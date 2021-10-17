Skip to main content
Weather

CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Colder;48;19;S;8;78%;46%;2

Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;56;43;SE;5;84%;17%;4

Auburn;Partly sunny, cooler;56;40;NE;4;72%;28%;3

Avalon;Misty in the morning;64;51;W;8;62%;43%;3

Bakersfield;Partial sunshine;64;43;ESE;6;40%;25%;4

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny, cool;63;40;ENE;6;62%;28%;3

Big Bear City;Sunshine;48;27;W;8;77%;29%;5

Bishop;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;28;NW;8;23%;17%;4

Blue Canyon;A bit of a.m. snow;39;34;ENE;4;90%;58%;2

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;SSW;11;29%;0%;4

Burbank;Morning mist;66;47;ESE;5;47%;42%;4

Camarillo;Morning mist;69;48;ENE;7;54%;41%;4

Camp Pendleton;A morning shower;67;51;SE;7;62%;52%;3

Campo;A quick shower;59;36;W;13;72%;46%;4

Carlsbad;A morning shower;68;45;ESE;8;67%;56%;3

Chico;Partly sunny;63;41;NE;5;70%;30%;3

China Lake;Partly sunny;68;38;WNW;8;21%;8%;4

Chino;Misty in the morning;65;48;SW;6;50%;66%;2

Concord;Mostly sunny, cool;67;44;SW;7;54%;9%;4

Corona;Morning mist;69;49;S;6;45%;42%;4

Crescent City;Clouds and sun, cool;57;46;SE;4;82%;15%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Windy;67;41;WSW;23;39%;2%;4

Edwards AFB;Sunny and windy;61;34;SW;19;47%;9%;4

El Centro;Breezy, not as warm;78;50;W;16;38%;1%;5

Eureka;Clouds and sun, cool;55;43;SE;5;83%;17%;4

Fairfield;Mostly sunny, cool;67;40;W;5;62%;10%;4

Fresno;Partly sunny;66;44;NW;10;50%;25%;4

Fullerton;Morning mist, cooler;70;51;E;6;57%;66%;3

Hanford;Partial sunshine;66;38;NNW;7;54%;26%;4

Hawthorne;Morning mist;66;53;E;8;61%;42%;4

Hayward;Mostly sunny;64;45;WSW;8;61%;9%;4

Imperial;Breezy, not as warm;78;50;W;16;38%;1%;5

Imperial Beach;A morning shower;66;52;NNW;10;71%;54%;3

Lancaster;Breezy with sunshine;60;33;W;14;39%;9%;4

Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;70;38;NW;12;44%;23%;4

Lincoln;Sunshine and cooler;62;40;ENE;5;62%;27%;3

Livermore;Mostly sunny;63;40;SW;8;61%;12%;4

Lompoc;Sun and some clouds;65;40;NW;12;61%;7%;4

Long Beach;Misty in the morning;67;51;E;7;56%;43%;3

Los Alamitos;Misty in the morning;67;49;S;5;54%;43%;3

Los Angeles;Misty in the morning;66;50;SSE;5;56%;42%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Misty in the morning;66;50;SSE;5;56%;42%;4

Madera;Partly sunny;64;38;NW;8;56%;17%;4

Mammoth;Cold;50;25;S;8;71%;25%;2

Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;64;40;NNE;6;62%;28%;3

Mather AFB;Cooler with some sun;64;41;SE;5;56%;22%;4

Merced;Partly sunny;66;40;NW;7;54%;13%;4

Merced (airport);Partly sunny;66;40;NW;7;54%;13%;4

Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;65;47;NW;8;66%;34%;3

Modesto;Mostly sunny;64;41;NW;6;61%;15%;4

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;63;45;WSW;8;61%;10%;4

Mojave;Breezy and colder;56;36;NW;14;38%;10%;4

Montague;Partly sunny, cooler;57;32;ENE;4;59%;31%;2

Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;62;46;N;7;59%;12%;4

Mount Shasta;Clouds and sun, cold;51;34;SSE;1;67%;34%;2

Napa County;Mostly sunny, cool;65;39;NW;7;64%;7%;4

Needles;Sunshine;79;54;WNW;8;23%;1%;4

North Island;A morning shower;68;53;WNW;10;60%;50%;3

Oakland;Sunshine and cool;64;47;WSW;9;63%;8%;4

Oceanside;A morning shower;68;45;ESE;8;67%;56%;3

Ontario;Misty in the morning;65;48;SW;6;50%;66%;2

Oroville;Partly sunny, cool;63;43;NE;6;71%;29%;3

Oxnard;Morning mist;67;50;ENE;10;59%;41%;4

Palm Springs;Sunny;75;54;W;7;39%;7%;4

Palmdale;Winds subsiding;60;35;WSW;19;46%;25%;5

Paso Robles;Sun and some clouds;68;37;NW;8;43%;10%;4

Point Mugu;Mist in the morning;65;47;E;11;60%;42%;4

Porterville;Partial sunshine;64;41;ESE;6;34%;26%;4

Ramona;Rain and drizzle;61;37;ESE;6;80%;58%;3

Redding;Partly sunny;61;41;NE;4;65%;32%;2

Riverside;Misty in the morning;66;48;SSW;6;56%;43%;4

Riverside March;Misty in the morning;64;46;SE;5;59%;43%;4

Sacramento;Mostly sunny, cool;63;40;N;5;64%;22%;4

Sacramento International;Sunshine and cool;65;41;SW;5;54%;24%;4

Salinas;Mostly sunny;65;45;SE;9;57%;12%;4

San Bernardino;Morning mist;64;47;ENE;6;56%;66%;3

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;64;44;W;8;62%;11%;4

San Diego;Partly sunny;67;53;NNW;7;64%;35%;3

San Diego Brown;Sunshine and cooler;67;48;NNE;7;65%;35%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Cooler;68;50;WNW;9;60%;34%;3

San Francisco;Mostly sunny, cool;63;48;WNW;10;60%;9%;4

San Jose;Mostly sunny;64;46;WNW;8;56%;11%;4

San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;67;45;NNE;12;54%;10%;4

San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, windy;62;51;WNW;20;65%;15%;5

Sandberg;Winds subsiding;50;42;NW;17;66%;25%;5

Santa Ana;Cooler, morning mist;68;51;S;5;49%;66%;3

Santa Barbara;Misty in the morning;68;43;NNE;6;50%;42%;4

Santa Maria;Increasingly windy;64;41;NW;13;63%;8%;4

Santa Monica;Morning mist;65;50;ENE;7;65%;42%;4

Santa Rosa;Sunshine and cool;66;40;S;7;61%;7%;4

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;69;36;NNE;8;74%;9%;4

Santee;A morning shower;68;45;NNE;7;49%;61%;3

South Lake Tahoe;A bit of a.m. snow;42;21;S;6;68%;86%;2

Stockton;Mostly sunny;63;39;WNW;7;65%;13%;4

Thermal;Plenty of sun;77;49;WNW;9;41%;5%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of a.m. snow;42;17;E;5;70%;74%;2

Twentynine Palms;Sunny, not as warm;72;49;WNW;8;30%;4%;5

Ukiah;Partly sunny, cool;65;38;N;3;56%;9%;4

Vacaville;Mostly sunny, cool;66;42;W;4;55%;13%;4

Van Nuys;Misty in the morning;65;47;ESE;5;52%;42%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;41;NW;14;63%;7%;4

Victorville;Sunshine;60;30;SW;10;48%;22%;5

Visalia;Partly sunny;66;39;NNW;9;52%;25%;4

Watsonville;Mostly sunny;65;42;E;6;60%;12%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather