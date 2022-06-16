Skip to main content
CA Forecast for Saturday, June 18, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;65;33;W;11;31%;30%;9

Arcata;A bit of rain;61;47;N;8;77%;85%;6

Auburn;Partly sunny;68;47;S;10;41%;24%;11

Avalon;Fog, then some sun;67;55;WNW;8;69%;1%;11

Bakersfield;Partly sunny;77;51;N;9;34%;5%;11

Beale AFB;Windy in the morning;75;50;S;16;41%;25%;11

Big Bear City;Sunny, nice and cool;70;44;SW;11;37%;2%;13

Bishop;Breezy and cooler;85;46;W;15;13%;25%;11

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, cooler;52;39;S;11;44%;37%;12

Blythe;Hot, becoming breezy;108;80;S;14;8%;1%;12

Burbank;Fog, then sun;77;58;SE;8;49%;2%;11

Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;70;55;S;9;65%;4%;11

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;69;60;SW;9;80%;1%;11

Campo;Not as hot;82;47;WSW;11;28%;0%;12

Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;70;60;SSW;9;70%;0%;11

Chico;Partly sunny;75;54;SE;11;36%;44%;11

China Lake;Windy;93;61;SW;19;13%;0%;12

Chino;Mostly sunny;80;56;WSW;9;46%;2%;12

Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;71;53;WSW;14;47%;12%;11

Corona;Mostly sunny;84;57;WSW;9;45%;1%;12

Crescent City;A bit of rain;59;48;NE;6;82%;86%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Not as hot;96;62;WSW;20;16%;0%;12

Edwards AFB;Windy;85;53;WSW;22;23%;0%;12

El Centro;Very warm;105;72;WNW;9;17%;0%;12

Eureka;A little rain;59;48;NNE;8;77%;85%;6

Fairfield;Breezy in the p.m.;72;50;WSW;19;49%;11%;11

Fresno;Clouds and sun;76;54;NW;8;42%;9%;8

Fullerton;Fog, then sun;75;61;SSE;7;62%;1%;11

Hanford;Periods of sun;77;51;NW;9;33%;7%;8

Hawthorne;Fog to sun;73;62;SSW;8;65%;3%;11

Hayward;Increasingly windy;68;55;W;15;58%;10%;11

Imperial;Very warm;105;72;WNW;9;17%;0%;12

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;69;61;WNW;10;73%;0%;6

Lancaster;Cooler;85;56;WSW;20;19%;3%;12

Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;78;49;NNW;11;39%;6%;8

Lincoln;Partly sunny;74;50;S;12;39%;7%;11

Livermore;Breezy in the p.m.;70;53;W;15;50%;10%;11

Lompoc;Mostly cloudy;64;48;NW;14;68%;3%;11

Long Beach;Fog to sun;73;61;SSW;8;65%;2%;11

Los Alamitos;Fog to sun;73;61;SSW;8;58%;2%;11

Los Angeles;Fog, then sun;77;61;S;9;53%;4%;11

Los Angeles Downtown;Fog, then sun;77;61;S;9;53%;4%;11

Madera;Partly sunny;77;50;NW;8;41%;7%;11

Mammoth;Cooler with some sun;63;34;NW;14;39%;78%;11

Marysville;Breezy in the a.m.;75;51;SSE;13;37%;27%;11

Mather AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;74;49;SW;14;40%;15%;11

Merced;Partly sunny;77;51;NW;8;41%;6%;11

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;77;51;NW;8;41%;6%;11

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;72;58;WSW;8;69%;0%;11

Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;74;51;NW;10;41%;7%;11

Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;69;55;WNW;11;55%;10%;11

Mojave;Windy and cooler;83;52;WNW;19;17%;0%;12

Montague;A shower and t-storm;65;44;NW;8;60%;99%;6

Monterey Rabr;Low clouds breaking;68;53;WNW;8;58%;10%;10

Mount Shasta;A shower and t-storm;62;41;N;2;56%;96%;9

Napa County;A cool breeze;68;47;W;15;59%;8%;11

Needles;Sunny and breezy;106;82;SSW;14;6%;3%;12

North Island;Mostly cloudy;69;62;WNW;9;72%;0%;11

Oakland;Increasingly windy;67;55;W;16;58%;11%;11

Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;70;60;SSW;9;70%;0%;11

Ontario;Mostly sunny;80;56;WSW;9;46%;2%;12

Oroville;Breezy in the a.m.;76;54;SE;13;38%;44%;11

Oxnard;Fog, then sun;68;55;WNW;11;76%;4%;8

Palm Springs;Windy in the p.m.;102;69;NW;10;18%;0%;12

Palmdale;Breezy and cooler;84;52;W;20;24%;3%;12

Paso Robles;Partly sunny;76;47;NW;10;43%;5%;11

Point Mugu;Clouds, then sun;69;55;WNW;11;63%;4%;7

Porterville;Partly sunny;77;46;SE;7;37%;6%;9

Ramona;Fog to sun;81;49;SSW;9;48%;1%;11

Redding;A stray t-shower;74;53;N;9;37%;57%;11

Riverside;Breezy in the p.m.;85;57;WSW;10;41%;0%;12

Riverside March;Abundant sunshine;84;54;SSE;8;44%;2%;12

Sacramento;Partly sunny;73;49;SW;12;42%;14%;11

Sacramento International;Breezy in the p.m.;75;50;SW;14;39%;15%;11

Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;68;54;W;12;58%;7%;10

San Bernardino;Sunshine;85;57;SSW;9;41%;1%;12

San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;69;54;W;12;54%;9%;11

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;68;61;WNW;9;65%;0%;11

San Diego Brown;Sunshine, pleasant;74;61;WNW;7;63%;0%;12

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;72;62;W;8;68%;0%;11

San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;66;54;W;17;57%;12%;10

San Jose;Clouds and sun, cool;71;54;NW;11;50%;10%;11

San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy;68;48;NNW;15;56%;5%;11

San Nicolas Island;Very windy;66;52;WNW;23;71%;4%;6

Sandberg;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;45;NW;10;37%;4%;12

Santa Ana;Fog to sun;75;61;SSW;9;53%;2%;11

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;70;52;N;8;57%;5%;12

Santa Maria;Mostly cloudy;65;47;NW;14;66%;5%;11

Santa Monica;Fog to sun;70;59;S;8;72%;2%;12

Santa Rosa;Turning sunny, cool;66;46;W;12;58%;29%;11

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;73;43;NNW;9;78%;5%;12

Santee;Fog, then sun;78;58;SW;8;40%;0%;11

South Lake Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;57;33;WSW;13;30%;11%;7

Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;74;53;W;14;40%;9%;11

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;104;66;NW;9;19%;0%;12

Truckee-Tahoe;Winds subsiding;58;29;SW;15;30%;14%;9

Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;99;66;WSW;12;10%;0%;12

Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;70;46;WNW;7;45%;34%;10

Vacaville;Partly sunny;75;50;WSW;14;43%;5%;11

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;76;58;SSE;8;49%;4%;12

Vandenberg AFB;Mostly cloudy;63;49;NNW;15;70%;4%;11

Victorville;Breezy and cooler;84;51;SSW;19;26%;0%;12

Visalia;Partly sunny;77;50;NW;8;45%;7%;8

Watsonville;Low clouds breaking;68;52;WSW;10;55%;9%;10

_____

