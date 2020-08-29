CA Forecast

CA Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;83;39;NE;6;25%;0%;7

Arcata;Partly sunny;69;51;N;6;58%;0%;6

Auburn;Hazy and warm;93;66;ESE;5;31%;0%;8

Avalon;Low clouds, then sun;74;62;WSW;5;61%;0%;8

Bakersfield;Sunny and hot;98;70;ENE;5;22%;0%;8

Beale AFB;Hazy sun and hot;95;63;SSE;4;44%;0%;7

Big Bear City;Sunny and pleasant;76;41;SSW;5;42%;2%;10

Bishop;Mostly sunny;95;57;NW;5;17%;0%;8

Blue Canyon;Hazy sunshine;81;65;ENE;5;32%;0%;8

Blythe;A t-storm around;102;83;SSW;9;46%;64%;9

Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;88;61;SSE;5;41%;0%;9

Camarillo;Clouds, then sun;76;59;NNE;6;65%;0%;8

Camp Pendleton;Turning sunny;78;65;WNW;7;66%;0%;8

Campo;Partly sunny;93;58;N;10;28%;4%;9

Carlsbad;Low clouds, then sun;78;64;N;7;75%;0%;8

Chico;Mostly sunny and hot;99;66;E;5;34%;0%;7

China Lake;Mostly sunny;101;67;WSW;5;12%;0%;9

Chino;Mostly sunny;92;61;WSW;6;38%;2%;9

Concord;Sunshine;89;58;SW;9;53%;0%;8

Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;94;61;W;6;38%;0%;9

Crescent City;Sunny and windy;65;53;NNW;19;63%;2%;7

Daggett-Barstow;Abundant sunshine;103;72;WSW;7;14%;0%;9

Edwards AFB;Sunny;98;62;SW;5;15%;0%;9

El Centro;Periods of sun;102;81;SE;7;46%;12%;9

Eureka;Partly sunny;66;51;N;7;65%;0%;6

Fairfield;Sunny;90;59;WSW;8;46%;0%;8

Fresno;Sunny and warm;98;67;NW;5;35%;0%;8

Fullerton;Partly sunny;85;64;SW;5;56%;0%;8

Hanford;Sunny and warm;98;63;NW;5;33%;0%;8

Hawthorne;Clouds breaking;75;63;SW;7;69%;0%;8

Hayward;Partly sunny;80;58;WSW;6;56%;0%;7

Imperial;Periods of sun;102;81;SE;7;46%;12%;9

Imperial Beach;Clouds, then sun;75;64;NW;8;73%;0%;8

Lancaster;Plenty of sun;97;63;WSW;7;14%;2%;9

Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;99;61;NW;7;29%;0%;8

Lincoln;Hazy and warm;95;62;SE;5;38%;0%;7

Livermore;Sunny and very warm;95;61;WSW;6;39%;0%;8

Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;71;53;N;8;77%;0%;8

Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;80;64;W;7;63%;0%;8

Los Alamitos;Turning sunny;81;64;SW;6;58%;0%;8

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;83;61;SW;6;56%;1%;8

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;83;61;SW;6;56%;1%;8

Madera;Mostly sunny and hot;98;62;NW;5;34%;0%;8

Mammoth;Sunny and not as hot;83;48;NNW;7;26%;0%;7

Marysville;Hazy sun and hot;97;61;SSE;4;41%;0%;7

Mather AFB;Hazy sun and hot;96;60;SSE;5;42%;0%;7

Merced;Mostly sunny and hot;96;62;NW;6;41%;0%;8

Merced (airport);Mostly sunny and hot;96;62;NW;6;41%;0%;8

Miramar Mcas;Clearing;82;65;NW;7;67%;0%;8

Modesto;Sunny and warm;96;64;N;7;44%;0%;8

Moffett Nas;Some sun;80;62;NNW;4;63%;0%;7

Mojave;Sunny;96;62;WNW;7;13%;0%;9

Montague;Plenty of sunshine;89;49;N;5;26%;0%;7

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;71;58;NNW;5;70%;0%;7

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;85;50;NW;5;33%;0%;7

Napa County;Partly sunny;79;55;WSW;9;67%;0%;7

Needles;Partly sunny;105;84;S;7;39%;47%;9

North Island;Clouds, then sun;77;66;NW;8;70%;0%;8

Oakland;Partly sunny;74;58;W;7;67%;0%;7

Oceanside;Low clouds, then sun;78;64;N;7;75%;0%;8

Ontario;Mostly sunny;92;61;WSW;6;38%;2%;9

Oroville;Hazy sun and hot;98;64;ESE;4;37%;0%;7

Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;71;57;NNW;8;79%;0%;8

Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;105;78;WNW;6;23%;1%;9

Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;97;63;SW;6;13%;2%;9

Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;92;51;S;7;43%;0%;8

Point Mugu;Clouds break;71;57;N;8;75%;0%;8

Porterville;Mostly sunny, warm;96;64;SSE;5;29%;1%;8

Ramona;Partly sunny;90;60;S;6;48%;0%;9

Redding;Sunny and hot;103;69;N;6;25%;0%;7

Riverside;Sunny and seasonable;95;62;WSW;6;36%;0%;9

Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;96;60;WNW;5;37%;2%;9

Sacramento;Warm with hazy sun;94;59;S;5;43%;0%;7

Sacramento International;Hazy sun and warm;95;60;SSE;5;49%;0%;7

Salinas;Partly sunny;73;56;NE;8;71%;0%;7

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;96;61;SW;5;34%;0%;9

San Carlos;Partly sunny;80;56;WSW;7;56%;0%;7

San Diego;Low clouds, then sun;76;66;WNW;7;63%;0%;8

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;79;62;WNW;6;71%;0%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Clearing;80;65;NW;7;66%;0%;8

San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;58;WSW;9;64%;0%;7

San Jose;Partly sunny;84;60;NW;7;55%;0%;7

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;76;53;WNW;6;67%;0%;7

San Nicolas Island;Clouds and sun, cool;70;55;W;7;75%;1%;9

Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;WSW;10;22%;0%;9

Santa Ana;Clouds breaking;83;63;SW;6;57%;2%;8

Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;S;6;70%;1%;8

Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;74;53;NNW;6;70%;0%;8

Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;73;59;SW;7;73%;0%;8

Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;84;53;WSW;5;54%;0%;7

Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;90;54;NE;5;67%;0%;9

Santee;Sunny intervals;86;65;WNW;6;50%;2%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Hazy sunshine;81;44;WSW;5;36%;0%;8

Stockton;Warm with hazy sun;96;61;NNW;6;39%;0%;8

Thermal;Mostly sunny;104;79;SE;7;28%;5%;9

Truckee-Tahoe;Hazy sun;86;40;ENE;4;37%;0%;8

Twentynine Palms;A t-storm around;105;76;SW;6;20%;64%;9

Ukiah;Mostly sunny and hot;101;58;NE;4;37%;0%;7

Vacaville;Hazy and warm;97;62;SW;4;39%;0%;7

Van Nuys;Plenty of sunshine;87;61;SSE;5;43%;1%;9

Vandenberg AFB;Clouds, then sun;69;52;NNW;5;76%;0%;8

Victorville;Mostly sunny;94;59;S;7;24%;0%;9

Visalia;Mostly sunny, warm;96;60;NW;5;47%;0%;8

Watsonville;Some sun;72;55;SW;6;63%;0%;7

