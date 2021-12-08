CA Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny;36;11;SSE;6;73%;10%;2 Arcata;Becoming cloudy;49;36;ENE;8;82%;30%;2 Auburn;A shower in the a.m.;46;31;NE;4;97%;62%;1 Avalon;A little a.m. rain;61;50;NW;12;66%;88%;1 Bakersfield;Cooler, morning rain;50;43;SSE;6;90%;84%;1 Beale AFB;A morning shower;52;33;N;5;83%;61%;1 Big Bear City;Snow showers;44;15;W;10;87%;97%;1 Bishop;Rain\/snow showers;55;26;NNW;11;50%;85%;1 Blue Canyon;A snow shower;37;27;ENE;4;76%;53%;1 Blythe;Breezy and warm;73;48;WSW;14;53%;32%;2 Burbank;Rain in the morning;55;43;NNE;4;75%;81%;1 Camarillo;Morning rain;58;42;NE;10;79%;77%;1 Camp Pendleton;Occasional rain;61;51;NW;12;77%;86%;1 Campo;Showers around;50;37;W;15;95%;90%;1 Carlsbad;A little rain;60;42;NW;11;94%;86%;1 Chico;Periods of sun;53;34;NNE;6;78%;29%;2 China Lake;Winds subsiding;59;33;WSW;14;52%;56%;1 Chino;Morning rain;53;43;ENE;6;82%;97%;1 Concord;Clouds and sun;57;38;WSW;7;65%;21%;2 Corona;Cooler, morning rain;57;41;ESE;5;72%;91%;1 Crescent City;A passing shower;50;40;NNE;8;71%;85%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Windy;59;37;WSW;22;50%;56%;1 Edwards AFB;Morning showers;52;32;SW;18;65%;71%;1 El Centro;Windy in the p.m.;70;47;W;15;59%;17%;2 Eureka;Becoming cloudy;49;38;NE;10;78%;30%;2 Fairfield;Partly sunny;58;33;W;5;68%;24%;2 Fresno;Cooler, morning rain;53;40;WNW;7;92%;77%;1 Fullerton;A little a.m. rain;57;44;N;6;88%;89%;1 Hanford;Morning rain, cloudy;53;40;WNW;6;87%;78%;1 Hawthorne;A little a.m. rain;60;47;N;10;75%;71%;1 Hayward;Partly sunny;57;39;SW;6;65%;17%;2 Imperial;Windy in the p.m.;70;47;W;15;59%;17%;2 Imperial Beach;A little rain;60;50;WNW;13;85%;86%;1 Lancaster;Rain in the morning;55;33;WSW;17;75%;76%;1 Lemoore Nas;Morning rain, cloudy;56;35;NW;9;78%;73%;1 Lincoln;A shower in the a.m.;52;32;ENE;5;85%;60%;1 Livermore;Cool with some sun;54;34;SW;6;68%;26%;1 Lompoc;A little a.m. rain;57;38;NNE;13;79%;64%;1 Long Beach;A little a.m. rain;60;45;NNW;11;75%;88%;1 Los Alamitos;A little a.m. rain;58;45;NE;5;74%;89%;1 Los Angeles;A little a.m. rain;57;42;NE;5;81%;69%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;A little a.m. rain;57;42;NE;5;81%;69%;1 Madera;Morning rain;51;38;NW;7;87%;73%;1 Mammoth;Colder;37;17;SW;9;68%;15%;2 Marysville;Mostly cloudy;53;32;N;6;85%;30%;2 Mather AFB;A morning shower;54;35;NW;6;82%;58%;1 Merced;Mostly cloudy;54;36;WNW;6;84%;31%;1 Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;54;36;WNW;6;84%;31%;1 Miramar Mcas;A bit of rain;58;46;WSW;11;92%;86%;1 Modesto;Mostly cloudy;56;38;NW;7;77%;30%;1 Moffett Nas;Clouds and sun;56;39;W;8;62%;19%;2 Mojave;Morning rain, cooler;52;32;NW;15;67%;76%;1 Montague;Rather cloudy;41;25;NNE;4;67%;23%;1 Monterey Rabr;Breezy in the a.m.;56;41;NW;12;63%;27%;1 Mount Shasta;Rather cloudy;37;23;NNW;6;69%;20%;2 Napa County;Mostly cloudy;57;35;NW;8;65%;16%;2 Needles;Cloudy and cooler;64;45;WSW;7;58%;70%;1 North Island;A touch of rain;60;51;WNW;14;82%;86%;1 Oakland;Partly sunny;57;42;NNW;6;60%;15%;1 Oceanside;A little rain;60;42;NW;11;94%;86%;1 Ontario;Morning rain;53;43;ENE;6;82%;97%;1 Oroville;Mostly cloudy;55;36;ENE;4;76%;29%;2 Oxnard;Rain in the morning;58;44;NNW;16;78%;77%;1 Palm Springs;A couple of showers;64;48;W;7;59%;86%;1 Palmdale;Morning showers;54;34;W;18;62%;71%;1 Paso Robles;A little a.m. rain;55;32;NNW;9;73%;61%;2 Point Mugu;Morning rain, breezy;59;42;N;16;69%;77%;1 Porterville;Cooler, morning rain;49;41;SSW;5;97%;86%;1 Ramona;Occasional rain;53;39;WSW;5;96%;96%;1 Redding;Mostly cloudy;57;32;NNW;8;48%;19%;2 Riverside;A couple of showers;55;41;E;5;87%;88%;1 Riverside March;A couple of showers;53;36;ESE;4;87%;88%;1 Sacramento;Low clouds;54;35;NW;7;79%;30%;1 Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;56;34;NW;7;66%;28%;1 Salinas;Mainly cloudy;59;37;SE;10;63%;27%;1 San Bernardino;Cloudy with showers;52;40;ENE;4;88%;98%;1 San Carlos;Clouds and sun;56;40;SW;8;62%;16%;1 San Diego;Cool with rain;60;50;W;7;86%;93%;1 San Diego Brown;Cool with rain;59;49;WNW;10;91%;93%;1 San Diego Montgomery;A little rain;61;49;W;11;86%;86%;1 San Francisco;Partly sunny;56;47;NNW;7;63%;12%;2 San Jose;Clouds and sun;55;38;WNW;9;63%;27%;1 San Luis Obispo;A little a.m. rain;60;40;NNE;12;70%;64%;1 San Nicolas Island;Windy;57;48;NW;22;75%;66%;1 Sandberg;Cooler, morning rain;45;33;NW;13;76%;89%;1 Santa Ana;A little a.m. rain;58;46;ENE;5;74%;87%;1 Santa Barbara;Morning rain;56;39;N;8;74%;72%;1 Santa Maria;A little a.m. rain;58;36;NE;13;78%;64%;1 Santa Monica;A little a.m. rain;57;46;N;9;86%;70%;1 Santa Rosa;Inc. clouds;55;32;NW;6;64%;12%;2 Santa Ynez;Morning rain;55;32;N;7;92%;72%;1 Santee;Cooler with rain;58;46;WSW;6;84%;93%;1 South Lake Tahoe;A little a.m. snow;33;10;SSW;5;82%;49%;1 Stockton;A morning shower;56;33;NW;8;74%;43%;1 Thermal;A couple of showers;65;41;NW;6;73%;87%;1 Truckee-Tahoe;Morning snow;35;5;N;3;79%;80%;1 Twentynine Palms;A shower or two;61;42;WSW;10;58%;83%;1 Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;54;29;WNW;7;57%;8%;2 Vacaville;Mostly cloudy;57;35;WNW;8;59%;27%;2 Van Nuys;A little a.m. rain;57;43;N;4;75%;70%;1 Vandenberg AFB;A little a.m. rain;54;41;NNE;16;77%;64%;1 Victorville;Showers around;52;31;WSW;13;84%;65%;1 Visalia;Morning rain;52;39;WNW;7;92%;78%;1 Watsonville;Clouds and sun;59;35;NE;5;69%;27%;1