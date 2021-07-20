CA Forecast for Thursday, July 22, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Brilliant sunshine;91;43;WNW;9;19%;0%;10 Arcata;Clouds and sunshine;61;51;NNW;8;74%;0%;4 Auburn;Plenty of sun;92;65;SE;5;25%;0%;11 Avalon;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;W;6;44%;0%;10 Bakersfield;Partly sunny and hot;101;76;N;7;21%;0%;11 Beale AFB;Sunshine;95;58;SSE;8;35%;0%;10 Big Bear City;Clouds and sun;79;59;S;6;34%;25%;11 Bishop;Partly sunny;100;65;WNW;7;17%;1%;12 Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;81;66;E;7;21%;1%;11 Blythe;Partly sunny;113;93;S;8;29%;16%;11 Burbank;Remaining very warm;95;70;SSE;6;38%;0%;11 Camarillo;Partly sunny;82;67;S;8;55%;0%;10 Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;79;68;SSE;7;66%;0%;10 Campo;Clouds and sun;95;67;S;8;28%;4%;12 Carlsbad;Partly sunny;80;68;S;7;66%;0%;10 Chico;Plenty of sunshine;96;65;ESE;6;26%;0%;10 China Lake;Sun and clouds;108;83;SW;8;16%;1%;11 Chino;Partly sunny, warm;98;67;WSW;7;37%;0%;11 Concord;Breezy in the p.m.;87;56;SSW;13;48%;0%;11 Corona;Partly sunny;97;69;W;7;36%;0%;11 Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;60;52;NNW;12;82%;4%;4 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;106;82;WSW;8;20%;14%;11 Edwards AFB;Windy in the p.m.;104;75;SW;8;16%;2%;11 El Centro;A stray t-shower;109;86;SSE;8;32%;42%;11 Eureka;Clouds and sun, cool;60;52;NNW;9;76%;0%;4 Fairfield;Sunshine;88;54;WSW;13;42%;0%;11 Fresno;Mostly sunny, warm;102;70;NW;7;25%;0%;11 Fullerton;Partly sunny;89;70;S;5;50%;0%;10 Hanford;Mostly sunny, warm;101;66;NW;6;27%;0%;11 Hawthorne;Partly sunny;81;68;SSW;7;63%;0%;10 Hayward;Breezy in the p.m.;70;56;SW;12;65%;0%;11 Imperial;A stray t-shower;109;86;SSE;8;32%;42%;11 Imperial Beach;Partly sunny, humid;77;68;SSW;9;81%;1%;10 Lancaster;Partly sunny and hot;103;77;WSW;10;15%;0%;12 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny and hot;102;65;NNW;9;22%;0%;11 Lincoln;Sunshine;94;57;SSE;6;34%;0%;10 Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;WSW;11;46%;0%;11 Lompoc;Partly sunny;69;54;NW;12;73%;0%;6 Long Beach;Partly sunny;85;68;S;7;58%;0%;10 Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;88;70;SSW;6;49%;0%;10 Los Angeles;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;S;6;47%;0%;10 Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;S;6;47%;0%;10 Madera;Mostly sunny;100;61;NW;8;28%;0%;11 Mammoth;Sunny;91;47;NW;7;24%;0%;10 Marysville;Sunny;96;56;SSE;6;32%;0%;10 Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;94;57;S;8;38%;0%;10 Merced;Mostly sunny, warm;98;62;W;9;30%;0%;11 Merced (airport);Mostly sunny, warm;98;62;W;9;30%;0%;11 Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;85;68;SSW;6;56%;1%;11 Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;NNW;10;32%;0%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;71;56;WSW;10;67%;0%;11 Mojave;Clouds and sunshine;101;78;WNW;10;15%;3%;11 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;90;55;N;9;32%;0%;10 Monterey Rabr;Breezy in the p.m.;65;55;W;13;75%;0%;10 Mount Shasta;Plenty of sun;89;51;NNW;1;31%;0%;10 Napa County;Breezy in the p.m.;77;53;SW;12;63%;0%;11 Needles;Partly sunny;114;95;SSE;7;24%;25%;11 North Island;Partly sunny, nice;76;69;S;8;72%;1%;10 Oakland;Breezy in the p.m.;69;55;SSW;11;66%;0%;11 Oceanside;Partly sunny;80;68;S;7;66%;0%;10 Ontario;Partly sunny, warm;98;67;WSW;7;37%;0%;11 Oroville;Sunny and warm;98;67;SE;5;28%;2%;10 Oxnard;Partly sunny, nice;75;64;SSE;10;70%;0%;10 Palm Springs;Remaining very warm;111;88;NW;6;21%;6%;10 Palmdale;Partly sunny;103;77;SW;10;18%;0%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;99;55;WNW;8;28%;0%;11 Point Mugu;Partly sunny;76;63;S;9;68%;0%;8 Porterville;Partly sunny, warm;102;67;W;6;28%;0%;11 Ramona;Partly sunny, warm;95;64;S;7;39%;0%;12 Redding;Sunny and very warm;101;67;NW;6;22%;0%;10 Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;101;71;WSW;7;34%;1%;11 Riverside March;Sun and some clouds;100;70;SSW;7;32%;3%;11 Sacramento;Plenty of sunshine;92;54;S;7;40%;0%;10 Sacramento International;Plenty of sunshine;94;57;SSE;8;41%;0%;10 Salinas;Breezy in the p.m.;67;54;SSW;12;69%;0%;10 San Bernardino;Hot with some sun;104;75;SW;6;29%;1%;11 San Carlos;Breezy in the p.m.;70;54;WSW;14;61%;0%;11 San Diego;Partly sunny;77;68;W;7;70%;1%;10 San Diego Brown;More clouds than sun;83;68;SW;6;56%;2%;10 San Diego Montgomery;Sun and clouds;83;69;SSW;6;58%;1%;11 San Francisco;Breezy in the p.m.;67;57;WSW;16;60%;1%;10 San Jose;Breezy in the p.m.;75;55;NW;12;60%;0%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;81;55;S;12;52%;0%;10 San Nicolas Island;Breezy with some sun;73;59;NW;16;71%;0%;10 Sandberg;Very warm;93;73;WSW;12;19%;0%;12 Santa Ana;Partly sunny;89;70;SW;6;47%;0%;10 Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;80;62;NNE;7;64%;0%;10 Santa Maria;Partly sunny;71;54;WSW;10;70%;0%;10 Santa Monica;Partly sunny;78;67;SSW;7;66%;0%;10 Santa Rosa;Turning sunny, cool;77;50;SSW;6;53%;0%;11 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;93;53;NNW;7;74%;0%;11 Santee;Some sun, very warm;94;70;WSW;6;43%;3%;11 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;80;45;SW;8;30%;0%;12 Stockton;Sunshine;91;54;WNW;8;39%;0%;11 Thermal;A stray t-shower;110;84;NE;7;26%;41%;11 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;85;42;S;9;26%;0%;11 Twentynine Palms;Clouds and sun;107;87;SW;6;24%;11%;11 Ukiah;Sunny;94;53;WNW;7;37%;0%;10 Vacaville;Sunny and seasonable;95;57;SW;8;37%;0%;11 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;94;70;SSE;6;39%;0%;11 Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;68;54;NW;12;73%;0%;6 Victorville;Partly sunny;100;67;SSW;7;24%;1%;12 Visalia;Partly sunny and hot;100;66;NW;6;38%;0%;11 Watsonville;Breezy in the p.m.;72;52;SSE;10;63%;0%;10 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather