SE;6;43%;1%;4 Crescent City;Windy in the p.m.;58;46;NNE;14;70%;25%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Cooler;68;43;NNW;13;28%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Sunny and cool;65;35;NE;7;36%;0%;4 El Centro;Partly sunny;78;51;NNW;10;30%;2%;4 Eureka;Mostly cloudy;61;42;NE;9;65%;8%;3 Fairfield;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;44;NNW;14;35%;0%;4 Fresno;Sunny, but cool;71;45;ENE;7;41%;0%;4 Fullerton;Partly sunny, cool;74;54;SSE;6;48%;2%;4 Hanford;Sunny, but cool;70;37;W;7;41%;1%;4 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;74;55;E;8;43%;2%;4 Hayward;Mostly sunny;70;47;NNW;9;44%;1%;4 Imperial;Partly sunny;78;51;NNW;10;30%;2%;4 Imperial Beach;A morning shower;69;52;N;8;59%;42%;3 Lancaster;Sunny, but cool;66;34;NE;9;34%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;72;38;NW;12;35%;0%;4 Lincoln;Sunny;72;41;NNE;10;36%;1%;4 Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;71;44;W;10;36%;1%;4 Lompoc;Cool with sunshine;68;44;NNE;11;55%;0%;4 Long Beach;Partly sunny;74;54;SE;7;44%;2%;4 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;7;44%;2%;4 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;74;53;NNW;7;46%;3%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;74;53;NNW;7;46%;3%;4 Madera;Plenty of sunshine;71;39;NNW;9;39%;1%;4 Mammoth;Partly sunny, cold;50;24;NW;9;54%;10%;3 Marysville;Sunlit and breezy;72;42;N;14;33%;0%;4 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;41;N;14;35%;1%;4 Merced;Breezy in the a.m.;73;40;WNW;12;34%;0%;4 Merced (airport);Breezy in the a.m.;73;40;WNW;12;34%;0%;4 Miramar Mcas;A morning shower;70;49;N;7;48%;41%;3 Modesto;Sunny and breezy;72;43;NW;14;33%;0%;4 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;68;47;NW;8;45%;0%;4 Mojave;Sunshine, but cool;63;35;N;9;33%;1%;4 Montague;Partly sunny, cool;57;32;E;6;53%;16%;3 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;64;46;S;7;58%;0%;4 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, cool;52;30;NNW;4;52%;12%;3 Napa County;Mostly sunny;71;41;NNW;10;41%;0%;4 Needles;Cooler with sunshine;75;55;NNW;12;23%;2%;4 North Island;A morning shower;69;54;N;8;59%;41%;3 Oakland;Mostly sunny;70;49;NNW;10;48%;1%;4 Oceanside;Clouds breaking;71;46;NNE;7;57%;5%;3 Ontario;Partly sunny, cool;71;51;NNE;6;45%;3%;4 Oroville;Plenty of sunshine;72;45;NE;7;33%;2%;3 Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;71;52;NE;8;46%;1%;4 Palm Springs;Cool with sunshine;79;56;N;8;26%;0%;4 Palmdale;Sunny and cool;65;37;ENE;10;34%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Sunshine, but cool;72;33;N;7;46%;0%;4 Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;72;51;NE;8;52%;25%;4 Porterville;Cool with sunshine;67;41;ESE;5;40%;1%;4 Ramona;A morning shower;66;42;NE;7;62%;41%;4 Redding;Partly sunny, cool;71;43;N;8;30%;3%;3 Riverside;Partly sunny, cool;73;50;NNE;7;42%;2%;4 Riverside March;Partly sunny, cool;69;43;NE;7;49%;3%;4 Sacramento;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;43;N;14;34%;1%;4 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny, breezy;73;42;N;14;34%;0%;4 Salinas;Mostly sunny;68;42;S;7;53%;0%;4 San Bernardino;Partly sunny, cool;71;47;NNE;7;47%;1%;4 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;69;50;NW;10;44%;1%;4 San Diego;A morning shower;69;54;N;7;59%;41%;3 San Diego Brown;A morning shower;69;49;N;7;61%;41%;3 San Diego Montgomery;A morning shower;69;53;N;7;58%;41%;3 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;69;52;NNW;10;48%;1%;4 San Jose;Mostly sunny, cool;69;47;NNW;9;45%;0%;4 San Luis Obispo;Sunshine, but cool;71;45;NE;11;45%;0%;4 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;70;55;NNE;16;52%;2%;4 Sandberg;Winds subsiding;54;44;NE;17;47%;0%;4 Santa Ana;Partly sunny, cool;73;53;N;6;52%;4%;4 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;73;47;NNE;8;45%;2%;4 Santa Maria;Sunshine, but cool;70;43;NE;10;51%;0%;4 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;72;53;NE;7;45%;2%;4 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;72;39;N;8;41%;0%;4 Santa Ynez;Cool with sunshine;76;41;NE;8;56%;1%;4 Santee;A morning shower;71;49;NNE;7;44%;41%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Cold, an a.m. flurry;43;21;ESE;7;39%;41%;4 Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;71;42;NW;12;35%;0%;4 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;79;51;NNW;8;28%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine, but cold;44;15;E;8;53%;0%;4 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;70;47;NW;14;30%;1%;4 Ukiah;Mostly sunny, cool;69;36;NNE;6;49%;1%;4 Vacaville;Winds subsiding;72;46;NNW;16;27%;1%;4 Van Nuys;Partly sunny, cool;73;51;NNE;6;43%;2%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Abundant sunshine;66;46;NNE;12;56%;0%;4 Victorville;Clouds breaking;65;35;NNE;8;42%;1%;4 Visalia;Sunny, but cool;69;39;SE;6;48%;0%;4 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;69;42;ENE;6;49%;0%;4