CA Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy and cold;54;44;S;8;68%;44%;1 Arcata;Cloudy with a shower;63;55;SSE;6;78%;66%;1 Auburn;A couple of showers;59;55;SE;5;81%;97%;1 Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;69;57;WNW;7;54%;1%;4 Bakersfield;Inc. clouds;75;54;ESE;4;35%;0%;4 Beale AFB;A couple of showers;60;56;ESE;7;76%;90%;1 Big Bear City;Clouds and sun, cool;60;32;S;6;53%;2%;5 Bishop;Mostly cloudy;69;38;NNW;6;25%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Showers around, cold;47;45;ESE;7;80%;88%;1 Blythe;Mostly sunny;83;56;ENE;5;27%;0%;4 Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;74;53;E;5;43%;0%;4 Camarillo;Partly sunny;71;52;ENE;6;54%;0%;4 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;69;54;NNW;6;61%;0%;4 Campo;Mostly sunny;74;45;NE;6;30%;0%;5 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;70;47;N;7;63%;0%;4 Chico;A couple of showers;62;58;SE;8;81%;95%;1 China Lake;Inc. clouds;76;46;WNW;5;23%;0%;4 Chino;Clouds and sun, nice;77;55;NW;5;42%;2%;4 Concord;A couple of showers;66;59;ESE;5;71%;89%;1 Corona;Partly sunny;80;53;S;6;40%;0%;4 Crescent City;A couple of showers;59;53;SSE;12;85%;77%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun;77;49;WSW;6;22%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Inc. clouds;74;41;SW;3;36%;0%;4 El Centro;Mostly sunny;83;54;WNW;4;25%;0%;4 Eureka;A couple of showers;63;56;SSE;6;78%;69%;1 Fairfield;A couple of showers;62;56;ENE;7;77%;86%;1 Fresno;Mostly cloudy;74;56;NNE;5;40%;0%;2 Fullerton;Periods of sun;75;53;SSE;4;54%;1%;4 Hanford;Mostly cloudy, cool;74;50;ESE;5;47%;1%;3 Hawthorne;Periods of sun, cool;69;56;W;6;60%;1%;4 Hayward;A couple of showers;66;62;SSE;9;65%;90%;1 Imperial;Mostly sunny;83;54;WNW;4;25%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;69;55;NNE;10;65%;0%;4 Lancaster;Inc. clouds;76;43;W;5;31%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Rather cloudy;77;50;NW;7;39%;2%;2 Lincoln;A couple of showers;62;58;ESE;4;74%;93%;1 Livermore;A couple of showers;66;59;S;6;62%;72%;1 Lompoc;Inc. clouds;70;52;NNE;7;66%;12%;2 Long Beach;Clouds and sun, cool;71;53;WSW;6;57%;1%;4 Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun;74;52;SW;5;54%;1%;4 Los Angeles;Cool with some sun;72;53;SE;5;53%;2%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Cool with some sun;72;53;SE;5;53%;2%;4 Madera;Rather cloudy, cool;73;52;ENE;5;48%;5%;2 Mammoth;A shower in the a.m.;50;44;S;7;74%;66%;1 Marysville;A couple of showers;60;57;E;5;80%;89%;1 Mather AFB;A couple of showers;63;55;E;6;62%;95%;1 Merced;Mostly cloudy;74;55;NW;6;38%;25%;1 Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;74;55;NW;6;38%;25%;1 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, cool;69;50;NNE;7;61%;0%;4 Modesto;A couple of showers;69;55;S;7;52%;70%;1 Moffett Nas;A couple of showers;66;61;SE;9;70%;89%;1 Mojave;Inc. clouds;73;46;NW;6;24%;1%;4 Montague;A couple of showers;59;47;ESE;11;61%;74%;1 Monterey Rabr;Rain tapering off;69;59;S;4;62%;87%;1 Mount Shasta;Showers around, cold;49;45;SE;2;76%;89%;1 Napa County;A couple of showers;62;56;E;8;86%;85%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny;82;58;NNW;5;25%;1%;4 North Island;Mostly sunny;68;56;N;9;62%;0%;4 Oakland;A couple of showers;65;61;SSE;10;67%;92%;1 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;70;47;N;7;63%;0%;4 Ontario;Clouds and sun, nice;77;55;NW;5;42%;2%;4 Oroville;A couple of showers;64;60;SE;7;78%;95%;1 Oxnard;Periods of sun, cool;66;53;NE;8;66%;0%;4 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;84;61;WSW;4;20%;0%;4 Palmdale;Inc. clouds;75;42;SW;5;32%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy, cool;74;52;SSE;5;51%;13%;4 Point Mugu;Clouds and sun, cool;67;50;NNE;8;61%;0%;4 Porterville;Inc. clouds;73;52;SE;4;48%;1%;4 Ramona;Mostly sunny, cool;74;42;ENE;6;53%;2%;5 Redding;A couple of showers;58;53;NNW;6;83%;88%;1 Riverside;Nice with some sun;79;54;WSW;5;42%;0%;4 Riverside March;Partly sunny;77;51;N;5;42%;2%;4 Sacramento;A couple of showers;61;55;NE;5;74%;90%;1 Sacramento International;A couple of showers;62;55;ENE;7;69%;88%;1 Salinas;Rain tapering off;72;59;ESE;11;58%;77%;1 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;77;55;NNW;5;41%;0%;4 San Carlos;A couple of showers;65;61;S;10;69%;89%;1 San Diego;Mostly sunny, cool;70;55;NNW;7;62%;0%;4 San Diego Brown;Cool with sunshine;71;52;N;7;57%;0%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cool;71;53;NNE;7;56%;0%;4 San Francisco;A couple of showers;64;60;SSE;10;71%;96%;1 San Jose;A couple of showers;67;61;SE;9;64%;89%;1 San Luis Obispo;Inc. clouds;71;56;NE;6;56%;13%;4 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;64;55;WNW;12;70%;1%;4 Sandberg;Inc. clouds;69;54;NW;10;26%;0%;5 Santa Ana;Clouds and sun;75;53;SSW;5;50%;2%;4 Santa Barbara;Inc. clouds;68;50;NE;5;63%;5%;4 Santa Maria;Inc. clouds;69;53;NNE;7;64%;11%;4 Santa Monica;Clouds and sun, cool;67;53;N;5;64%;1%;4 Santa Rosa;A couple of showers;64;58;SE;5;78%;91%;1 Santa Ynez;Inc. clouds;75;46;NNE;6;72%;11%;4 Santee;Mostly sunny;75;47;N;6;45%;1%;4 South Lake Tahoe;Rather cloudy, cool;50;41;SW;9;54%;65%;1 Stockton;A couple of showers;64;55;E;9;68%;72%;1 Thermal;Mostly sunny;84;52;WNW;5;26%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, cold;50;40;S;9;70%;68%;1 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;78;54;W;6;22%;1%;4 Ukiah;A couple of showers;62;55;ESE;5;78%;88%;1 Vacaville;A couple of showers;61;55;N;4;80%;86%;1 Van Nuys;Clouds and sun, cool;73;53;E;5;45%;2%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Inc. clouds;67;53;NE;6;66%;12%;2 Victorville;Partly sunny, nice;75;41;S;5;37%;1%;4 