CA Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy;55;28;SSW;9;49%;27%;2 Arcata;A shower in spots;53;37;E;5;84%;44%;4 Auburn;Partly sunny;63;43;ESE;6;56%;8%;3 Avalon;Partly sunny, nice;76;57;W;7;35%;0%;6 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;76;46;E;6;42%;2%;4 Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;67;41;ESE;7;57%;27%;3 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;55;28;WSW;6;52%;26%;7 Bishop;Clouds and sun;66;31;NW;7;25%;29%;4 Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;49;38;ENE;6;44%;29%;2 Blythe;Partly sunny, warm;84;57;ESE;10;12%;0%;6 Burbank;Partly sunny, warm;81;56;NE;6;32%;25%;6 Camarillo;Some sun, pleasant;74;47;N;10;37%;0%;5 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;71;50;S;8;46%;0%;6 Campo;Mostly sunny, warm;74;42;NW;12;22%;0%;7 Carlsbad;Sunshine and mild;74;46;S;7;49%;0%;6 Chico;A shower in places;69;45;E;6;55%;42%;3 China Lake;Periods of sun, nice;74;41;WSW;7;28%;2%;4 Chino;Partly sunny, warm;80;52;ESE;7;33%;1%;6 Concord;Partly sunny;67;43;SW;8;56%;25%;3 Corona;Partly sunny, warm;84;49;SSE;7;30%;0%;6 Crescent City;A shower in places;52;41;N;5;84%;44%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Some sun, pleasant;75;49;WSW;7;18%;0%;6 Edwards AFB;Clouds and sun, warm;72;41;WSW;4;29%;0%;4 El Centro;Mostly sunny;84;52;WSW;7;18%;0%;6 Eureka;A stray shower;51;38;ENE;6;83%;44%;4 Fairfield;Clouds and sun;70;41;WSW;10;59%;25%;3 Fresno;Sunny intervals;73;47;NW;5;49%;28%;3 Fullerton;Partly sunny;80;54;SE;5;32%;0%;6 Hanford;Sunny intervals;74;41;NW;5;54%;9%;4 Hawthorne;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;WSW;7;39%;25%;6 Hayward;Periods of sun;63;44;WSW;9;57%;26%;3 Imperial;Mostly sunny;84;52;WSW;7;18%;0%;6 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;W;10;53%;0%;6 Lancaster;Warm with some sun;73;40;W;7;35%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun, nice;75;42;NW;7;41%;3%;3 Lincoln;Clouds and sun;67;41;SE;7;57%;3%;3 Livermore;Periods of sun;67;38;WSW;8;55%;1%;3 Lompoc;Partly sunny;65;40;NW;11;66%;25%;4 Long Beach;Partly sunny, nice;77;54;SW;7;40%;0%;6 Los Alamitos;Warm with some sun;81;51;S;7;46%;0%;6 Los Angeles;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;SSE;7;44%;26%;6 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;SSE;7;44%;26%;6 Madera;Partly sunny, nice;74;41;NW;4;52%;10%;4 Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;54;29;WSW;7;50%;1%;2 Marysville;Clouds and sun;68;41;SE;8;58%;27%;4 Mather AFB;Clouds and sun;68;40;SSE;7;57%;1%;3 Merced;Clouds and sun, nice;73;41;NNW;5;50%;27%;3 Merced (airport);Clouds and sun, nice;73;41;NNW;5;50%;27%;3 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;76;49;NE;7;42%;0%;6 Modesto;Partly sunny;71;43;NNW;5;52%;3%;3 Moffett Nas;Periods of sun;63;45;WSW;6;60%;26%;3 Mojave;Partly sunny;69;40;WNW;8;33%;1%;4 Montague;Mostly cloudy;58;32;NNE;6;47%;5%;2 Monterey Rabr;Sunny intervals;61;45;SE;6;65%;25%;3 Mount Shasta;Cloudy;58;32;NNW;1;41%;8%;2 Napa County;Clouds and sun;63;38;WSW;8;73%;25%;3 Needles;Windy in the morning;80;54;NNW;14;12%;1%;6 North Island;Nice with sunshine;73;56;W;8;52%;0%;6 Oakland;Periods of sun;63;47;WSW;10;52%;26%;3 Oceanside;Sunshine and mild;74;46;S;7;49%;0%;6 Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;80;52;ESE;7;33%;1%;6 Oroville;Mostly cloudy;69;45;E;6;53%;5%;2 Oxnard;Partly sunny;69;49;NW;10;49%;0%;5 Palm Springs;Partly sunny, warm;87;59;W;5;12%;0%;6 Palmdale;Partly sunny, warm;73;44;WSW;6;28%;0%;6 Paso Robles;Periods of sun;74;36;NW;4;46%;0%;4 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;70;47;NNW;11;49%;0%;5 Porterville;Partly sunny;74;43;ESE;5;55%;12%;4 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;79;37;SE;7;32%;1%;6 Redding;A shower in places;66;42;NNW;4;44%;44%;3 Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;83;50;SSE;7;30%;0%;6 Riverside March;Partly sunny, warm;81;45;ESE;7;34%;1%;6 Sacramento;Clouds and sun;69;41;S;7;59%;1%;3 Sacramento International;Nice with some sun;68;41;SE;7;59%;0%;3 Salinas;Clouds and sun;66;42;SE;8;60%;25%;3 San Bernardino;Sun and some clouds;80;51;ENE;7;32%;0%;6 San Carlos;Partly sunny;63;44;WSW;9;56%;26%;3 San Diego;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;WSW;7;58%;0%;6 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;77;50;SSE;7;39%;0%;6 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;77;53;NNW;7;38%;0%;6 San Francisco;Partly sunny;61;48;W;12;60%;26%;3 San Jose;Partly sunny;67;44;NNW;6;53%;26%;3 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;71;44;NNE;11;55%;0%;5 San Nicolas Island;Increasingly windy;67;51;WNW;16;54%;1%;6 Sandberg;Warmer with some sun;63;45;NW;11;32%;1%;6 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, warm;82;52;S;6;44%;1%;6 Santa Barbara;Sun and clouds;74;46;N;7;53%;1%;4 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;66;42;WNW;10;59%;25%;5 Santa Monica;Clouds and sun, nice;71;55;NW;7;45%;25%;4 Santa Rosa;Clouds and sun;65;39;WSW;6;59%;25%;3 Santa Ynez;Clouds and sun, warm;77;39;N;8;67%;26%;4 Santee;Lots of sun, warm;83;47;S;6;33%;0%;6 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;46;25;WSW;7;48%;30%;2 Stockton;Clouds and sunshine;70;39;W;5;56%;25%;3 Thermal;Partly sunny, warm;87;51;WNW;6;15%;0%;6 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;47;22;N;5;59%;6%;2 Twentynine Palms;Nice with some sun;77;52;WSW;7;17%;1%;6 Ukiah;Rather cloudy;67;38;NW;4;55%;25%;4 Vacaville;Clouds and sun, nice;70;43;WSW;7;52%;26%;3 Van Nuys;Partly sunny;81;55;NE;6;31%;1%;6 Vandenberg AFB;Periods of sun;62;45;NNW;12;69%;25%;5 Victorville;Periods of sun, nice;72;39;WSW;6;41%;1%;5 Visalia;Partly sunny;72;44;NNW;5;57%;13%;4 Watsonville;Partly sunny;66;39;E;5;62%;0%;3