CA Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny, warmer;59;40;SSE;8;54%;31%;4 Arcata;A little p.m. rain;65;50;SE;7;63%;94%;2 Auburn;Inc. clouds;63;50;SE;5;58%;89%;4 Avalon;Partly sunny;67;53;NW;5;62%;1%;4 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;71;49;NE;4;38%;0%;4 Beale AFB;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;51;SSE;6;51%;87%;3 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cool;55;27;S;6;58%;2%;5 Bishop;Partly sunny, cool;68;32;SSE;7;28%;0%;4 Blue Canyon;Inc. clouds;50;40;SSE;6;55%;79%;4 Blythe;Mostly sunny;79;53;NNE;5;31%;0%;4 Burbank;Mostly sunny, cool;70;49;SSE;5;46%;0%;4 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, cool;71;50;ENE;6;47%;0%;4 Camp Pendleton;Some sun;67;53;NNW;5;55%;2%;4 Campo;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;42;NE;6;37%;1%;5 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;69;47;N;6;58%;2%;4 Chico;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;53;SE;7;62%;81%;3 China Lake;Partly sunny;71;42;NW;4;24%;0%;4 Chino;Mostly sunny, cool;73;50;WSW;5;45%;2%;4 Concord;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;56;S;5;52%;79%;3 Corona;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;51;WSW;5;43%;0%;4 Crescent City;A little p.m. rain;60;51;S;17;69%;89%;2 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;72;45;SW;7;28%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;37;SW;3;38%;0%;4 El Centro;Mostly sunny;79;51;WSW;5;29%;0%;4 Eureka;Afternoon rain;63;51;SE;8;64%;94%;3 Fairfield;Mostly cloudy, cool;69;54;SW;7;59%;86%;3 Fresno;Partly sunny;71;50;SSE;5;46%;0%;4 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, cool;73;52;N;4;50%;0%;4 Hanford;Partly sunny;71;44;S;4;52%;2%;4 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, cool;68;55;W;5;54%;0%;4 Hayward;Mostly cloudy;68;56;SSE;7;59%;75%;3 Imperial;Mostly sunny;79;51;WSW;5;29%;0%;4 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, cool;68;54;NNW;8;59%;4%;4 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;38;WSW;4;39%;0%;4 Lemoore Nas;Sun, some clouds;73;43;SW;6;46%;0%;4 Lincoln;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;53;SE;5;57%;96%;3 Livermore;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;53;SW;6;59%;79%;3 Lompoc;Partly sunny;66;42;NE;7;62%;2%;4 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, cool;70;52;WNW;5;51%;0%;4 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, cool;71;51;WSW;5;52%;0%;4 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, cool;70;51;WSW;5;53%;2%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, cool;70;51;WSW;5;53%;2%;4 Madera;Partly sunny, cool;71;49;ESE;5;55%;2%;4 Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;56;37;S;9;54%;71%;3 Marysville;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;52;SE;5;60%;82%;3 Mather AFB;Inc. clouds;68;52;S;6;50%;92%;4 Merced;Partly sunny, cool;71;49;SSW;6;49%;10%;4 Merced (airport);Partly sunny, cool;71;49;SSW;6;49%;10%;4 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;67;48;ENE;6;53%;3%;4 Modesto;Inc. clouds;68;50;S;6;56%;30%;4 Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;56;SSE;7;56%;74%;3 Mojave;Warmer;67;39;NW;6;30%;1%;4 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;E;12;54%;81%;3 Monterey Rabr;Inc. clouds;66;54;SE;6;56%;61%;4 Mount Shasta;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;42;SSE;4;63%;89%;3 Napa County;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;53;SSE;8;63%;86%;3 Needles;Mostly sunny;78;53;NW;6;26%;1%;4 North Island;Partly sunny, cool;69;55;NNW;7;53%;4%;4 Oakland;Mostly cloudy, cool;65;57;SSE;8;62%;78%;3 Oceanside;Partly sunny;69;47;N;6;58%;2%;4 Ontario;Mostly sunny, cool;73;50;WSW;5;45%;2%;4 Oroville;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;55;ESE;7;60%;84%;3 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, cool;66;51;NNW;7;57%;0%;4 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;80;57;WSW;4;23%;0%;4 Palmdale;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;40;SW;4;36%;0%;4 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;71;43;S;6;48%;2%;4 Point Mugu;Cool with sunshine;66;49;N;7;58%;0%;4 Porterville;Sun, some clouds;70;46;SE;4;37%;2%;4 Ramona;Mostly sunny, cool;68;38;E;6;60%;3%;5 Redding;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;51;S;5;58%;86%;3 Riverside;Mostly sunny, cool;75;50;W;5;42%;0%;4 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;72;48;WNW;5;48%;2%;4 Sacramento;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;52;S;5;58%;93%;3 Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy, cool;68;53;S;7;52%;81%;3 Salinas;Inc. clouds;68;53;ESE;10;56%;30%;4 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny, cool;74;50;WSW;5;46%;0%;4 San Carlos;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;56;SSE;7;59%;75%;3 San Diego;Partly sunny;68;54;NW;6;57%;4%;4 San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;68;50;NE;6;53%;4%;4 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;69;52;NE;6;50%;4%;4 San Francisco;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;57;SSE;9;63%;77%;3 San Jose;Inc. clouds;68;56;SE;8;50%;71%;4 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;68;47;ENE;5;50%;3%;4 San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;64;52;NW;10;66%;2%;4 Sandberg;Breezy in the a.m.;62;48;SW;13;33%;0%;5 Santa Ana;Sunshine and cool;72;53;SW;5;53%;2%;4 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;64;46;NNW;5;61%;1%;4 Santa Maria;Sun, some clouds;66;44;NE;7;57%;1%;4 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny, cool;67;51;NNW;5;57%;0%;4 Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;53;SSE;6;63%;84%;3 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;70;39;NE;5;73%;1%;4 Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;72;46;NW;6;47%;3%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warmer;52;35;SW;5;54%;59%;4 Stockton;Inc. clouds;69;50;ESE;7;60%;100%;4 Thermal;Mostly sunny;80;48;NW;5;29%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warmer;53;31;S;4;63%;45%;4 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;74;49;SW;6;26%;1%;4 Ukiah;A bit of p.m. rain;65;52;SE;8;52%;92%;3 Vacaville;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;54;SSW;6;55%;79%;3 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, cool;69;49;S;5;49%;2%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;64;44;ENE;6;61%;2%;4 Victorville;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;37;SSW;5;44%;1%;5 Visalia;Partly sunny;70;44;SW;3;51%;0%;4 Watsonville;Inc. clouds;66;51;NE;6;60%;62%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather