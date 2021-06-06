CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 8, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Breezy in the p.m.;74;34;WNW;10;33%;5%;11 Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;58;46;N;7;77%;23%;10 Auburn;Mostly sunny;78;46;SSE;8;33%;1%;11 Avalon;Mist in the morning;61;55;NW;5;79%;56%;4 Bakersfield;Partly sunny;86;58;NNW;9;23%;2%;11 Beale AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;84;50;SSE;12;32%;1%;11 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;71;32;SW;8;41%;18%;13 Bishop;Partly sunny, warm;94;54;NW;10;12%;0%;12 Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;64;43;SE;10;37%;1%;12 Blythe;Partly sunny;100;69;S;10;16%;0%;12 Burbank;Low clouds breaking;69;56;S;6;62%;14%;5 Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;71;58;S;8;61%;13%;5 Camp Pendleton;Mist in the morning;66;59;SSE;9;66%;50%;5 Campo;Breezy in the p.m.;71;44;W;12;45%;10%;8 Carlsbad;Misty in the morning;67;58;S;9;65%;50%;5 Chico;Not as hot;84;54;SSE;8;26%;3%;11 China Lake;Not as hot;92;65;SW;12;16%;0%;12 Chino;Partly sunny;70;55;WSW;7;59%;13%;8 Concord;Breezy, not as warm;76;52;WSW;16;39%;4%;11 Corona;Partly sunny;74;56;WSW;6;56%;13%;8 Crescent City;Partly sunny;58;48;NNW;7;76%;12%;7 Daggett-Barstow;Breezy in the p.m.;93;62;WSW;13;16%;0%;12 Edwards AFB;Windy;81;55;SW;21;28%;0%;12 El Centro;Windy in the p.m.;96;63;NW;9;30%;0%;12 Eureka;Cool with some sun;57;47;N;8;76%;23%;11 Fairfield;Not as warm;79;51;WSW;16;38%;2%;11 Fresno;Not as hot;86;55;NW;7;29%;1%;10 Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;70;60;SSE;7;72%;18%;5 Hanford;Not as hot;87;51;NNW;6;28%;3%;11 Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;66;59;SSE;8;66%;18%;5 Hayward;Cooler;65;52;WSW;14;64%;4%;11 Imperial;Windy in the p.m.;96;63;NW;9;30%;0%;12 Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;66;59;S;12;73%;20%;5 Lancaster;Partly sunny, cool;76;55;SW;17;26%;6%;12 Lemoore Nas;Not as hot;88;51;NNW;7;29%;1%;10 Lincoln;Not as hot;83;49;SSE;9;32%;2%;11 Livermore;Cooler;70;49;WSW;14;47%;4%;11 Lompoc;Low clouds breaking;62;49;NW;10;73%;2%;5 Long Beach;Misty in the morning;66;59;SSE;8;67%;49%;5 Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;69;60;S;6;53%;20%;5 Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;70;59;S;7;62%;17%;5 Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;70;59;S;7;62%;17%;5 Madera;Partly sunny;85;50;NW;9;33%;2%;11 Mammoth;Sun and some clouds;72;37;NW;8;34%;8%;11 Marysville;Mostly sunny;85;50;SSE;9;30%;2%;11 Mather AFB;Not as warm;81;49;S;12;33%;2%;11 Merced;Partly sunny;84;50;WNW;9;36%;2%;11 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;84;50;WNW;9;36%;2%;11 Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;67;57;S;9;63%;20%;5 Modesto;Not as warm;81;51;NW;10;32%;2%;11 Moffett Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;67;51;W;13;55%;4%;11 Mojave;Breezy, not as warm;81;57;W;15;18%;0%;12 Montague;Breezy in the p.m.;70;43;N;9;33%;14%;10 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;64;53;WNW;13;62%;4%;11 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, nice;70;40;NNW;3;36%;10%;11 Napa County;Windy in the p.m.;73;48;WSW;16;48%;4%;11 Needles;Partly sunny;100;76;SSW;10;11%;2%;12 North Island;Low clouds breaking;64;59;S;10;69%;21%;5 Oakland;Increasingly windy;66;53;W;15;58%;4%;11 Oceanside;Misty in the morning;67;58;S;9;65%;50%;5 Ontario;Partly sunny;70;55;WSW;7;59%;13%;8 Oroville;Mostly sunny;85;53;SSE;8;29%;3%;11 Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;67;55;W;9;69%;12%;5 Palm Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;93;64;WNW;10;25%;0%;12 Palmdale;Breezy in the p.m.;78;54;SW;18;31%;8%;12 Paso Robles;Breezy in the p.m.;75;46;WNW;11;54%;2%;11 Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;67;54;W;9;68%;13%;4 Porterville;Not as hot;87;51;WSW;7;31%;3%;11 Ramona;Partial sunshine;70;51;SW;7;64%;16%;8 Redding;Partly sunny;85;51;WSW;7;21%;4%;11 Riverside;Partial sunshine;73;57;WSW;7;55%;13%;12 Riverside March;Partly sunny;73;54;S;6;62%;12%;12 Sacramento;Not as warm;82;51;SSW;10;34%;2%;11 Sacramento International;Not as warm;82;50;S;11;33%;2%;11 Salinas;Sunshine and breezy;63;52;W;15;63%;3%;11 San Bernardino;Partly sunny;74;54;S;7;56%;12%;10 San Carlos;Sunshine and cool;65;52;W;15;54%;4%;11 San Diego;Low clouds breaking;65;61;SSW;8;60%;21%;5 San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;69;57;S;9;58%;19%;5 San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;66;58;S;9;67%;20%;5 San Francisco;Windy in the p.m.;63;52;W;21;59%;5%;11 San Jose;Mostly sunny, cooler;69;51;WNW;11;52%;4%;11 San Luis Obispo;Breezy in the p.m.;66;49;SE;12;65%;2%;11 San Nicolas Island;Breezy in the p.m.;62;52;NW;9;74%;31%;5 Sandberg;Partly sunny, cool;69;49;SSW;13;49%;8%;12 Santa Ana;Low clouds breaking;70;59;S;7;55%;21%;5 Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;66;51;N;7;70%;7%;5 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;64;48;W;12;70%;2%;11 Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;67;58;SSE;7;68%;30%;5 Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;71;47;W;11;45%;4%;11 Santa Ynez;Partly sunny, cool;71;45;NNW;7;86%;2%;11 Santee;Low clouds breaking;70;58;SSW;7;43%;13%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Nice with sunshine;66;41;SW;10;25%;0%;12 Stockton;Not as warm;77;52;WSW;13;38%;3%;11 Thermal;Partly sunny;95;65;NW;7;24%;0%;12 Truckee-Tahoe;Lots of sun, breezy;71;37;SSW;14;28%;0%;12 Twentynine Palms;Breezy in the p.m.;92;63;WSW;10;14%;0%;12 Ukiah;Breezy in the p.m.;74;46;WNW;11;37%;6%;11 Vacaville;Not as warm;82;51;SW;11;31%;2%;11 Van Nuys;Low clouds breaking;68;56;S;6;68%;15%;4 Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds breaking;61;49;NW;10;75%;2%;5 Victorville;Partly sunny, cool;76;48;SSW;15;33%;7%;11 Visalia;Not as hot;87;52;NW;6;36%;3%;11 Watsonville;Sunshine, pleasant;69;49;W;8;54%;3%;11