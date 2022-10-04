CA Forecast for Thursday, October 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Sunny and very warm;86;36;ESE;4;31%;0%;4 Arcata;Low clouds;65;52;W;6;85%;25%;2 Auburn;Sunny and warm;87;63;E;6;36%;0%;4 Avalon;Mostly sunny;78;61;SSE;5;55%;0%;5 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;91;66;ESE;6;33%;0%;5 Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;90;59;E;6;44%;0%;4 Big Bear City;Sun, some clouds;75;45;NW;8;57%;1%;6 Bishop;Sunny and very warm;90;47;NNW;6;17%;0%;5 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;77;61;E;6;26%;0%;5 Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;S;7;34%;1%;5 Burbank;Sunny and warm;90;62;SSE;6;48%;0%;5 Camarillo;Abundant sunshine;79;61;S;8;61%;0%;5 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, nice;76;64;SSE;6;79%;0%;5 Campo;Sunny and warm;88;58;SSW;6;41%;26%;6 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny, humid;76;64;SSW;7;82%;1%;5 Chico;Sunlit and very warm;91;60;ENE;4;39%;0%;4 China Lake;Mostly sunny and hot;98;59;W;6;15%;0%;5 Chino;Sunny and very warm;91;63;WSW;8;50%;1%;5 Concord;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;WSW;6;51%;1%;5 Corona;Mostly sunny;93;62;W;8;49%;0%;5 Crescent City;Partly sunny;64;54;SSE;6;86%;6%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny and hot;96;67;WSW;7;19%;0%;5 Edwards AFB;Sunlit and very warm;94;55;SW;5;21%;0%;5 El Centro;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSW;5;36%;0%;5 Eureka;Cloudy;64;53;N;6;85%;0%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;WSW;7;54%;0%;4 Fresno;Sunny and hot;92;62;NE;5;39%;0%;5 Fullerton;Brilliant sunshine;86;66;SSW;5;67%;0%;5 Hanford;Sunny and very warm;92;57;NNW;5;39%;1%;5 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;80;66;S;7;68%;0%;5 Hayward;Partly sunny;78;57;WSW;7;63%;1%;4 Imperial;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSW;5;36%;0%;5 Imperial Beach;Humid with sunshine;75;65;W;8;83%;1%;5 Lancaster;Warm with sunshine;93;58;WSW;7;22%;0%;5 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;93;56;NW;7;35%;0%;5 Lincoln;Sunny and very warm;90;58;ESE;6;44%;1%;4 Livermore;Mostly sunny, warm;88;56;WSW;5;49%;1%;5 Lompoc;Partly sunny;73;53;NNW;8;79%;0%;5 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;81;65;S;7;69%;0%;5 Los Alamitos;Sunny;82;65;SSW;6;68%;0%;5 Los Angeles;Sunny;85;64;S;7;66%;1%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny;85;64;S;7;66%;1%;5 Madera;Sunny and hot;92;58;NNW;5;41%;1%;5 Mammoth;Sunny and very warm;85;40;SSE;5;34%;0%;4 Marysville;Sunny and very warm;90;57;ESE;5;44%;0%;4 Mather AFB;Sunny and very warm;90;56;S;6;50%;1%;4 Merced;Sunny and hot;93;57;NW;5;40%;0%;5 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;93;57;NW;5;40%;0%;5 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;79;63;WSW;7;75%;1%;5 Modesto;Sunny and very warm;89;58;NNW;6;44%;0%;5 Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;78;58;WNW;7;65%;1%;4 Mojave;Sunshine and hot;92;57;NW;7;19%;1%;5 Montague;Partly sunny, warm;89;49;E;5;31%;4%;4 Monterey Rabr;Fog, then sun;68;54;SSW;6;81%;1%;4 Mount Shasta;Sunny and very warm;85;47;N;4;36%;0%;4 Napa County;Mostly sunny;82;52;WSW;7;63%;0%;4 Needles;Sunny and hot;99;73;NW;7;25%;1%;5 North Island;Humid with sunshine;75;68;SW;7;82%;1%;5 Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;74;57;SSW;7;69%;1%;4 Oceanside;Mostly sunny, humid;76;64;SSW;7;82%;1%;5 Ontario;Sunny and very warm;91;63;WSW;8;50%;1%;5 Oroville;Sunny and warm;90;60;ENE;4;43%;1%;4 Oxnard;Mostly sunny;74;59;S;8;82%;0%;5 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;101;77;NW;7;26%;0%;5 Palmdale;Sunny and hot;95;60;SW;7;21%;0%;5 Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;93;51;SW;5;41%;0%;5 Point Mugu;Sunny and beautiful;74;58;S;8;76%;0%;5 Porterville;Sunshine and warm;91;60;ESE;6;40%;1%;5 Ramona;Mostly sunny;87;57;SSE;8;56%;1%;5 Redding;Sunny and hot;96;59;ENE;5;31%;0%;4 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;WSW;8;51%;0%;5 Riverside March;Mostly sunny, warm;94;61;WNW;8;46%;1%;5 Sacramento;Sunny and very warm;90;57;SSW;5;49%;1%;4 Sacramento International;Sunshine and warm;90;56;S;5;48%;0%;4 Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;76;55;SSE;8;67%;1%;4 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;93;63;SW;7;47%;0%;5 San Carlos;Partly sunny;77;57;SW;7;65%;1%;4 San Diego;Mostly sunny, humid;76;68;SW;7;81%;1%;5 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;78;63;NW;6;78%;1%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;78;65;WSW;7;78%;1%;5 San Francisco;Low clouds, then sun;72;57;SW;9;67%;1%;4 San Jose;Partly sunny;82;58;W;6;60%;1%;4 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;81;55;E;7;57%;0%;5 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;71;59;NW;7;81%;1%;5 Sandberg;Brilliant sunshine;85;67;NW;10;20%;0%;5 Santa Ana;Sunny;83;65;SW;6;68%;1%;5 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;E;6;84%;1%;5 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;NW;7;69%;0%;5 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;77;63;S;7;69%;0%;5 Santa Rosa;Fog, then sun;84;50;SSW;5;59%;1%;4 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;86;53;NNE;7;69%;1%;5 Santee;Mostly sunny;85;64;W;7;58%;0%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Sunny and warm;74;38;S;6;38%;0%;5 Stockton;Sunny and warm;89;57;NW;5;48%;0%;5 Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;NNW;7;36%;0%;5 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;78;35;SSE;5;38%;0%;5 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;WSW;6;23%;1%;5 Ukiah;Mostly sunny, warm;90;52;NNE;5;49%;0%;4 Vacaville;Mostly sunny, warm;92;56;WSW;5;44%;1%;4 Van Nuys;Sunshine;90;62;SSE;6;50%;1%;5 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;52;N;7;86%;0%;5 Victorville;Partly sunny, warm;90;56;S;6;32%;0%;5 Visalia;Sunny and very warm;91;57;E;5;47%;0%;5 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;75;55;E;6;69%;0%;5