CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Not as cool;60;36;SE;6;62%;14%;2
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;65;53;SE;6;79%;44%;1
Auburn;Partly sunny;67;51;SSE;4;61%;24%;3
Avalon;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;SSE;5;16%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;72;53;ESE;3;50%;0%;3
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;66;48;E;2;66%;26%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;64;35;SSW;6;26%;2%;4
Bishop;Sunshine and warm;71;36;SSE;7;19%;0%;3
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;64;48;ESE;5;32%;23%;3
Blythe;Sunny and warm;83;48;NE;5;18%;0%;3
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;87;57;ESE;4;19%;0%;3
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;85;54;E;10;21%;0%;3
Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;76;53;E;4;34%;0%;3
Campo;Plenty of sun;79;42;ENE;13;16%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Plenty of sun;80;46;ENE;5;44%;0%;3
Chico;Periods of sun;70;52;SE;4;67%;27%;3
China Lake;Sunny and warm;75;45;NW;4;19%;0%;3
Chino;Sunny and very warm;87;57;ENE;5;17%;2%;3
Concord;Partly sunny;70;51;E;6;58%;27%;3
Corona;Plenty of sun;90;52;SE;5;17%;0%;3
Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;59;53;SE;11;87%;44%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;76;46;ESE;6;16%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Sunny;75;35;NNE;4;20%;0%;3
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;W;4;16%;0%;3
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SSE;6;79%;44%;1
Fairfield;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;ENE;7;63%;27%;3
Fresno;Fog in the morning;68;50;ESE;3;56%;0%;3
Fullerton;Plenty of sun;89;54;SE;3;23%;0%;3
Hanford;Areas of morning fog;69;44;SE;2;61%;2%;3
Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;E;4;29%;0%;3
Hayward;Partly sunny;72;54;S;6;61%;27%;3
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;W;4;16%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Plenty of sun;77;55;ESE;7;34%;0%;3
Lancaster;Sunny and warm;75;40;N;5;23%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;70;43;SE;4;59%;1%;3
Lincoln;Rather cloudy;67;48;SE;4;73%;26%;2
Livermore;Partly sunny;71;51;SSW;6;59%;27%;3
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;78;50;SE;6;42%;0%;3
Long Beach;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;SE;4;27%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Sunny and very warm;83;51;SSE;5;31%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Plenty of sun;86;56;ESE;5;28%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sun;86;56;ESE;5;28%;2%;3
Madera;Areas of morning fog;70;51;SE;4;66%;2%;3
Mammoth;Not as cool;56;38;SSE;8;66%;18%;2
Marysville;Partly sunny;67;47;SE;3;71%;26%;3
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;68;49;SE;3;55%;4%;3
Merced;Fog in the morning;67;48;SE;3;63%;4%;3
Merced (airport);Fog in the morning;67;48;SE;3;63%;4%;3
Miramar Mcas;Brilliant sunshine;87;51;ENE;5;22%;0%;3
Modesto;Fog in the morning;67;49;SE;3;65%;9%;3
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;68;53;S;2;69%;27%;3
Mojave;Sunny and warm;72;41;NNE;7;18%;1%;3
Montague;Not as cool;59;42;NNE;6;68%;33%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;71;52;SE;4;55%;18%;3
Mount Shasta;Milder with some sun;54;42;SSE;2;75%;36%;2
Napa County;Partly sunny;69;49;ENE;8;66%;27%;3
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;NNW;8;16%;1%;3
North Island;Sunshine;79;55;E;5;37%;0%;3
Oakland;Some sun;69;55;S;6;60%;27%;3
Oceanside;Plenty of sun;80;46;ENE;5;44%;0%;3
Ontario;Sunny and very warm;87;57;ENE;5;17%;2%;3
Oroville;Partly sunny;68;53;SE;3;70%;26%;3
Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;78;54;SE;9;34%;0%;3
Palm Springs;Plenty of sun;87;59;W;4;14%;0%;3
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;75;42;W;5;21%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;79;42;SE;5;46%;1%;3
Point Mugu;Sunshine;78;53;SE;11;34%;0%;3
Porterville;Fog in the morning;70;49;E;4;53%;2%;3
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;87;45;E;7;17%;2%;4
Redding;Partly sunny;68;46;NE;3;65%;32%;3
Riverside;Sunny and very warm;89;54;E;5;16%;0%;3
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;87;48;ESE;7;19%;2%;3
Sacramento;Partly sunny;67;49;SSE;3;70%;27%;3
Sacramento International;Periods of sun;67;48;ESE;4;68%;27%;3
Salinas;Mostly sunny;78;52;SE;8;53%;14%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;85;53;SE;5;18%;0%;3
San Carlos;Partly sunny;70;54;S;5;67%;27%;3
San Diego;Sunshine;80;57;SE;5;38%;0%;3
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;ESE;4;22%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;86;54;ENE;4;22%;0%;3
San Francisco;Partly sunny;66;53;S;7;70%;27%;3
San Jose;Mostly sunny;74;54;SE;4;59%;26%;3
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;82;51;ESE;5;39%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Sunshine;75;55;SSE;7;37%;2%;3
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;69;54;ESE;15;16%;0%;3
Santa Ana;Sunshine;86;53;SE;5;31%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;ESE;5;42%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;SE;5;39%;0%;3
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;ENE;4;33%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;Sun and clouds;71;49;SE;5;67%;27%;3
Santa Ynez;Sunny and very warm;86;47;SE;5;39%;2%;3
Santee;Plenty of sunshine;89;52;ESE;5;19%;1%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;57;37;SSW;4;37%;7%;3
Stockton;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;SSE;4;59%;19%;3
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;86;47;NW;4;20%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny;61;34;SSE;3;45%;12%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;79;52;SW;4;15%;1%;3
Ukiah;Warmer with some sun;71;51;ESE;3;68%;29%;3
Vacaville;Partly sunny;69;46;N;5;59%;27%;3
Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;87;54;SE;4;19%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sunshine;73;53;SE;4;45%;0%;3
Victorville;Sunny and warm;75;44;S;5;22%;1%;3
Visalia;Areas of morning fog;68;44;ESE;2;63%;0%;3
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;76;47;ENE;5;55%;18%;3
_____
