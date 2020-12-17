CA Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Alturas;Cloudy and chilly;39;21;SSE;4;77%;0%;1 Arcata;Turning cloudy;53;44;SE;3;82%;33%;2 Auburn;Fog in the morning;52;37;ENE;4;72%;3%;2 Avalon;Mostly sunny, cool;60;54;N;6;59%;1%;3 Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;58;37;ESE;5;62%;4%;3 Beale AFB;Turning cloudy;55;32;ESE;5;73%;4%;2 Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;51;27;NNE;7;55%;3%;3 Bishop;Mostly sunny;54;18;NW;7;33%;0%;3 Blue Canyon;Milder;49;41;ENE;4;41%;4%;2 Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;NNW;10;30%;0%;3 Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;NE;5;42%;1%;3 Camarillo;Breezy in the a.m.;72;45;NE;11;27%;1%;3 Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;67;51;ENE;7;50%;1%;3 Campo;Mostly sunny, windy;60;33;ENE;17;37%;1%;3 Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;67;35;ENE;6;60%;1%;3 Chico;Turning cloudy;57;34;E;5;66%;7%;2 China Lake;Plenty of sun;59;25;NW;6;35%;0%;3 Chino;Mostly sunny;69;43;NNE;6;37%;2%;3 Concord;Mostly sunny;61;35;SSW;2;52%;1%;2 Corona;Mostly sunny;69;41;E;8;37%;1%;3 Crescent City;Cloudy;52;45;SSE;7;77%;67%;1 Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sun;59;32;WSW;7;30%;0%;3 Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;58;24;ENE;5;37%;0%;3 El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;WNW;6;36%;0%;3 Eureka;Turning cloudy;53;44;SE;4;82%;33%;2 Fairfield;Mostly sunny;59;31;NE;4;60%;2%;2 Fresno;Patchy morning fog;56;36;NNE;3;73%;2%;2 Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;NE;4;41%;1%;3 Hanford;Patchy morning fog;56;32;NW;4;79%;5%;3 Hawthorne;Mostly sunny;68;46;N;3;46%;1%;3 Hayward;Mostly sunny;58;39;SE;5;58%;3%;2 Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;WNW;6;36%;0%;3 Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;67;47;ENE;8;56%;1%;3 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;58;23;NNE;7;45%;0%;3 Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;57;28;NW;6;70%;4%;3 Lincoln;Fog in the morning;55;32;E;5;77%;3%;2 Livermore;Mostly sunny;58;35;S;5;59%;2%;2 Lompoc;Mostly sunny;64;36;ENE;6;59%;1%;3 Long Beach;Mostly sunny;71;44;NNE;5;44%;1%;3 Los Alamitos;Mostly sunny;70;44;NE;5;47%;1%;3 Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;NNE;5;50%;2%;3 Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;NNE;5;50%;2%;3 Madera;Fog in the morning;56;34;N;4;77%;2%;2 Mammoth;Cloudy and chilly;38;23;SSW;4;79%;6%;1 Marysville;Turning cloudy;55;33;ESE;6;77%;4%;2 Mather AFB;Patchy morning fog;56;32;ESE;4;72%;2%;2 Merced;Patchy morning fog;54;33;S;2;78%;0%;2 Merced (airport);Patchy morning fog;54;33;S;2;78%;0%;2 Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;69;43;E;7;48%;1%;3 Modesto;Fog in the morning;54;31;SE;3;69%;1%;2 Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;57;37;SSE;3;57%;2%;2 Mojave;Mostly sunny;56;23;N;8;41%;1%;3 Montague;Inc. clouds;43;29;ESE;2;83%;31%;2 Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;59;40;E;4;59%;1%;3 Mount Shasta;Turning cloudy;44;29;NNW;1;73%;25%;2 Napa County;Sun, then clouds;61;32;NE;3;57%;2%;2 Needles;Winds subsiding;65;46;NNW;15;30%;1%;3 North Island;Mostly sunny;67;46;ENE;7;56%;1%;3 Oakland;Mostly sunny;57;39;SSW;5;57%;3%;2 Oceanside;Mostly sunny;67;35;ENE;6;60%;1%;3 Ontario;Mostly sunny;69;43;NNE;6;37%;2%;3 Oroville;Turning cloudy;56;36;ENE;5;70%;7%;2 Oxnard;Plenty of sun;66;46;NE;9;40%;0%;3 Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;71;47;W;6;23%;0%;3 Palmdale;Plenty of sun;59;28;ESE;8;36%;0%;3 Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;61;27;ENE;5;61%;2%;3 Point Mugu;Breezy in the a.m.;69;46;NE;10;36%;0%;3 Porterville;Mostly sunny;56;34;SE;4;74%;5%;3 Ramona;Mostly sunny;66;31;E;7;52%;2%;3 Redding;Partly sunny;61;33;NNE;5;48%;14%;2 Riverside;Mostly sunny;68;44;NE;8;39%;1%;3 Riverside March;Mostly sunny;66;34;ENE;6;46%;2%;3 Sacramento;Patchy morning fog;58;34;SE;5;63%;2%;2 Sacramento International;Patchy morning fog;57;33;SE;5;65%;1%;2 Salinas;Mostly sunny;62;36;ESE;6;58%;1%;2 San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;68;39;NE;8;40%;1%;3 San Carlos;Mostly sunny;57;40;S;5;62%;3%;2 San Diego;Mostly sunny;66;46;E;6;60%;1%;3 San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;68;44;E;6;50%;1%;3 San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;69;43;ENE;6;53%;1%;3 San Francisco;Mostly sunny;57;42;W;6;61%;3%;2 San Jose;Mostly sunny;59;37;SE;5;53%;1%;2 San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;66;38;NNE;8;48%;2%;3 San Nicolas Island;Mostly sunny, cool;62;51;NNW;7;59%;2%;3 Sandberg;Winds subsiding;50;41;NNE;17;40%;3%;3 Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;70;46;ENE;6;45%;2%;3 Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;66;37;NE;5;53%;2%;3 Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;66;37;ENE;8;53%;2%;3 Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;67;47;N;5;40%;0%;3 Santa Rosa;Turning cloudy;59;32;NNW;4;65%;2%;2 Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;67;37;ENE;5;55%;3%;3 Santee;Mostly sunny;70;37;E;5;45%;2%;3 South Lake Tahoe;Milder;45;19;WSW;3;60%;0%;3 Stockton;Fog in the morning;58;34;SE;4;61%;1%;2 Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;73;38;NW;7;29%;0%;3 Truckee-Tahoe;Periods of sun;41;15;SW;1;73%;0%;3 Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;WNW;9;30%;1%;3 Ukiah;Mostly cloudy;60;32;NW;1;61%;3%;2 Vacaville;Fog in the morning;61;30;S;5;49%;2%;2 Van Nuys;Sunny;68;45;NNE;5;42%;2%;3 Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;62;40;NE;9;58%;1%;3 Victorville;Sunny, but cool;57;27;S;7;49%;2%;3 Visalia;Mostly sunny;56;32;NNW;2;81%;4%;3 Watsonville;Mostly sunny;60;35;NE;4;64%;1%;2 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather