CA Forecast for Thursday, January 28, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A little a.m. snow;40;25;SSE;6;87%;93%;1 Arcata;Cool with rain;51;37;E;5;87%;86%;1 Auburn;Downpours, chilly;49;41;SE;10;81%;95%;1 Avalon;Inc. clouds;56;46;S;12;80%;85%;2 Bakersfield;Periods of rain;58;46;ESE;6;58%;94%;1 Beale AFB;Rain;53;44;SE;12;92%;95%;1 Big Bear City;Partly sunny;48;31;SSW;9;68%;67%;4 Bishop;Chilly with rain;45;26;SE;13;84%;93%;1 Blue Canyon;Heavy snow, cold;33;28;ESE;9;93%;97%;1 Blythe;Partly sunny;66;47;SSE;5;36%;12%;4 Burbank;Afternoon rain;58;46;SE;8;64%;94%;1 Camarillo;Breezy with rain;62;49;ENE;15;71%;95%;1 Camp Pendleton;Turning cloudy;64;52;SE;8;50%;81%;3 Campo;Clouds and sun, cool;52;38;S;7;58%;89%;4 Carlsbad;Turning cloudy;64;49;SE;7;60%;82%;3 Chico;Cool with rain;52;44;E;10;86%;94%;1 China Lake;A passing shower;55;40;SSW;6;53%;88%;1 Chino;Clouds and sun, cool;62;48;SE;6;50%;84%;3 Concord;Periods of rain;57;44;ESE;8;76%;84%;1 Corona;Inc. clouds;63;48;SE;6;49%;84%;2 Crescent City;A little rain;50;38;E;6;82%;72%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;62;42;WSW;8;47%;77%;3 Edwards AFB;A bit of rain;57;42;SW;7;58%;92%;1 El Centro;Partly sunny;66;45;SE;3;49%;59%;4 Eureka;Cool with rain;51;37;ENE;5;87%;86%;1 Fairfield;Rain;56;40;ESE;8;85%;91%;1 Fresno;Rain;53;46;E;12;87%;98%;1 Fullerton;Partly sunny;64;50;SSW;9;54%;84%;2 Hanford;Periods of rain;54;43;SE;6;88%;95%;1 Hawthorne;Afternoon rain;62;50;W;10;61%;93%;1 Hayward;Rain at times;57;45;SE;8;76%;87%;1 Imperial;Partly sunny;66;45;SE;3;49%;59%;4 Imperial Beach;Decreasing clouds;62;53;SSE;8;65%;89%;3 Lancaster;A passing shower;52;38;S;7;64%;91%;1 Lemoore Nas;Rain;55;44;SE;13;81%;98%;1 Lincoln;Rain;54;43;SE;13;84%;94%;1 Livermore;Rain;56;42;SE;7;78%;88%;1 Lompoc;Cool with downpours;56;43;S;12;86%;96%;1 Long Beach;Breezy in the p.m.;61;50;WSW;11;65%;86%;1 Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;63;50;SSE;8;59%;84%;1 Los Angeles;Afternoon rain;62;51;SE;8;63%;93%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;Afternoon rain;62;51;SE;8;63%;93%;1 Madera;Rain;58;49;SE;9;72%;95%;1 Mammoth;A bit of a.m. snow;39;24;S;8;84%;93%;1 Marysville;Rain;54;45;SE;14;85%;92%;1 Mather AFB;Rain;53;44;SE;13;95%;92%;1 Merced;Rain;53;46;ESE;15;89%;94%;1 Merced (airport);Rain;53;46;ESE;15;89%;94%;1 Miramar Mcas;Clearing;63;49;SSE;7;61%;88%;3 Modesto;Rain;53;45;SE;12;87%;93%;1 Moffett Nas;Cool with rain;56;44;SE;8;75%;84%;1 Mojave;A bit of rain;53;39;SSW;9;63%;93%;1 Montague;Occasional rain;42;28;NNE;5;80%;80%;1 Monterey Rabr;Rain;58;46;SSE;10;76%;93%;1 Mount Shasta;Chilly with rain;38;26;SE;2;89%;94%;1 Napa County;Periods of rain;56;42;ENE;9;82%;88%;1 Needles;Partly sunny;69;53;SSE;8;29%;27%;3 North Island;Clearing;63;53;SSE;8;63%;87%;3 Oakland;Periods of rain;56;46;SE;9;80%;87%;1 Oceanside;Turning cloudy;64;49;SE;7;60%;82%;3 Ontario;Clouds and sun, cool;62;48;SE;6;50%;84%;3 Oroville;Cool with rain;54;46;E;10;82%;95%;1 Oxnard;Windy with rain;60;48;E;18;70%;95%;1 Palm Springs;Cool with some sun;66;49;S;4;41%;80%;3 Palmdale;A shower in the p.m.;56;40;SW;10;61%;90%;1 Paso Robles;Cool with heavy rain;54;42;SSE;11;86%;95%;1 Point Mugu;Rain, windy, cool;61;48;ESE;19;76%;95%;1 Porterville;Periods of rain;55;45;ESE;5;76%;93%;1 Ramona;Partly sunny, cool;60;43;S;6;63%;89%;4 Redding;Chilly with rain;49;41;N;4;83%;92%;1 Riverside;Clouds and sun, cool;64;48;SE;6;45%;83%;3 Riverside March;Clouds and sun, cool;60;43;SE;8;59%;84%;3 Sacramento;Rain;54;43;SE;12;78%;92%;1 Sacramento International;Rain;54;44;SE;13;88%;90%;1 Salinas;Rain;59;45;ESE;12;77%;94%;1 San Bernardino;Periods of sun, cool;62;46;S;8;54%;84%;3 San Carlos;Periods of rain;55;45;SE;9;79%;84%;1 San Diego;Clearing;64;55;SSE;7;64%;87%;3 San Diego Brown;Periods of sun;63;50;SSE;7;54%;89%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Clearing;62;50;SSE;6;60%;88%;3 San Francisco;Rain at times;56;46;SE;9;76%;85%;1 San Jose;Occasional rain;57;44;ESE;11;73%;85%;1 San Luis Obispo;Rain, heavy at times;57;46;SSE;13;74%;96%;1 San Nicolas Island;Afternoon rain;57;49;SSW;19;78%;95%;1 Sandberg;Windy;41;34;SSE;19;85%;98%;1 Santa Ana;Inc. clouds;64;51;SSE;7;57%;84%;2 Santa Barbara;Rain;57;44;S;9;92%;100%;1 Santa Maria;Rain, heavy at times;56;45;S;12;84%;96%;1 Santa Monica;Afternoon rain;61;48;WSW;11;62%;94%;1 Santa Rosa;Cool with rain;54;39;E;5;87%;86%;1 Santa Ynez;Cooler with rain;57;41;SSE;10;84%;100%;1 Santee;Partly sunny;64;45;SSE;6;58%;89%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Heavy snow;35;21;SSW;6;80%;97%;1 Stockton;Rain;56;43;SE;11;78%;90%;1 Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;67;45;SE;5;43%;71%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Heavy snow;35;23;SW;8;89%;97%;1 Twentynine Palms;Partly sunny;62;46;SSW;6;40%;67%;4 Ukiah;Cool with rain;51;38;ENE;2;85%;84%;1 Vacaville;Rain;55;42;SE;9;82%;92%;1 Van Nuys;Afternoon rain;58;47;SE;8;71%;94%;1 Vandenberg AFB;Cool with downpours;55;46;S;14;86%;96%;1 Victorville;Windy in the p.m.;53;38;S;15;67%;81%;2 Visalia;Periods of rain;55;44;E;8;86%;95%;1 Watsonville;Rain;54;44;ESE;6;94%;94%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather