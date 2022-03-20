CA Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Clouds and sun;58;30;WNW;5;55%;6%;3 Arcata;Sun and some clouds;57;40;NE;6;78%;11%;5 Auburn;Sunshine, pleasant;72;55;NE;6;42%;3%;5 Avalon;Partly sunny;74;61;WNW;6;45%;0%;7 Bakersfield;Warmer with sunshine;72;49;ESE;5;45%;0%;6 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;78;52;NNE;10;44%;3%;5 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;55;35;N;11;54%;1%;7 Bishop;Mostly sunny;71;42;NNW;11;22%;0%;6 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warmer;60;49;NE;6;36%;6%;6 Blythe;Partly sunny, windy;79;60;N;19;13%;0%;7 Burbank;Partly sunny;80;60;NNE;6;32%;0%;6 Camarillo;Some sun, pleasant;74;52;ENE;9;35%;0%;6 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;69;53;ENE;8;55%;0%;7 Campo;Partly sunny, warmer;72;47;NE;8;31%;0%;7 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;71;45;ENE;7;60%;0%;7 Chico;Mostly sunny;81;56;N;8;38%;5%;5 China Lake;Partly sunny, warm;77;49;NW;6;27%;0%;6 Chino;Partly sunny, warmer;79;58;N;5;40%;1%;7 Concord;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;WSW;7;43%;0%;5 Corona;Partly sunny;84;56;SE;6;37%;0%;7 Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;54;46;N;5;77%;13%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny, nice;76;51;WSW;12;19%;0%;6 Edwards AFB;Sunshine, pleasant;73;41;WSW;3;33%;0%;6 El Centro;Partly sunny;83;56;W;11;19%;0%;7 Eureka;Some sun;56;41;NNE;6;77%;11%;5 Fairfield;Mostly sunny, warm;81;54;W;7;40%;0%;5 Fresno;Sunny and nice;73;51;E;4;44%;3%;6 Fullerton;Partly sunny;76;54;SE;5;44%;0%;6 Hanford;Sunny and beautiful;73;44;ESE;4;55%;2%;6 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;73;57;N;7;48%;0%;6 Hayward;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;SW;7;53%;1%;6 Imperial;Partly sunny;83;56;W;11;19%;0%;7 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;66;51;WNW;8;71%;0%;7 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;71;40;W;6;39%;0%;7 Lemoore Nas;Sunshine and nice;74;42;E;10;38%;0%;6 Lincoln;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;49;ENE;7;46%;3%;5 Livermore;Mostly sunny;76;49;SW;7;41%;1%;6 Lompoc;Partly sunny;69;45;N;12;57%;0%;5 Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;SSE;6;48%;0%;7 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, nice;77;51;S;6;43%;0%;7 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;78;57;ENE;6;44%;1%;6 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;78;57;ENE;6;44%;1%;6 Madera;Mostly sunny;75;45;ESE;4;56%;3%;6 Mammoth;Rather cloudy;58;33;NW;6;56%;10%;2 Marysville;Warmer with sunshine;80;54;NNW;9;43%;3%;5 Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;77;49;NNW;9;39%;1%;5 Merced;Mostly sunny;74;45;SSE;8;43%;0%;6 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;74;45;SSE;8;43%;0%;6 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;70;49;NE;7;58%;0%;7 Modesto;Mostly sunny;76;49;NW;10;41%;0%;6 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;69;51;W;7;51%;0%;6 Mojave;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;44;NW;6;35%;1%;7 Montague;Mostly cloudy;57;36;N;4;57%;21%;2 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;63;50;SSW;6;63%;0%;6 Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun;61;39;NNW;4;48%;18%;3 Napa County;Mostly sunny;73;46;NW;7;56%;0%;5 Needles;Very windy;74;62;NNW;23;13%;1%;6 North Island;Clouds and sun;70;54;NW;7;62%;0%;7 Oakland;Mostly sunny;69;50;SSW;8;52%;1%;6 Oceanside;Partly sunny;71;45;ENE;7;60%;0%;7 Ontario;Partly sunny, warmer;79;58;N;5;40%;1%;7 Oroville;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;58;NE;6;39%;4%;5 Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;53;NE;10;47%;0%;6 Palm Springs;Partly sunny;87;65;WSW;8;14%;0%;7 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;73;44;WSW;9;31%;0%;7 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;76;40;NNW;4;42%;0%;6 Point Mugu;Partly sunny, nice;68;50;NE;10;51%;0%;6 Porterville;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;46;ESE;5;48%;2%;6 Ramona;Partly sunny, warmer;74;42;ENE;6;49%;1%;7 Redding;Turning cloudy;79;58;N;10;32%;9%;5 Riverside;Partly sunny;81;57;N;7;35%;0%;7 Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;80;48;ESE;8;40%;1%;7 Sacramento;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;52;NNW;8;43%;1%;5 Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;78;51;NNW;11;39%;0%;5 Salinas;Partly sunny, nice;69;48;ESE;8;54%;0%;6 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;82;59;NNE;7;36%;0%;7 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;67;48;WSW;8;52%;1%;6 San Diego;Partly sunny;68;53;N;7;65%;0%;7 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, nice;70;50;E;5;60%;0%;7 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;71;53;N;6;56%;0%;7 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;67;50;WSW;9;57%;1%;6 San Jose;Mostly sunny;73;50;W;8;47%;0%;6 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;73;51;NNE;12;45%;0%;6 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny, breezy;67;55;NNW;15;56%;1%;6 Sandberg;Milder;60;48;NW;14;37%;0%;7 Santa Ana;Partial sunshine;79;56;SE;6;49%;1%;7 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;NNE;8;45%;1%;6 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;70;48;N;10;50%;0%;5 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;70;56;ENE;6;49%;0%;6 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;76;48;NW;6;45%;0%;5 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;81;44;NNE;7;55%;1%;6 Santee;Partly sunny, warmer;76;49;NE;6;42%;0%;7 South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;53;35;E;5;45%;2%;6 Stockton;Mostly sunny;78;46;WNW;8;43%;0%;5 Thermal;Partly sunny;88;57;WNW;12;14%;0%;7 Truckee-Tahoe;Not as cool;56;30;NE;3;54%;3%;6 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, breezy;75;56;WNW;14;20%;1%;7 Ukiah;Mostly sunny;75;45;ENE;6;46%;0%;5 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;82;58;NNW;8;34%;1%;5 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;81;60;NNE;6;33%;1%;6 Vandenberg AFB;Sun and some clouds;64;47;N;13;61%;0%;5 Victorville;Turning sunny;69;44;W;6;45%;0%;7 Visalia;Mostly sunny, nice;70;46;E;3;55%;0%;6 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;71;45;ESE;6;56%;0%;6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather