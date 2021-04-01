CA Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Partly sunny;72;35;SSW;9;33%;0%;6 Arcata;Variable clouds;55;39;NE;6;78%;2%;5 Auburn;Partly sunny;78;50;SE;6;35%;2%;7 Avalon;Mostly sunny;72;54;WNW;7;34%;2%;8 Bakersfield;Very warm;89;58;NE;6;23%;2%;7 Beale AFB;Partly sunny, warm;81;48;SE;8;32%;2%;6 Big Bear City;Sunny;65;38;SSW;7;25%;4%;9 Bishop;Mostly sunny, warm;83;40;W;7;15%;0%;7 Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;62;48;E;8;27%;3%;6 Blythe;Sunny and hot;94;62;S;5;11%;0%;8 Burbank;Sunny and very warm;83;55;SE;6;30%;2%;8 Camarillo;Not as warm;72;48;SSE;7;44%;3%;8 Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;69;51;NW;7;52%;2%;8 Campo;Sunny and warm;78;47;WNW;9;18%;3%;8 Carlsbad;Sunny, not as warm;70;47;NNW;7;57%;3%;8 Chico;Partly sunny, warm;83;50;ESE;7;42%;2%;6 China Lake;Sunny and very warm;90;51;SSW;7;13%;0%;8 Chino;Sunny and very warm;83;54;WSW;7;25%;3%;8 Concord;Not as warm;77;45;SW;8;36%;3%;7 Corona;Sunny and very warm;86;51;S;7;25%;2%;8 Crescent City;Partly sunny;53;42;E;7;82%;6%;6 Daggett-Barstow;Very warm;91;56;WSW;10;10%;0%;8 Edwards AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;87;46;SW;8;13%;0%;8 El Centro;Sunny and hot;96;59;W;5;15%;0%;8 Eureka;More clouds than sun;52;41;NNE;6;81%;2%;5 Fairfield;Warm with some sun;82;44;WSW;9;41%;2%;7 Fresno;Very warm;87;53;NW;4;29%;3%;7 Fullerton;Sunny, not as warm;78;54;S;6;37%;3%;8 Hanford;Very warm;88;47;WSW;4;38%;3%;7 Hawthorne;Sunny, not as warm;71;52;SSW;7;49%;3%;8 Hayward;Not as warm;71;46;W;7;49%;4%;7 Imperial;Sunny and hot;96;59;W;5;15%;0%;8 Imperial Beach;Nice with sunshine;67;52;NNW;8;62%;3%;8 Lancaster;Sunny and very warm;85;50;SW;11;15%;2%;8 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;89;48;NW;6;27%;3%;7 Lincoln;Partly sunny, warm;82;47;SE;6;39%;3%;6 Livermore;Partly sunny, warm;78;43;WSW;6;38%;3%;7 Lompoc;Sunny, not as warm;67;44;NNW;8;60%;2%;7 Long Beach;Sunny, not as warm;72;52;SW;7;50%;3%;8 Los Alamitos;Sunny, not as warm;75;52;SSW;6;47%;2%;8 Los Angeles;Sunny and warm;80;56;S;6;39%;3%;8 Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and warm;80;56;S;6;39%;3%;8 Madera;Very warm;87;47;NW;4;39%;3%;7 Mammoth;Partly sunny;68;37;SSW;11;36%;0%;6 Marysville;Partly sunny;84;46;SE;6;40%;2%;6 Mather AFB;Partly sunny, warm;81;45;S;6;33%;3%;7 Merced;Very warm;85;47;WNW;4;31%;1%;7 Merced (airport);Very warm;85;47;WNW;4;31%;1%;7 Miramar Mcas;Sunshine and warm;77;51;NNW;7;45%;3%;8 Modesto;Warm with some sun;82;48;NNW;5;30%;3%;7 Moffett Nas;Not as warm;72;47;NNW;6;45%;4%;7 Mojave;Sunny and very warm;84;52;W;9;13%;0%;8 Montague;Partly sunny, warm;73;36;NNE;7;36%;3%;6 Monterey Rabr;Not as warm;65;47;WSW;5;55%;4%;7 Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;69;39;N;2;34%;3%;6 Napa County;Clouds and sun;74;42;WSW;8;50%;4%;7 Needles;Sunshine and hot;95;65;WSW;5;8%;0%;8 North Island;Not as warm;67;54;NW;7;64%;2%;8 Oakland;Cooler with some sun;65;48;WSW;7;55%;4%;7 Oceanside;Sunny, not as warm;70;47;NNW;7;57%;3%;8 Ontario;Sunny and very warm;83;54;WSW;7;25%;3%;8 Oroville;Partly sunny, warm;83;54;ESE;6;39%;3%;6 Oxnard;Sunny, not as warm;66;48;NW;8;56%;3%;8 Palm Springs;Sunshine and hot;98;67;WNW;6;10%;0%;8 Palmdale;Sunny and very warm;84;50;SW;11;13%;3%;8 Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;81;39;S;6;32%;3%;7 Point Mugu;Sunshine;66;45;NW;8;60%;3%;8 Porterville;Very warm;89;50;SSE;5;32%;3%;7 Ramona;Sunny and very warm;81;45;S;6;25%;3%;8 Redding;Partly sunny, warm;79;50;N;6;33%;3%;6 Riverside;Sunny and very warm;87;54;SW;7;23%;2%;8 Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;86;49;ENE;7;20%;3%;8 Sacramento;Partly sunny, warm;83;46;SSW;6;38%;3%;7 Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warm;81;47;S;7;36%;2%;6 Salinas;Not as warm;72;46;ENE;9;47%;3%;7 San Bernardino;Sunshine and warm;87;56;SSE;6;20%;2%;8 San Carlos;Not as warm;71;44;WSW;6;51%;4%;7 San Diego;Mostly sunny;70;53;NW;7;57%;2%;8 San Diego Brown;Sunny and warm;74;51;WNW;6;39%;3%;8 San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and cooler;73;52;NW;7;45%;3%;8 San Francisco;Cooler with some sun;62;49;WSW;8;66%;4%;6 San Jose;Clouds and sun, warm;76;46;N;6;36%;3%;7 San Luis Obispo;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;N;7;52%;4%;7 San Nicolas Island;Breezy, not as warm;65;49;WNW;15;58%;3%;8 Sandberg;Plenty of sun;76;56;W;10;14%;2%;8 Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;79;52;SW;6;42%;3%;8 Santa Barbara;Sunny and nice;73;47;NNE;6;54%;4%;8 Santa Maria;Sunshine, pleasant;70;44;NW;7;53%;4%;7 Santa Monica;Sunny, not as warm;70;50;ENE;6;48%;2%;8 Santa Rosa;Not as warm;74;39;SW;6;50%;2%;7 Santa Ynez;Sunny and very warm;83;39;NNE;6;59%;4%;8 Santee;Plenty of sunshine;82;50;WSW;6;27%;2%;8 South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;61;36;SW;7;33%;0%;7 Stockton;Partly sunny, warm;81;44;NW;4;39%;2%;7 Thermal;Hot;98;60;NW;6;12%;0%;8 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;65;32;S;9;34%;0%;7 Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;90;62;W;6;9%;0%;8 Ukiah;Partly sunny;79;41;N;4;40%;4%;6 Vacaville;Partly sunny, warm;80;44;SW;8;32%;3%;7 Van Nuys;Sunny and warm;81;54;SE;6;34%;3%;8 Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;NNW;7;68%;4%;8 Victorville;Sunny and warm;81;45;S;8;22%;2%;8 Visalia;Very warm;87;49;NW;4;36%;3%;7 Watsonville;Partly sunny;71;43;SSW;6;55%;2%;7