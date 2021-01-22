CA Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Lots of sun, chilly;42;13;SSW;6;62%;13%;3 Arcata;Partly sunny, cool;51;40;NNW;6;81%;36%;2 Auburn;Turning sunny;52;37;ENE;5;75%;36%;3 Avalon;Spotty showers;52;45;N;7;77%;72%;1 Bakersfield;Showers around;54;40;WSW;5;67%;69%;2 Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;57;33;NNE;6;73%;34%;3 Big Bear City;Snow showers;38;29;NNW;5;100%;100%;1 Bishop;Partly sunny;49;23;NW;7;46%;44%;3 Blue Canyon;Chilly with sunshine;40;29;ENE;4;56%;38%;2 Blythe;Mostly cloudy;62;45;SSW;8;54%;33%;2 Burbank;Showers;56;39;N;5;74%;100%;1 Camarillo;Partly sunny;61;40;ENE;7;62%;44%;2 Camp Pendleton;Showers;59;45;E;5;70%;94%;1 Campo;Morning showers;44;36;SW;11;83%;95%;1 Carlsbad;Showery;58;40;N;5;81%;99%;1 Chico;Mostly sunny;59;37;NE;6;58%;32%;3 China Lake;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;30;WSW;5;57%;24%;1 Chino;Times of rain;53;38;SE;5;90%;88%;1 Concord;Mostly sunny;59;39;SW;5;65%;36%;2 Corona;Showers;53;38;SE;4;87%;87%;1 Crescent City;Breezy in the p.m.;51;41;N;14;73%;63%;2 Daggett-Barstow;A shower in spots;52;35;WSW;6;57%;56%;1 Edwards AFB;Cool with some sun;51;30;NW;8;59%;39%;2 El Centro;A stray shower;63;45;WNW;9;55%;55%;2 Eureka;Partly sunny;51;40;NNW;8;81%;36%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;58;35;W;6;71%;35%;3 Fresno;Partly sunny;54;39;SE;7;72%;39%;1 Fullerton;Showers;58;42;N;4;73%;87%;1 Hanford;Clouds breaking;55;36;NW;6;73%;37%;2 Hawthorne;Showers;57;43;NE;4;71%;87%;1 Hayward;Mostly sunny;57;42;S;6;66%;38%;3 Imperial;A stray shower;63;45;WNW;9;55%;55%;2 Imperial Beach;Showers;57;46;SSE;9;79%;96%;1 Lancaster;Cold with a shower;51;31;WNW;8;70%;55%;2 Lemoore Nas;Clouds breaking;56;35;SW;9;69%;36%;2 Lincoln;Turning sunny;56;34;E;6;70%;34%;3 Livermore;Mostly sunny;56;36;SW;6;70%;38%;2 Lompoc;A shower in the a.m.;57;35;NNE;8;76%;68%;2 Long Beach;Showers;56;42;NE;4;76%;74%;1 Los Alamitos;Showery;57;45;S;5;79%;83%;1 Los Angeles;Showers;58;45;SSW;5;64%;75%;1 Los Angeles Downtown;Showers;58;45;SSW;5;64%;75%;1 Madera;Partly sunny;58;38;NW;6;62%;40%;1 Mammoth;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;17;WSW;9;64%;21%;3 Marysville;Mostly sunny;58;34;E;7;66%;33%;3 Mather AFB;Turning sunny;55;34;SE;7;80%;35%;3 Merced;Partly sunny;55;35;NNE;7;76%;43%;1 Merced (airport);Partly sunny;55;35;NNE;7;76%;43%;1 Miramar Mcas;Showers;56;43;ESE;6;78%;99%;1 Modesto;Periods of sun;54;35;N;8;76%;43%;1 Moffett Nas;Cool with sunshine;56;41;S;6;65%;40%;2 Mojave;A passing shower;49;30;NW;7;69%;63%;2 Montague;Mostly sunny;44;25;NNE;3;72%;31%;2 Monterey Rabr;Turning sunny;57;44;WSW;6;67%;44%;3 Mount Shasta;Sunshine and chilly;43;24;NW;5;66%;33%;3 Napa County;Mostly sunny;60;35;NW;5;69%;34%;3 Needles;Cooler;61;44;NNW;6;50%;44%;1 North Island;Showers;58;48;SE;8;73%;94%;1 Oakland;Mostly sunny;56;42;S;7;70%;36%;3 Oceanside;Showery;58;40;N;5;81%;99%;1 Ontario;Times of rain;53;38;SE;5;90%;88%;1 Oroville;Mostly sunny;58;38;NE;6;60%;32%;3 Oxnard;A shower or two;57;42;ENE;8;65%;67%;2 Palm Springs;A few showers;59;46;W;4;58%;81%;1 Palmdale;A morning shower;49;30;WSW;8;64%;58%;2 Paso Robles;Clouds breaking;57;32;S;6;69%;39%;2 Point Mugu;A stray shower;58;40;ENE;8;65%;55%;2 Porterville;A shower in the a.m.;54;37;SE;5;69%;63%;2 Ramona;Spotty showers;51;34;SW;7;91%;86%;1 Redding;Mostly sunny;62;34;N;8;45%;31%;3 Riverside;Showers;55;40;SSE;4;84%;80%;1 Riverside March;Cooler with showers;51;36;SE;4;92%;81%;1 Sacramento;Turning sunny;56;37;WSW;7;71%;35%;3 Sacramento International;Turning sunny;58;34;NNW;7;70%;34%;3 Salinas;Turning sunny;59;40;SSE;8;68%;44%;3 San Bernardino;Showers;52;38;ENE;4;89%;89%;1 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;54;41;SSW;7;75%;39%;2 San Diego;Showers;59;49;N;7;72%;93%;1 San Diego Brown;Rainy times;56;43;SE;7;77%;100%;1 San Diego Montgomery;Showers;55;44;ESE;6;76%;99%;1 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;55;43;WSW;8;74%;37%;2 San Jose;Mostly sunny;58;40;SE;8;62%;42%;2 San Luis Obispo;Clouds breaking;60;39;NNE;8;58%;39%;2 San Nicolas Island;Showers around;54;47;NNW;18;75%;78%;2 Sandberg;Snow at times;41;33;NNW;11;72%;81%;1 Santa Ana;Showers;57;45;E;5;79%;79%;1 Santa Barbara;A shower or two;61;39;N;7;64%;71%;2 Santa Maria;Breezy in the p.m.;57;35;NNE;8;72%;39%;2 Santa Monica;Spotty showers;57;41;NE;3;71%;74%;1 Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;59;34;NW;5;69%;33%;3 Santa Ynez;A shower in the a.m.;58;35;NNE;7;78%;64%;2 Santee;Showers;57;42;N;7;75%;100%;1 South Lake Tahoe;Chilly with some sun;35;15;ESE;5;72%;31%;2 Stockton;Turning sunny;56;37;WNW;7;75%;39%;3 Thermal;A shower or two;61;44;WNW;4;57%;74%;1 Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;36;12;NE;3;80%;31%;2 Twentynine Palms;A shower or two;53;39;NW;5;65%;70%;1 Ukiah;Partly sunny;58;36;N;3;65%;31%;3 Vacaville;Mostly sunny;60;33;WNW;6;60%;34%;3 Van Nuys;Spotty showers;56;42;NNW;4;70%;72%;2 Vandenberg AFB;A shower in the a.m.;56;41;NNE;9;72%;67%;2 Victorville;Cold with a shower;46;29;WNW;7;91%;74%;1 Visalia;Clouds breaking;54;37;SSW;5;81%;37%;2 Watsonville;Turning sunny;57;38;ENE;5;76%;44%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather