CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, June 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Pleasant and warmer;75;42;SW;6;38%;0%;11
Arcata;Periods of sun;66;52;E;6;73%;18%;6
Auburn;Sunshine;84;59;ENE;5;33%;0%;11
Avalon;Sunny;86;68;WNW;7;11%;3%;12
Bakersfield;Mostly sunny;93;61;ESE;7;20%;2%;11
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;90;58;ESE;4;27%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Sunny, but cool;69;38;WNW;7;12%;6%;13
Bishop;Warmer with sunshine;86;52;WSW;6;13%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;67;54;ENE;5;33%;0%;12
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;98;68;SSW;7;6%;0%;12
Burbank;Sunny and hot;93;66;N;6;12%;3%;12
Camarillo;Plenty of sun;92;61;ENE;9;17%;3%;11
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and very warm;87;61;NNE;10;24%;3%;12
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;85;49;NE;15;12%;3%;12
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;ENE;10;24%;3%;12
Chico;Mostly sunny;91;61;ENE;4;30%;0%;11
China Lake;Sunny and warmer;90;61;W;4;9%;0%;12
Chino;Sunny and hot;94;67;SSE;6;10%;3%;12
Concord;Sunny and very warm;90;58;SW;7;32%;0%;11
Corona;Sizzling sunshine;97;63;SSE;7;10%;3%;12
Crescent City;Clouds and sun;63;53;W;6;72%;19%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;92;63;SSW;8;9%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny and warmer;89;54;WNW;4;11%;0%;12
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;96;64;WNW;6;9%;0%;12
Eureka;Partly sunny;64;52;E;5;74%;18%;6
Fairfield;Sunny and warm;91;56;WSW;7;35%;0%;11
Fresno;Sunny;91;64;NW;5;24%;0%;11
Fullerton;Very hot;97;65;WSW;6;10%;3%;12
Hanford;Sunny and warm;92;56;NNW;5;28%;2%;11
Hawthorne;Sunny and very warm;89;65;WNW;8;17%;3%;12
Hayward;Sunny and very warm;82;56;SW;7;44%;0%;11
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;96;64;WNW;6;9%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;85;62;NW;11;26%;3%;12
Lancaster;Plenty of sun;90;57;W;6;11%;3%;12
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and seasonable;92;55;NW;9;21%;1%;11
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;90;56;E;5;36%;0%;11
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;90;55;WSW;6;29%;0%;11
Lompoc;Sunshine and warmer;81;52;N;9;35%;2%;11
Long Beach;Sunny and hot;94;64;W;8;12%;3%;12
Los Alamitos;Sunny and hot;93;64;SW;7;21%;3%;12
Los Angeles;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;NNW;6;19%;3%;12
Los Angeles Downtown;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;NNW;6;19%;3%;12
Madera;Sunny and very warm;92;56;NW;6;29%;2%;11
Mammoth;Partly sunny, warmer;74;46;NW;6;38%;25%;11
Marysville;Mostly sunny;91;58;E;4;35%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Sunshine;91;58;S;5;26%;0%;11
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;91;57;NW;7;26%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;91;57;NW;7;26%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Sunshine;94;60;N;8;14%;3%;12
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;91;59;NW;8;25%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Plenty of sun;81;55;W;5;42%;0%;11
Mojave;Sunny and warmer;86;56;NW;6;9%;0%;12
Montague;Partly sunny;81;49;N;5;37%;6%;11
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;71;56;W;6;56%;1%;11
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny, nice;76;47;NNW;1;42%;5%;11
Napa County;Sunny;86;52;WSW;9;43%;0%;11
Needles;Plenty of sunshine;98;71;NW;9;6%;0%;12
North Island;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;NW;10;23%;3%;12
Oakland;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;SW;8;49%;0%;11
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;ENE;10;24%;3%;12
Ontario;Sunny and hot;94;67;SSE;6;10%;3%;12
Oroville;Sunshine;91;62;ENE;4;34%;0%;11
Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;82;59;NNE;9;30%;3%;11
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;100;73;W;6;7%;0%;12
Palmdale;Sunny and warmer;90;56;WSW;6;10%;3%;12
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;95;51;NW;5;22%;2%;11
Point Mugu;Warm with sunshine;80;55;NNE;11;32%;3%;11
Porterville;Mostly sunny, warmer;92;57;E;6;26%;3%;11
Ramona;Sunny and hot;92;54;ENE;9;9%;3%;12
Redding;Partly sunny;89;61;N;4;32%;2%;11
Riverside;Hot with sunshine;96;63;S;6;10%;3%;12
Riverside March;Plenty of sunshine;93;56;S;6;9%;3%;12
Sacramento;Abundant sunshine;91;57;WSW;5;36%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Sunny;91;59;S;4;30%;0%;11
Salinas;Sunny and warm;78;54;SSE;9;44%;1%;11
San Bernardino;Sunny and warmer;95;61;WNW;6;9%;3%;12
San Carlos;Sunny and beautiful;82;56;W;8;42%;0%;11
San Diego;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;NNW;8;28%;3%;12
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sunshine;92;61;NNW;8;13%;3%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;93;63;NNW;8;15%;3%;12
San Francisco;Sunny and beautiful;73;56;W;10;53%;0%;11
San Jose;Abundant sunshine;85;58;NW;8;34%;1%;11
San Luis Obispo;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;NE;12;27%;2%;11
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and very warm;79;58;NW;9;32%;3%;12
Sandberg;Sunny and warmer;79;61;NW;12;14%;3%;12
Santa Ana;Sunny and hot;93;66;SSE;7;18%;3%;12
Santa Barbara;Sunny and very warm;83;62;N;7;36%;3%;11
Santa Maria;Sunny and warmer;85;53;WNW;10;29%;2%;11
Santa Monica;Sunny and very warm;85;63;NNW;7;22%;3%;12
Santa Rosa;Sunshine;86;51;W;7;42%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Hot with sunshine;97;56;NE;7;39%;3%;12
Santee;Sunny and hot;95;61;ENE;7;10%;2%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;68;40;SW;6;31%;0%;12
Stockton;Sunny and very warm;94;59;W;6;30%;0%;11
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;100;66;W;6;9%;0%;12
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine, pleasant;72;34;N;5;37%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;92;67;WNW;6;7%;0%;12
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;85;55;WNW;6;38%;0%;11
Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;93;57;WSW;5;26%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Sunny and hot;93;65;NNW;6;13%;3%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Sunshine, pleasant;76;50;NNW;10;40%;2%;11
Victorville;Sunny and warmer;87;54;SW;6;12%;2%;12
Visalia;Mostly sunny;90;57;NNW;5;31%;1%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;52;SSE;6;47%;1%;11
_____
