Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Thursday, October 21, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Cloudy and cold;54;44;S;8;68%;44%;1

Arcata;Cloudy with a shower;63;55;SSE;6;78%;66%;1

Auburn;A couple of showers;59;55;SE;5;81%;97%;1

Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;69;57;WNW;7;54%;1%;4

Bakersfield;Inc. clouds;75;54;ESE;4;35%;0%;4

Beale AFB;A couple of showers;60;56;ESE;7;76%;90%;1

Big Bear City;Clouds and sun, cool;60;32;S;6;53%;2%;5

Bishop;Mostly cloudy;69;38;NNW;6;25%;0%;3

Blue Canyon;Showers around, cold;47;45;ESE;7;80%;88%;1

Blythe;Mostly sunny;83;56;ENE;5;27%;0%;4

Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;74;53;E;5;43%;0%;4

Camarillo;Partly sunny;71;52;ENE;6;54%;0%;4

Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;69;54;NNW;6;61%;0%;4

Campo;Mostly sunny;74;45;NE;6;30%;0%;5

Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;70;47;N;7;63%;0%;4

Chico;A couple of showers;62;58;SE;8;81%;95%;1

China Lake;Inc. clouds;76;46;WNW;5;23%;0%;4

Chino;Clouds and sun, nice;77;55;NW;5;42%;2%;4

Concord;A couple of showers;66;59;ESE;5;71%;89%;1

Corona;Partly sunny;80;53;S;6;40%;0%;4

Crescent City;A couple of showers;59;53;SSE;12;85%;77%;1

Daggett-Barstow;Clouds and sun;77;49;WSW;6;22%;0%;4

Edwards AFB;Inc. clouds;74;41;SW;3;36%;0%;4

El Centro;Mostly sunny;83;54;WNW;4;25%;0%;4

Eureka;A couple of showers;63;56;SSE;6;78%;69%;1

Fairfield;A couple of showers;62;56;ENE;7;77%;86%;1

Fresno;Mostly cloudy;74;56;NNE;5;40%;0%;2

Fullerton;Periods of sun;75;53;SSE;4;54%;1%;4

Hanford;Mostly cloudy, cool;74;50;ESE;5;47%;1%;3

Hawthorne;Periods of sun, cool;69;56;W;6;60%;1%;4

Hayward;A couple of showers;66;62;SSE;9;65%;90%;1

Imperial;Mostly sunny;83;54;WNW;4;25%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;69;55;NNE;10;65%;0%;4

Lancaster;Inc. clouds;76;43;W;5;31%;0%;4

Lemoore Nas;Rather cloudy;77;50;NW;7;39%;2%;2

Lincoln;A couple of showers;62;58;ESE;4;74%;93%;1

Livermore;A couple of showers;66;59;S;6;62%;72%;1

Lompoc;Inc. clouds;70;52;NNE;7;66%;12%;2

Long Beach;Clouds and sun, cool;71;53;WSW;6;57%;1%;4

Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun;74;52;SW;5;54%;1%;4

Los Angeles;Cool with some sun;72;53;SE;5;53%;2%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Cool with some sun;72;53;SE;5;53%;2%;4

Madera;Rather cloudy, cool;73;52;ENE;5;48%;5%;2

Mammoth;A shower in the a.m.;50;44;S;7;74%;66%;1

Marysville;A couple of showers;60;57;E;5;80%;89%;1

Mather AFB;A couple of showers;63;55;E;6;62%;95%;1

Merced;Mostly cloudy;74;55;NW;6;38%;25%;1

Merced (airport);Mostly cloudy;74;55;NW;6;38%;25%;1

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny, cool;69;50;NNE;7;61%;0%;4

Modesto;A couple of showers;69;55;S;7;52%;70%;1

Moffett Nas;A couple of showers;66;61;SE;9;70%;89%;1

Mojave;Inc. clouds;73;46;NW;6;24%;1%;4

Montague;A couple of showers;59;47;ESE;11;61%;74%;1

Monterey Rabr;Rain tapering off;69;59;S;4;62%;87%;1

Mount Shasta;Showers around, cold;49;45;SE;2;76%;89%;1

Napa County;A couple of showers;62;56;E;8;86%;85%;1

Needles;Mostly sunny;82;58;NNW;5;25%;1%;4

North Island;Mostly sunny;68;56;N;9;62%;0%;4

Oakland;A couple of showers;65;61;SSE;10;67%;92%;1

Oceanside;Mostly sunny;70;47;N;7;63%;0%;4

Ontario;Clouds and sun, nice;77;55;NW;5;42%;2%;4

Oroville;A couple of showers;64;60;SE;7;78%;95%;1

Oxnard;Periods of sun, cool;66;53;NE;8;66%;0%;4

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;84;61;WSW;4;20%;0%;4

Palmdale;Inc. clouds;75;42;SW;5;32%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Mostly cloudy, cool;74;52;SSE;5;51%;13%;4

Point Mugu;Clouds and sun, cool;67;50;NNE;8;61%;0%;4

Porterville;Inc. clouds;73;52;SE;4;48%;1%;4

Ramona;Mostly sunny, cool;74;42;ENE;6;53%;2%;5

Redding;A couple of showers;58;53;NNW;6;83%;88%;1

Riverside;Nice with some sun;79;54;WSW;5;42%;0%;4

Riverside March;Partly sunny;77;51;N;5;42%;2%;4

Sacramento;A couple of showers;61;55;NE;5;74%;90%;1

Sacramento International;A couple of showers;62;55;ENE;7;69%;88%;1

Salinas;Rain tapering off;72;59;ESE;11;58%;77%;1

San Bernardino;Partly sunny;77;55;NNW;5;41%;0%;4

San Carlos;A couple of showers;65;61;S;10;69%;89%;1

San Diego;Mostly sunny, cool;70;55;NNW;7;62%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Cool with sunshine;71;52;N;7;57%;0%;5

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cool;71;53;NNE;7;56%;0%;4

San Francisco;A couple of showers;64;60;SSE;10;71%;96%;1

San Jose;A couple of showers;67;61;SE;9;64%;89%;1

San Luis Obispo;Inc. clouds;71;56;NE;6;56%;13%;4

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;64;55;WNW;12;70%;1%;4

Sandberg;Inc. clouds;69;54;NW;10;26%;0%;5

Santa Ana;Clouds and sun;75;53;SSW;5;50%;2%;4

Santa Barbara;Inc. clouds;68;50;NE;5;63%;5%;4

Santa Maria;Inc. clouds;69;53;NNE;7;64%;11%;4

Santa Monica;Clouds and sun, cool;67;53;N;5;64%;1%;4

Santa Rosa;A couple of showers;64;58;SE;5;78%;91%;1

Santa Ynez;Inc. clouds;75;46;NNE;6;72%;11%;4

Santee;Mostly sunny;75;47;N;6;45%;1%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Rather cloudy, cool;50;41;SW;9;54%;65%;1

Stockton;A couple of showers;64;55;E;9;68%;72%;1

Thermal;Mostly sunny;84;52;WNW;5;26%;0%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy, cold;50;40;S;9;70%;68%;1

Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;78;54;W;6;22%;1%;4

Ukiah;A couple of showers;62;55;ESE;5;78%;88%;1

Vacaville;A couple of showers;61;55;N;4;80%;86%;1

Van Nuys;Clouds and sun, cool;73;53;E;5;45%;2%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Inc. clouds;67;53;NE;6;66%;12%;2

Victorville;Partly sunny, nice;75;41;S;5;37%;1%;4

Visalia;Clouds limiting sun;75;51;SE;4;45%;0%;3

Watsonville;Rain tapering off;67;58;NNE;5;62%;77%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather