CA Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy, snow, chilly;36;16;W;6;73%;97%;1 Arcata;A couple of showers;51;33;E;4;87%;86%;1 Auburn;A little a.m. rain;45;27;NE;5;92%;63%;1 Avalon;A shower in the p.m.;61;50;N;5;70%;84%;1 Bakersfield;A couple of showers;56;43;NW;5;76%;97%;1 Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;32;N;7;89%;33%;1 Big Bear City;Inc. clouds;42;18;NNW;8;94%;26%;3 Bishop;Cloudy and chilly;47;17;NW;6;68%;26%;1 Blue Canyon;A bit of a.m. snow;33;26;ENE;5;87%;77%;1 Blythe;Partly sunny;61;41;NE;4;34%;0%;3 Burbank;Inc. clouds;55;44;NE;4;72%;36%;2 Camarillo;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;41;ENE;5;81%;37%;1 Camp Pendleton;Increasing clouds;57;48;ESE;5;65%;44%;2 Campo;Periods of sun, cold;52;39;W;7;64%;30%;3 Carlsbad;Becoming cloudy;58;42;ESE;3;77%;44%;2 Chico;Mostly cloudy;49;33;N;6;86%;33%;1 China Lake;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;28;NNW;6;60%;18%;1 Chino;Inc. clouds;52;44;NE;4;79%;44%;2 Concord;Decreasing clouds;54;37;ENE;5;80%;31%;2 Corona;Inc. clouds;55;42;E;4;71%;44%;2 Crescent City;A couple of showers;51;40;E;5;83%;86%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Increasingly windy;59;34;W;16;49%;0%;2 Edwards AFB;Winds subsiding;55;29;NNW;15;64%;12%;1 El Centro;Partly sunny;64;41;NW;3;45%;0%;3 Eureka;A shower or two;51;35;ESE;3;86%;83%;1 Fairfield;Decreasing clouds;54;35;N;5;79%;32%;2 Fresno;Morning rain;53;38;WNW;6;92%;73%;1 Fullerton;Inc. clouds;57;44;NE;3;73%;44%;2 Hanford;Morning rain;53;39;NW;5;94%;74%;1 Hawthorne;Inc. clouds;57;46;NE;4;61%;37%;2 Hayward;Decreasing clouds;55;38;N;6;71%;31%;2 Imperial;Partly sunny;64;41;NW;3;45%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Cool with some sun;59;48;ESE;6;62%;35%;3 Lancaster;Breezy in the a.m.;57;29;NNW;13;70%;15%;1 Lemoore Nas;Morning rain;55;37;NW;8;77%;78%;1 Lincoln;A shower in the a.m.;50;30;NNE;6;92%;61%;1 Livermore;A morning shower;53;37;NNE;6;76%;45%;1 Lompoc;Rain and drizzle;58;37;NNE;6;90%;87%;1 Long Beach;Inc. clouds;57;44;NE;4;66%;37%;2 Los Alamitos;Inc. clouds;56;43;ESE;4;69%;37%;2 Los Angeles;Inc. clouds;55;43;NE;4;73%;36%;2 Los Angeles Downtown;Inc. clouds;55;43;NE;4;73%;36%;2 Madera;A brief a.m. shower;52;37;NW;7;92%;60%;1 Mammoth;An afternoon flurry;38;21;WSW;6;71%;45%;1 Marysville;Rather cloudy;50;32;NNW;7;89%;32%;1 Mather AFB;Showers around;53;34;NNW;6;86%;69%;1 Merced;A shower in the a.m.;53;38;NW;5;86%;60%;1 Merced (airport);A shower in the a.m.;53;38;NW;5;86%;60%;1 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun, cool;56;43;E;4;68%;44%;2 Modesto;Decreasing clouds;59;44;NW;5;70%;32%;1 Moffett Nas;Decreasing clouds;55;40;WNW;5;75%;31%;2 Mojave;Breezy in the a.m.;55;29;NNW;13;61%;13%;1 Montague;Rather cloudy;40;22;E;4;77%;32%;1 Monterey Rabr;Decreasing clouds;57;42;ESE;6;71%;31%;1 Mount Shasta;Not as cold;38;20;NNW;1;79%;36%;1 Napa County;Cool with clearing;54;35;N;5;84%;31%;2 Needles;Clouds and sun, cool;60;46;NNW;5;36%;1%;3 North Island;Partly sunny, cool;60;49;ESE;4;62%;44%;2 Oakland;Decreasing clouds;55;41;NNE;6;74%;31%;2 Oceanside;Becoming cloudy;58;42;ESE;3;77%;44%;2 Ontario;Inc. clouds;52;44;NE;4;79%;44%;2 Oroville;Mostly cloudy;50;35;NNE;6;86%;33%;1 Oxnard;Mostly cloudy, cool;57;45;ENE;7;74%;37%;1 Palm Springs;Periods of sun, cool;64;49;WNW;4;42%;1%;3 Palmdale;Breezy and cool;55;31;WNW;14;59%;12%;2 Paso Robles;Showers around;57;33;NNW;6;79%;69%;1 Point Mugu;Cloudy and cool;58;44;E;6;70%;66%;1 Porterville;Morning rain, cloudy;54;38;E;5;80%;79%;1 Ramona;Increasing clouds;54;35;ESE;5;81%;31%;3 Redding;Warmer;50;31;N;4;84%;34%;1 Riverside;Inc. clouds;54;42;NE;4;85%;44%;3 Riverside March;Cold;52;37;E;4;84%;44%;3 Sacramento;Decreasing clouds;51;36;NNW;6;86%;32%;1 Sacramento International;Decreasing clouds;52;36;NNW;6;86%;32%;1 Salinas;A stray a.m. shower;58;40;ESE;8;73%;59%;1 San Bernardino;Inc. clouds;53;43;NNE;4;78%;17%;3 San Carlos;Decreasing clouds;56;40;NNW;7;74%;31%;2 San Diego;Clouds and sun, cool;57;46;ESE;5;65%;35%;2 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny, cool;58;45;E;5;65%;33%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Clouds and sun, cool;59;46;ESE;4;65%;44%;3 San Francisco;Decreasing clouds;54;43;NNE;7;82%;31%;2 San Jose;Cool with clearing;55;40;WNW;6;76%;31%;2 San Luis Obispo;Morning showers;60;43;NNE;8;75%;82%;1 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;58;49;NW;13;81%;37%;1 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;47;35;NNW;13;70%;66%;1 Santa Ana;Inc. clouds;56;47;E;4;74%;39%;2 Santa Barbara;A couple of showers;57;38;NNE;5;93%;87%;1 Santa Maria;Rain and drizzle;57;40;NE;7;86%;91%;1 Santa Monica;Inc. clouds;56;45;NE;4;70%;36%;2 Santa Rosa;Fog, then some sun;53;32;NNE;5;82%;31%;1 Santa Ynez;A shower in the p.m.;58;34;NNE;5;88%;60%;1 Santee;Partly sunny, cool;58;41;ESE;5;58%;44%;3 South Lake Tahoe;A bit of a.m. snow;32;5;SSW;8;72%;74%;1 Stockton;Decreasing clouds;54;39;NNW;6;78%;31%;1 Thermal;Clouds and sun, cool;62;39;NW;3;52%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of a.m. snow;32;4;N;5;86%;49%;1 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny, cool;60;41;NW;4;40%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;31;ENE;1;81%;31%;1 Vacaville;Decreasing clouds;54;35;NNW;3;85%;32%;2 Van Nuys;Inc. clouds;54;42;NE;4;77%;36%;2 Vandenberg AFB;Rain and drizzle;56;40;NNE;9;91%;87%;1 Victorville;Inc. clouds;56;29;WNW;9;71%;31%;2 Visalia;Morning rain;53;39;NW;5;93%;74%;1 Watsonville;A morning shower;58;37;NNE;5;79%;45%;2