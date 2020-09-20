CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;81;39;SW;6;29%;1%;5
Arcata;Mostly cloudy;66;53;N;5;77%;28%;1
Auburn;Hazy sun;86;61;SE;5;28%;0%;5
Avalon;Partly sunny;77;65;W;6;53%;0%;6
Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;94;66;NE;5;30%;0%;6
Beale AFB;Hazy sun;88;58;SE;6;42%;0%;5
Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;SW;6;45%;26%;7
Bishop;Mostly sunny;91;51;NW;7;17%;0%;6
Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;72;58;E;6;32%;1%;6
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;106;76;S;6;23%;4%;7
Burbank;Partly sunny;87;61;SE;5;43%;0%;6
Camarillo;Partly sunny;78;57;N;5;65%;0%;6
Camp Pendleton;Some sun;77;60;SSW;5;62%;0%;6
Campo;Mostly sunny;91;53;N;9;26%;0%;7
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;78;58;SW;6;76%;0%;6
Chico;Partly sunny;91;60;ESE;6;34%;1%;5
China Lake;Sunny;99;63;WSW;7;15%;0%;6
Chino;Sunny;91;62;WSW;6;39%;0%;7
Concord;Plenty of sunshine;87;59;SSW;8;53%;0%;5
Corona;Sunny;93;60;SW;6;39%;0%;7
Crescent City;Decreasing clouds;65;55;NNW;4;86%;5%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny;101;67;WSW;9;17%;0%;6
Edwards AFB;Mostly sunny;95;56;WSW;7;19%;0%;6
El Centro;Sunshine and hot;106;74;WSW;5;28%;0%;7
Eureka;Mostly cloudy;64;53;NNE;5;81%;28%;1
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;85;57;WSW;8;49%;0%;5
Fresno;Sunny;92;63;NW;4;38%;0%;6
Fullerton;Partly sunny;83;62;N;4;60%;0%;6
Hanford;Sunny and warm;94;58;WNW;4;37%;0%;6
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;76;63;SW;5;70%;0%;6
Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;SW;7;64%;0%;5
Imperial;Sunshine and hot;106;74;WSW;5;28%;0%;7
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;76;64;SW;8;72%;0%;6
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;94;60;WSW;7;20%;0%;6
Lemoore Nas;Sunshine;93;58;NW;5;34%;0%;6
Lincoln;Hazy sun;89;57;SE;6;39%;0%;5
Livermore;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;WSW;7;44%;0%;6
Lompoc;Partly sunny;70;52;NNW;6;79%;0%;6
Long Beach;Partly sunny;80;62;SW;5;68%;0%;6
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;80;62;SSW;6;67%;0%;6
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;83;62;SSW;5;59%;0%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;83;62;SSW;5;59%;0%;6
Madera;Mostly sunny, warm;93;58;NW;4;35%;0%;6
Mammoth;Partly sunny;80;44;NW;8;30%;1%;5
Marysville;Hazy sun;90;57;SSE;5;40%;0%;5
Mather AFB;Sunshine;89;58;SSE;5;43%;0%;5
Merced;Mostly sunny;91;58;WNW;3;42%;0%;6
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;91;58;WNW;3;42%;0%;6
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;61;WNW;6;64%;0%;6
Modesto;Plenty of sun;91;60;N;3;44%;0%;6
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;SW;4;64%;0%;6
Mojave;Mostly sunny;93;57;WNW;9;17%;0%;6
Montague;Partly sunny;84;46;N;4;33%;2%;5
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;70;56;W;6;74%;0%;6
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;80;45;NNW;1;42%;1%;5
Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;SW;7;67%;0%;5
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;108;77;WSW;7;16%;16%;6
North Island;Partly sunny;78;64;WNW;7;70%;0%;6
Oakland;Mostly sunny;73;60;SSW;8;68%;0%;5
Oceanside;Partly sunny;78;58;SW;6;76%;0%;6
Ontario;Sunny;91;62;WSW;6;39%;0%;7
Oroville;Hazy sunshine;90;61;ESE;5;37%;0%;5
Oxnard;Partly sunny;69;55;N;7;88%;0%;6
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;105;77;WNW;5;20%;0%;6
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;94;59;WSW;7;19%;0%;7
Paso Robles;Sunshine;89;50;SW;5;41%;0%;6
Point Mugu;Some sun;72;56;N;6;79%;0%;6
Porterville;Mostly sunny;92;60;SSE;5;31%;0%;6
Ramona;Sunny;91;53;E;6;42%;1%;7
Redding;Partly sunny;91;57;NNW;5;33%;1%;5
Riverside;Sunny and warm;95;62;WSW;6;37%;0%;6
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;94;58;ESE;6;37%;0%;7
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;88;58;S;5;43%;0%;5
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;88;58;SSE;6;50%;0%;5
Salinas;Mostly sunny, cool;72;55;SSE;8;72%;0%;6
San Bernardino;Sunny and warm;94;62;SSW;6;36%;0%;7
San Carlos;Mostly sunny, cool;76;59;WSW;8;61%;0%;6
San Diego;Partly sunny;78;66;WNW;6;67%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;81;61;N;5;65%;0%;6
San Diego Montgomery;Some sun;83;64;WNW;6;60%;0%;6
San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;60;WSW;10;65%;0%;5
San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;NNW;6;60%;0%;6
San Luis Obispo;Some sun;75;53;SSE;5;65%;0%;5
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;73;59;WNW;8;73%;0%;6
Sandberg;Sunny;83;59;W;10;18%;0%;7
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;63;SW;5;59%;0%;6
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;74;56;E;5;69%;0%;6
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;75;53;W;5;67%;0%;6
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;73;60;SSW;5;76%;0%;6
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny, nice;83;54;WSW;6;51%;0%;5
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;89;52;ENE;5;67%;0%;6
Santee;Partly sunny;89;61;WSW;6;46%;0%;6
South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;74;44;SW;7;31%;0%;6
Stockton;Sunshine;91;59;W;5;39%;0%;5
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;106;75;NW;7;25%;0%;6
Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;77;39;S;8;34%;0%;6
Twentynine Palms;Sunshine;101;71;WSW;6;17%;0%;7
Ukiah;Partly sunny;87;52;NW;4;45%;1%;5
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;89;57;SW;5;43%;0%;5
Van Nuys;Some sun;86;60;SSE;5;48%;0%;6
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;70;52;NNW;4;74%;0%;6
Victorville;Sunny;91;59;SSW;9;29%;0%;7
Visalia;Mostly sunny;91;58;WNW;4;48%;0%;6
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;72;55;SSE;5;68%;0%;6
