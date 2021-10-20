CA Forecast for Friday, October 22, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A couple of showers;64;45;S;13;65%;91%;1 Arcata;Rain;66;50;WSW;9;74%;96%;1 Auburn;Rainy times;68;56;S;4;80%;97%;1 Avalon;Plenty of sun;74;56;WNW;6;44%;2%;4 Bakersfield;Clouds and sun, nice;81;55;E;5;36%;3%;4 Beale AFB;A bit of rain;68;59;SSE;9;80%;96%;1 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;64;31;SW;6;48%;2%;5 Bishop;Clouds and sun, nice;74;38;W;7;31%;3%;4 Blue Canyon;Cool with rain;53;46;SSE;6;89%;93%;1 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;NNE;6;27%;0%;4 Burbank;Partly sunny;80;54;ESE;5;40%;2%;4 Camarillo;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;ESE;6;53%;3%;4 Camp Pendleton;Patchy fog, then sun;71;56;NNW;5;63%;1%;4 Campo;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;NE;7;23%;0%;5 Carlsbad;Patchy fog, then sun;72;51;NNW;6;62%;1%;4 Chico;Cool with rain;70;62;SE;7;80%;96%;1 China Lake;Partly sunny;81;47;W;4;21%;0%;4 Chino;Partly sunny;83;55;W;5;38%;2%;4 Concord;A couple of showers;74;61;SSW;7;72%;95%;1 Corona;Partly sunny;86;53;SSW;5;37%;2%;4 Crescent City;Rain;63;51;S;22;83%;97%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;81;50;SSW;6;21%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;78;42;SW;3;28%;0%;4 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;W;4;25%;0%;4 Eureka;Rain;65;51;SW;10;73%;95%;1 Fairfield;Times of rain;73;58;SW;6;79%;98%;1 Fresno;Clouds and sun, nice;79;57;NW;3;42%;11%;3 Fullerton;Partly sunny;79;56;S;4;50%;2%;4 Hanford;Clouds and sun, nice;80;52;NNW;4;55%;9%;4 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;73;57;WSW;5;57%;2%;4 Hayward;A passing shower;72;59;SSW;9;70%;91%;1 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;W;4;25%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Patchy fog, then sun;70;57;NNW;9;69%;2%;4 Lancaster;Partly sunny, nice;78;43;WSW;4;30%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sun, nice;82;52;NW;5;42%;12%;4 Lincoln;Showers;74;62;SSE;4;76%;99%;1 Livermore;A passing shower;74;58;SW;7;66%;88%;1 Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;55;NNW;8;81%;19%;2 Long Beach;Partly sunny;74;56;WSW;5;54%;2%;4 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;SSW;5;54%;2%;4 Los Angeles;Partly sunny;78;54;SSE;5;52%;2%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;78;54;SSE;5;52%;2%;4 Madera;Mostly cloudy;80;54;NNW;4;55%;21%;2 Mammoth;A couple of showers;58;41;SSE;10;71%;96%;1 Marysville;A touch of rain;71;62;SSE;4;78%;95%;1 Mather AFB;A couple of showers;72;58;SW;6;69%;95%;1 Merced;Mostly cloudy;79;57;W;4;47%;33%;2 Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;79;57;W;4;47%;33%;2 Miramar Mcas;Sunshine;73;52;NE;6;57%;1%;4 Modesto;A shower;75;56;WNW;5;62%;66%;1 Moffett Nas;A shower;71;61;SE;8;78%;89%;1 Mojave;Partly sunny;76;46;NW;6;22%;1%;4 Montague;A couple of showers;64;48;W;16;62%;92%;1 Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;71;59;S;5;73%;63%;1 Mount Shasta;Cool with rain;53;46;SE;4;83%;95%;1 Napa County;A couple of showers;68;57;SSW;9;90%;95%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny;86;57;NNW;5;23%;1%;4 North Island;Patchy fog, then sun;71;58;NNW;8;63%;2%;4 Oakland;A couple of showers;70;59;S;10;79%;95%;1 Oceanside;Patchy fog, then sun;72;51;NNW;6;62%;1%;4 Ontario;Partly sunny;83;55;W;5;38%;2%;4 Oroville;Cool with rain;72;62;SE;6;74%;94%;1 Oxnard;Partly sunny;68;54;NNE;8;68%;3%;4 Palm Springs;Abundant sunshine;89;62;W;4;19%;0%;4 Palmdale;Partly sunny, nice;77;45;SW;4;29%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;79;54;SSW;5;59%;24%;4 Point Mugu;Clouds and sun;68;51;N;7;65%;3%;4 Porterville;Partly sunny, nice;80;52;SSE;4;42%;3%;4 Ramona;Sunny;80;45;NE;6;47%;2%;4 Redding;Cool with rain;62;57;SSE;6;91%;95%;1 Riverside;Partly sunny;85;55;W;5;38%;1%;4 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;84;52;ENE;5;36%;2%;4 Sacramento;Showers;73;58;SSW;5;75%;100%;1 Sacramento International;A couple of showers;71;60;SSW;8;72%;94%;1 Salinas;Mostly cloudy;74;60;NNE;8;72%;42%;1 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;84;56;NW;5;34%;2%;4 San Carlos;A shower;71;58;S;9;76%;90%;1 San Diego;Patchy fog, then sun;72;56;NW;7;62%;2%;4 San Diego Brown;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;N;6;54%;1%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Sunny;74;55;NNE;6;54%;1%;4 San Francisco;A couple of showers;68;57;S;12;78%;93%;1 San Jose;A shower;73;61;SE;8;70%;89%;1 San Luis Obispo;Clouds and sun;74;56;NW;7;68%;23%;2 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;55;WNW;15;75%;3%;4 Sandberg;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;WNW;10;21%;1%;4 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;78;55;SSW;5;54%;2%;4 Santa Barbara;Periods of sun;70;52;NNE;5;76%;10%;4 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;55;NW;8;78%;19%;2 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;70;54;SSW;5;60%;2%;4 Santa Rosa;Cool with rain;69;56;S;6;81%;93%;1 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;78;51;NNW;6;82%;20%;2 Santee;Brilliant sunshine;81;50;NW;6;46%;1%;4 South Lake Tahoe;A shower;58;44;SW;8;57%;66%;1 Stockton;Showery;74;56;WNW;7;72%;95%;1 Thermal;Sunny;89;52;WNW;5;27%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;A couple of showers;57;42;S;8;78%;84%;3 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;82;57;W;5;21%;1%;4 Ukiah;Cool with rain;65;56;SSE;7;81%;98%;1 Vacaville;A couple of showers;71;60;SW;6;80%;98%;1 Van Nuys;Clouds and sun;79;51;SE;5;42%;2%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;55;NNW;7;80%;44%;2 Victorville;Partly sunny, nice;79;42;S;5;34%;2%;4 Visalia;Some sun, pleasant;79;52;NW;3;47%;5%;4 Watsonville;A passing shower;71;59;W;6;77%;66%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather