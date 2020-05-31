CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A shower or t-storm;71;43;N;6;57%;62%;4
Arcata;Clouds breaking;63;49;SSW;8;73%;6%;9
Auburn;Clouds and sun;80;60;NNE;5;51%;30%;7
Avalon;Low clouds breaking;70;61;WNW;9;65%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Clouds and sunshine;89;65;NNW;6;39%;0%;8
Beale AFB;Clouds and sun;85;58;NE;4;46%;22%;7
Big Bear City;Partly sunny;71;43;SSW;7;48%;1%;13
Bishop;Partly sunny;87;54;NW;8;21%;16%;10
Blue Canyon;A p.m. t-storm;63;55;ENE;4;57%;66%;4
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;106;74;S;9;15%;0%;11
Burbank;Partly sunny;82;61;SSE;6;46%;0%;11
Camarillo;Low clouds breaking;75;59;ESE;8;63%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds breaking;76;63;NW;8;66%;0%;11
Campo;Partly sunny;87;50;NNW;9;37%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Low clouds breaking;76;61;W;8;74%;0%;11
Chico;Clouds and sun;86;63;N;4;45%;17%;7
China Lake;Partly sunny;93;65;SW;8;23%;0%;12
Chino;Sun and some clouds;85;62;SW;7;44%;0%;12
Concord;Sun and clouds;84;59;SW;8;46%;0%;9
Corona;Partial sunshine;87;59;SW;7;43%;0%;12
Crescent City;Clouds breaking;61;50;SW;11;77%;7%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;96;66;WSW;10;22%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;89;57;SW;10;28%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;103;70;WSW;4;22%;0%;12
Eureka;Clouds breaking;62;49;N;9;75%;6%;9
Fairfield;Clouds and sun;85;57;W;9;53%;0%;9
Fresno;Partly sunny;88;66;NW;5;38%;7%;8
Fullerton;Partly sunny;83;62;SSE;5;54%;0%;11
Hanford;Clouds and sun;89;58;NW;5;40%;4%;9
Hawthorne;Low clouds breaking;74;61;WSW;8;65%;0%;11
Hayward;Clouds and sun;74;55;WSW;8;61%;0%;9
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;103;70;WSW;4;22%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Low clouds breaking;72;63;NW;11;71%;0%;11
Lancaster;Sun and some clouds;88;59;WSW;11;30%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Clouds and sunshine;89;57;NW;8;36%;1%;9
Lincoln;Clouds and sunshine;85;58;NNE;5;49%;18%;7
Livermore;Clouds and sunshine;82;56;SW;7;48%;0%;9
Lompoc;Some sun;66;52;NNW;11;77%;0%;7
Long Beach;Low clouds breaking;78;60;WSW;8;60%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Low clouds breaking;78;61;SW;7;59%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Low clouds breaking;79;61;S;6;57%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Low clouds breaking;79;61;S;6;57%;0%;11
Madera;Clouds and sun;89;58;NW;6;41%;8%;7
Mammoth;A t-storm in spots;70;44;NW;5;51%;45%;5
Marysville;Clouds and sun;87;59;N;5;50%;21%;7
Mather AFB;Clouds and sun;87;60;SW;5;43%;8%;9
Merced;Clouds and sun;88;62;NW;7;38%;7%;7
Merced (airport);Clouds and sun;88;62;NW;7;38%;7%;7
Miramar Mcas;Low clouds breaking;79;62;NNW;8;64%;0%;11
Modesto;Partly sunny;87;63;NW;8;37%;5%;7
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;74;57;NNW;6;58%;0%;9
Mojave;Partly sunny;86;59;W;10;27%;0%;12
Montague;A p.m. t-storm;78;46;N;5;49%;56%;8
Monterey Rabr;Clouds and sun;67;55;SW;7;72%;0%;6
Mount Shasta;A shower or t-storm;72;47;NNW;1;55%;56%;8
Napa County;Partly sunny;79;53;WSW;8;60%;0%;9
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;108;77;WSW;8;10%;2%;11
North Island;Low clouds breaking;74;64;NW;10;67%;0%;11
Oakland;Clouds and sun;71;56;SW;8;66%;0%;10
Oceanside;Low clouds breaking;76;61;W;8;74%;0%;11
Ontario;Sun and some clouds;85;62;SW;7;44%;0%;12
Oroville;Partly sunny;86;62;NE;5;50%;20%;7
Oxnard;Low clouds breaking;68;57;NW;10;78%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;103;76;WNW;6;20%;1%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;88;59;SW;11;27%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Clouds and sun;84;51;SW;7;47%;2%;10
Point Mugu;Low clouds breaking;70;55;NW;9;75%;0%;7
Porterville;Clouds and sunshine;89;59;S;6;40%;3%;8
Ramona;Partly sunny;84;56;ENE;7;47%;0%;12
Redding;Mostly cloudy;85;62;N;3;49%;20%;6
Riverside;Partly sunny, warm;89;60;WSW;7;41%;0%;12
Riverside March;Partly sunny;87;58;NW;7;45%;0%;12
Sacramento;Partly sunny;87;60;NW;5;48%;8%;9
Sacramento International;Sunny intervals;87;61;SSW;4;47%;8%;9
Salinas;Clouds and sunshine;70;53;SE;9;67%;0%;10
San Bernardino;Partial sunshine;88;61;SSW;6;42%;0%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny, cool;75;54;WSW;8;57%;0%;10
San Diego;Low clouds breaking;75;64;NW;8;65%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Low clouds breaking;77;61;NW;8;65%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds breaking;78;63;NNW;8;61%;0%;11
San Francisco;Clouds and sun;67;55;SW;10;66%;0%;10
San Jose;Partly sunny;79;57;NW;8;51%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;72;53;S;9;64%;2%;11
San Nicolas Island;Low clouds breaking;69;54;WNW;19;70%;0%;7
Sandberg;Partial sunshine;75;59;NW;11;45%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Partial sunshine;80;61;SW;6;52%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds breaking;72;55;N;7;65%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Partial sunshine;70;51;NW;9;71%;1%;10
Santa Monica;Low clouds breaking;71;60;SW;7;72%;1%;11
Santa Rosa;Clouds and sunshine;77;51;SW;6;61%;0%;10
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;84;51;N;7;72%;1%;10
Santee;Sun and some clouds;85;61;NW;7;40%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;A t-storm in spots;60;43;E;6;59%;55%;4
Stockton;Partly sunny;89;59;WNW;6;43%;2%;8
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;NW;6;21%;3%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;A p.m. t-storm;64;39;NNE;6;55%;66%;4
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;98;71;WNW;7;17%;2%;12
Ukiah;Partly sunny;84;55;N;4;48%;3%;11
Vacaville;Clouds and sun;88;60;WSW;5;43%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Partly sunny;82;60;WSW;6;52%;0%;12
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;63;50;NNW;11;82%;0%;7
Victorville;Partial sunshine;86;56;SSW;9;35%;0%;12
Visalia;Clouds and sun;87;61;WSW;5;47%;4%;8
Watsonville;Partly sunny;70;52;SSE;6;68%;0%;9
