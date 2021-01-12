CA Forecast for Thursday, January 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;A shower in places;50;26;ESE;5;81%;40%;1 Arcata;Morning rain, cloudy;58;47;ESE;3;95%;76%;1 Auburn;Mainly cloudy;59;42;NE;5;82%;20%;1 Avalon;Mostly sunny, nice;70;61;WNW;6;23%;2%;3 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;64;42;ESE;4;56%;1%;3 Beale AFB;Rather cloudy, mild;63;40;NNW;6;79%;29%;1 Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;64;37;NE;6;27%;3%;3 Bishop;Partly sunny, warmer;68;31;NNW;5;31%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Mostly cloudy;52;45;ENE;4;65%;21%;1 Blythe;Mostly sunny, warm;72;44;N;5;17%;0%;3 Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;77;51;NE;5;28%;1%;3 Camarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;76;55;ENE;6;29%;0%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;69;49;NE;4;39%;2%;3 Campo;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;NE;11;16%;0%;3 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;70;40;N;4;52%;2%;3 Chico;A touch of p.m. rain;61;45;N;6;83%;58%;1 China Lake;Mostly sunny;65;34;WNW;5;30%;0%;3 Chino;Mostly sunny, warm;75;48;NNE;5;29%;2%;3 Concord;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;46;E;4;76%;20%;1 Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;75;47;ESE;6;28%;1%;3 Crescent City;Morning rain, cloudy;56;46;SE;3;93%;76%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;68;41;WSW;6;22%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;64;33;WNW;2;34%;0%;3 El Centro;Mostly sunny;74;45;NW;3;22%;0%;3 Eureka;Morning rain, cloudy;58;47;ESE;3;96%;76%;1 Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;63;45;N;6;90%;25%;1 Fresno;Areas of morning fog;63;44;ESE;4;62%;4%;3 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, warm;78;50;NE;3;31%;1%;3 Hanford;Fog in the morning;62;41;S;4;68%;5%;3 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;N;3;37%;1%;3 Hayward;Mainly cloudy;64;51;ENE;5;80%;16%;1 Imperial;Mostly sunny;74;45;NW;3;22%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;68;50;ENE;7;42%;1%;3 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;65;35;WNW;5;37%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Areas of morning fog;65;43;NW;5;61%;5%;3 Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;63;44;N;6;88%;27%;1 Livermore;Clouds breaking;67;47;NE;6;71%;13%;2 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;71;49;N;8;50%;1%;3 Long Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;73;50;NNE;4;38%;1%;3 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;NE;4;36%;1%;3 Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;NE;5;35%;2%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;NE;5;35%;2%;3 Madera;Areas of morning fog;64;44;WSW;5;66%;4%;3 Mammoth;Not as cool;50;28;SE;6;79%;43%;1 Marysville;Mostly cloudy;62;42;NNW;6;88%;30%;1 Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;64;43;NNW;6;80%;16%;1 Merced;Fog in the morning;63;44;NW;5;72%;2%;2 Merced (airport);Fog in the morning;63;44;NW;5;72%;2%;2 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;75;48;NE;5;32%;2%;3 Modesto;Fog in the morning;62;45;NW;6;78%;4%;2 Moffett Nas;Clouds breaking;60;47;WNW;3;83%;13%;2 Mojave;Mostly sunny;65;35;NNW;6;31%;1%;3 Montague;A little a.m. rain;57;33;N;3;76%;62%;1 Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;65;49;ENE;4;69%;3%;3 Mount Shasta;A little a.m. rain;51;31;N;1;85%;62%;1 Napa County;Mostly cloudy;64;45;N;5;85%;28%;1 Needles;Mostly sunny;73;54;NW;8;16%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny, nice;69;50;NNE;6;45%;2%;3 Oakland;Mostly cloudy;62;48;NE;5;86%;18%;1 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;70;40;N;4;52%;2%;3 Ontario;Mostly sunny, warm;75;48;NNE;5;29%;2%;3 Oroville;Mostly cloudy;61;45;NNE;6;84%;31%;1 Oxnard;Mostly sunny, nice;68;52;NE;7;43%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Mostly sunny, warm;79;56;W;4;17%;0%;3 Palmdale;Mostly sunny;66;38;W;4;29%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Partly sunny;69;42;E;6;55%;4%;3 Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;70;53;ENE;8;42%;1%;3 Porterville;Partly sunny;63;41;ESE;4;63%;4%;3 Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;76;37;ENE;6;24%;2%;3 Redding;Rain and drizzle;59;43;N;3;81%;60%;1 Riverside;Mostly sunny, warm;77;49;ENE;6;25%;1%;3 Riverside March;Warm with sunshine;76;43;ENE;6;25%;2%;3 Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;65;46;NNW;5;79%;16%;1 Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;64;43;NNW;7;80%;21%;1 Salinas;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;E;7;63%;3%;3 San Bernardino;Sunshine and warm;75;46;NNE;6;26%;1%;3 San Carlos;Mostly cloudy;62;50;NNE;5;88%;16%;1 San Diego;Mostly sunny;72;51;NE;5;45%;2%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, warm;75;48;E;5;26%;1%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;NE;5;31%;2%;3 San Francisco;Mainly cloudy;61;51;NNE;5;92%;18%;1 San Jose;Clouds breaking;66;48;W;5;71%;10%;2 San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;74;53;NNE;8;41%;2%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny;67;54;NW;9;49%;2%;3 Sandberg;Mostly sunny, breezy;64;52;NNW;15;26%;0%;3 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;72;53;ENE;4;44%;3%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;71;45;NE;5;51%;2%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;73;51;N;9;43%;1%;3 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;72;54;NNE;4;37%;1%;3 Santa Rosa;Mostly cloudy;63;45;NNE;4;94%;33%;1 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, warm;72;47;NE;5;60%;2%;3 Santee;Mostly sunny, nice;75;43;ENE;5;28%;2%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;53;23;SSW;6;54%;1%;2 Stockton;Fog in the morning;65;47;NW;6;74%;9%;2 Thermal;Mostly sunny, nice;76;45;W;4;23%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly cloudy;49;23;SE;2;81%;4%;1 Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, warm;71;47;WNW;6;16%;1%;3 Ukiah;Showers around;62;43;NE;1;84%;71%;1 Vacaville;Mostly cloudy, mild;66;44;NNW;4;77%;24%;1 Van Nuys;Mostly sunny, warm;76;52;N;5;28%;2%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;67;51;N;10;52%;1%;3 Victorville;Mostly sunny;64;35;SSW;5;38%;2%;3 Visalia;Areas of morning fog;63;40;ESE;3;72%;4%;3 Watsonville;Clouds breaking;69;47;NE;4;69%;5%;2
_____