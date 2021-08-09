CA Forecast for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Mostly sunny;93;46;SSW;5;23%;0%;9 Arcata;Clouds and sun, nice;69;57;SSW;5;66%;0%;4 Auburn;Sunny and hot;96;73;SE;5;26%;0%;9 Avalon;Some sun;76;66;WNW;6;51%;3%;9 Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;103;78;NNE;6;19%;2%;10 Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;98;65;SE;4;36%;0%;9 Big Bear City;A t-storm around;76;50;NE;6;45%;55%;12 Bishop;Sunshine and hot;102;60;WNW;7;14%;2%;10 Blue Canyon;Sunny and warm;84;71;ENE;5;25%;0%;10 Blythe;A t-storm around;99;86;SSE;5;43%;64%;10 Burbank;Plenty of sun;91;67;SSE;5;42%;1%;10 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;N;7;60%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;76;65;WNW;7;71%;34%;9 Campo;A t-storm around;91;66;ENE;6;36%;50%;11 Carlsbad;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;W;7;72%;34%;9 Chico;Sunny and hot;103;72;ESE;5;27%;0%;9 China Lake;Sunny and hot;107;75;WSW;6;15%;3%;10 Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;WSW;6;38%;18%;10 Concord;Sunny;93;59;SW;8;46%;0%;9 Corona;Sunshine and warm;98;66;W;6;38%;17%;10 Crescent City;Periods of sun;62;54;N;5;79%;3%;3 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;103;77;SSE;9;20%;16%;10 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;104;72;SW;8;17%;7%;10 El Centro;A t-storm around;101;83;SE;8;50%;52%;11 Eureka;Partly sunny;65;56;SW;5;69%;0%;4 Fairfield;Sunny and hot;95;58;WSW;9;42%;0%;9 Fresno;Sunshine and hot;104;73;NW;5;28%;0%;10 Fullerton;Mostly sunny;87;67;SW;5;54%;11%;10 Hanford;Sunny and hot;103;69;NNW;5;30%;0%;10 Hawthorne;Some sun;76;65;SW;7;66%;2%;9 Hayward;Mostly sunny;83;58;W;7;54%;0%;9 Imperial;A t-storm around;101;83;SE;8;50%;52%;11 Imperial Beach;Humid;74;66;NW;9;85%;28%;9 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;101;73;SW;8;17%;3%;11 Lemoore Nas;Sunny and hot;104;67;NW;6;26%;0%;10 Lincoln;Sunny and hot;99;68;SSE;5;31%;0%;9 Livermore;Sunny and hot;97;59;WSW;6;38%;0%;9 Lompoc;Mostly sunny, nice;71;54;NNW;8;75%;0%;10 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;81;64;WSW;6;59%;6%;10 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;83;64;SSW;6;61%;6%;10 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;85;66;SSW;6;55%;1%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;85;66;SSW;6;55%;1%;10 Madera;Sunny and hot;103;68;NW;5;28%;0%;10 Mammoth;Partly sunny, warm;96;56;WNW;5;22%;0%;9 Marysville;Sunny and hot;99;64;SSE;5;34%;0%;9 Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;99;62;SSE;5;35%;0%;9 Merced;Sunny and hot;101;68;WNW;6;34%;0%;10 Merced (airport);Sunny and hot;101;68;WNW;6;34%;0%;10 Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;81;64;NW;7;65%;34%;10 Modesto;Sunny and warm;97;66;NNW;7;37%;0%;9 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;77;61;N;7;68%;0%;9 Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;100;73;WNW;8;15%;6%;11 Montague;Very hot;102;61;N;4;21%;0%;9 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;71;58;NNE;7;70%;0%;9 Mount Shasta;Very warm;97;55;NNW;1;28%;0%;9 Napa County;Mostly sunny;79;55;WSW;10;65%;0%;9 Needles;A t-storm around;100;85;SW;6;39%;55%;10 North Island;Partly sunny;74;66;NW;8;74%;29%;9 Oakland;Low clouds breaking;75;59;W;7;63%;0%;8 Oceanside;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;W;7;72%;34%;9 Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;96;69;WSW;6;38%;18%;10 Oroville;Sunny and hot;100;72;SE;5;33%;0%;9 Oxnard;Partly sunny;71;60;NNW;9;77%;0%;9 Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;103;84;SSE;7;40%;42%;10 Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;101;74;SW;9;17%;3%;11 Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;96;58;SSW;7;39%;0%;10 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;71;59;NNW;8;72%;0%;9 Porterville;Sunny and hot;103;70;SSE;6;25%;1%;10 Ramona;A t-storm around;92;62;ESE;6;53%;53%;11 Redding;Sunny and hot;106;70;S;4;21%;0%;9 Riverside;Sunny and seasonable;99;69;W;6;39%;23%;10 Riverside March;Plenty of sun;98;67;NW;6;38%;29%;11 Sacramento;Sunny and hot;100;63;S;5;36%;0%;9 Sacramento International;Sunny and hot;99;63;SSE;5;41%;0%;9 Salinas;Mostly sunny;73;58;N;9;70%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;99;69;SW;6;36%;23%;10 San Carlos;Low clouds breaking;82;57;W;7;54%;0%;9 San Diego;Partly sunny;76;66;NW;7;72%;29%;9 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;81;66;WNW;6;59%;29%;11 San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;67;NW;6;64%;34%;10 San Francisco;Low clouds breaking;71;58;WSW;9;62%;0%;8 San Jose;Mostly sunny;83;61;NW;7;55%;0%;9 San Luis Obispo;Sunshine and nice;79;56;WNW;7;62%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Some sun;70;57;WNW;8;77%;0%;9 Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;93;74;W;10;19%;2%;11 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;85;66;WSW;6;55%;15%;10 Santa Barbara;Nice with sunshine;74;59;ENE;6;71%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Sunshine, pleasant;73;54;WNW;6;72%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;74;64;SSE;7;71%;1%;9 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;82;51;WSW;6;59%;0%;9 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, humid;90;57;N;6;72%;0%;10 Santee;Mostly sunny;88;66;W;6;59%;42%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;81;47;WSW;6;32%;2%;10 Stockton;Sunny and hot;98;60;NNW;6;40%;0%;9 Thermal;A t-storm around;102;80;E;7;43%;55%;10 Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny and warm;89;45;NW;5;27%;1%;10 Twentynine Palms;Sunshine, not as hot;97;79;SSE;7;31%;44%;11 Ukiah;Hot with sunshine;104;60;W;6;33%;0%;9 Vacaville;Sunny and hot;101;63;SW;5;33%;0%;9 Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;89;66;SSE;6;44%;1%;10 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;69;53;NNW;6;75%;0%;9 Victorville;Mostly sunny;98;67;S;6;25%;14%;11 Visalia;Sunny and hot;101;67;WNW;5;38%;0%;10 Watsonville;Some sun;74;56;NW;6;65%;0%;10