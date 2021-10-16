CA Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. Alturas;Cooler;62;29;SW;10;33%;71%;4 Arcata;Afternoon rain;53;43;WSW;5;84%;100%;1 Auburn;Clouds and sun;69;43;SW;7;34%;44%;4 Avalon;Not as warm;72;52;W;5;36%;2%;5 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;82;53;N;6;20%;25%;4 Beale AFB;Breezy, not as warm;72;44;S;15;37%;66%;4 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny, cool;60;34;SW;7;39%;3%;5 Bishop;Partly sunny;72;38;WSW;7;16%;27%;4 Blue Canyon;Breezy and cooler;54;31;S;13;36%;86%;4 Blythe;Partly sunny;88;59;S;6;16%;0%;5 Burbank;Not as warm;77;52;SSE;5;32%;25%;4 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;54;WSW;6;43%;25%;4 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny, cool;72;57;NW;6;51%;55%;5 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;75;43;W;10;21%;2%;5 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;73;52;W;7;52%;60%;5 Chico;Breezy, not as warm;73;45;ESE;12;37%;78%;4 China Lake;Breezy in the p.m.;81;53;SW;11;12%;0%;4 Chino;Mostly sunny;79;53;WSW;6;26%;55%;5 Concord;Cooler;68;49;WSW;12;54%;69%;4 Corona;Mostly sunny;83;53;S;6;25%;25%;5 Crescent City;Afternoon rain;54;45;SSW;10;87%;99%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Windy in the p.m.;81;52;WSW;13;14%;0%;4 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;77;49;WSW;13;19%;0%;5 El Centro;Mostly sunny;89;58;W;7;18%;0%;5 Eureka;Afternoon rain;53;44;W;6;84%;100%;1 Fairfield;Cooler but pleasant;68;44;WSW;14;55%;44%;4 Fresno;Partly sunny;80;51;NW;9;27%;32%;4 Fullerton;Sunshine and cooler;77;58;SSW;5;43%;25%;4 Hanford;Partly sunny;81;50;NNW;6;40%;18%;4 Hawthorne;Partly sunny, cooler;72;57;WSW;6;54%;25%;4 Hayward;Cooler;66;49;W;11;52%;69%;4 Imperial;Mostly sunny;89;58;W;7;18%;0%;5 Imperial Beach;Not as warm;72;57;NNW;9;58%;55%;5 Lancaster;Breezy in the p.m.;76;47;WSW;11;17%;0%;5 Lemoore Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;82;47;NW;12;25%;21%;4 Lincoln;Partial sunshine;72;45;SSW;9;39%;69%;4 Livermore;Cooler;71;47;WSW;11;50%;55%;4 Lompoc;Partly sunny, cooler;67;48;WNW;8;63%;17%;4 Long Beach;Cooler with sunshine;74;57;SW;7;50%;2%;4 Los Alamitos;Cooler with sunshine;75;55;SSW;5;49%;2%;4 Los Angeles;Not as warm;76;54;SSW;6;43%;25%;4 Los Angeles Downtown;Not as warm;76;54;SSW;6;43%;25%;4 Madera;Clouds and sunshine;80;46;NNW;6;36%;33%;4 Mammoth;A few p.m. showers;61;31;W;13;35%;100%;4 Marysville;Partly sunny;73;45;SSW;11;38%;66%;4 Mather AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;71;44;SSW;11;40%;44%;4 Merced;Clouds and sun;79;44;NW;9;32%;34%;4 Merced (airport);Clouds and sun;79;44;NW;9;32%;34%;4 Miramar Mcas;Not as warm;74;53;N;7;45%;55%;5 Modesto;Breezy in the p.m.;76;44;NW;10;37%;36%;4 Moffett Nas;A stray p.m. shower;65;51;W;9;55%;56%;4 Mojave;Breezy in the p.m.;74;45;W;13;13%;1%;5 Montague;Afternoon rain;65;38;W;14;44%;93%;4 Monterey Rabr;Rain and drizzle;67;51;NW;9;55%;81%;4 Mount Shasta;Cooler, p.m. showers;58;33;NW;3;50%;100%;4 Napa County;Increasingly windy;63;42;W;14;70%;70%;4 Needles;Mostly sunny;88;56;S;7;14%;1%;4 North Island;Not as warm;73;60;NW;8;54%;55%;5 Oakland;Cooler;63;51;W;12;58%;75%;4 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;73;52;W;7;52%;60%;5 Ontario;Mostly sunny;79;53;WSW;6;26%;55%;5 Oroville;Not as warm;73;46;SSE;11;35%;66%;4 Oxnard;Cooler with sunshine;69;53;W;8;55%;2%;4 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;89;59;WNW;7;14%;0%;4 Palmdale;Increasingly windy;76;49;WSW;14;18%;25%;5 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;74;45;SSW;9;33%;20%;4 Point Mugu;Sunshine and cooler;68;51;WNW;8;59%;2%;4 Porterville;Partly sunny;80;47;SSE;5;27%;8%;4 Ramona;Not as warm;76;44;SE;7;36%;2%;5 Redding;Cooler, p.m. showers;68;44;SSW;9;41%;91%;3 Riverside;Mostly sunny;81;53;SW;6;28%;2%;4 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;79;50;ESE;6;27%;2%;5 Sacramento;Clouds and sun;71;44;SW;11;51%;44%;4 Sacramento International;Increasingly windy;70;45;SSW;15;44%;44%;4 Salinas;Cooler but pleasant;70;49;W;11;51%;66%;4 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;79;52;S;6;27%;60%;5 San Carlos;Cooler;65;50;W;10;63%;69%;4 San Diego;Not as warm;72;57;W;7;57%;25%;5 San Diego Brown;Not as warm;76;55;NNW;7;40%;3%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Not as warm;75;57;NNW;7;45%;55%;5 San Francisco;Brief p.m. showers;61;52;W;14;61%;79%;3 San Jose;Cooler;71;50;WNW;10;46%;55%;4 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny, cooler;68;49;WSW;6;54%;36%;4 San Nicolas Island;Not as warm;67;51;WNW;10;61%;2%;5 Sandberg;Breezy in the p.m.;69;42;SW;13;19%;25%;5 Santa Ana;Not as warm;78;55;SSW;5;45%;40%;4 Santa Barbara;Not as warm;69;47;N;5;62%;7%;4 Santa Maria;Partly sunny, cooler;66;48;W;8;58%;28%;4 Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cooler;70;55;WSW;6;54%;25%;4 Santa Rosa;Spotty p.m. showers;62;43;WSW;7;72%;81%;2 Santa Ynez;Sunshine and cooler;75;43;N;6;67%;17%;4 Santee;Not as warm;79;50;S;7;35%;25%;5 South Lake Tahoe;Breezy in the p.m.;55;23;WSW;13;31%;44%;4 Stockton;Breezy in the p.m.;74;43;WSW;8;46%;44%;4 Thermal;Mostly sunny;88;54;NW;6;21%;0%;4 Truckee-Tahoe;Breezy and cooler;58;26;SW;15;34%;85%;4 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;84;54;WSW;8;12%;1%;5 Ukiah;Downpours;62;41;WNW;6;59%;84%;3 Vacaville;Breezy and cooler;69;44;WSW;14;52%;44%;4 Van Nuys;Not as warm;76;52;SSE;5;35%;2%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, cooler;65;48;WNW;7;65%;17%;4 Victorville;Mostly sunny;74;44;SSW;10;22%;1%;5 Visalia;Clouds and sun;80;47;W;8;32%;18%;4 Watsonville;Cooler;67;45;W;7;58%;55%;4