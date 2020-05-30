CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Warmer;72;47;W;4;49%;50%;10
Arcata;Some sun returning;62;50;NNW;8;79%;9%;9
Auburn;Partly sunny, cool;75;58;NE;5;61%;19%;11
Avalon;Mostly cloudy;70;58;W;9;68%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Sun and some clouds;87;64;NE;6;41%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Partly sunny;81;58;SE;5;54%;14%;11
Big Bear City;Partly sunny, nice;71;40;S;7;46%;1%;13
Bishop;Partly sunny;88;54;WNW;8;18%;6%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny;62;51;ENE;6;60%;26%;12
Blythe;Sunny and hot;106;73;S;7;13%;0%;11
Burbank;Mostly cloudy;80;60;SE;6;55%;0%;11
Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;73;58;SE;8;66%;0%;11
Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;75;60;WNW;9;65%;0%;11
Campo;Partly sunny;84;46;NNW;10;41%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Mostly cloudy;74;58;W;8;75%;0%;11
Chico;Partly sunny, warmer;82;63;E;6;50%;14%;11
China Lake;Partly sunny;93;63;W;7;23%;0%;12
Chino;Partly sunny;84;59;SW;7;51%;0%;12
Concord;Clouds breaking;79;57;SW;9;52%;7%;10
Corona;Partly sunny;86;56;SSW;7;51%;0%;12
Crescent City;Clouds breaking;60;49;N;10;78%;5%;9
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;94;65;WSW;10;24%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Partial sunshine;88;57;SW;9;31%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;102;68;W;5;18%;0%;12
Eureka;Some sun returning;60;50;N;9;80%;9%;9
Fairfield;Partial sunshine;78;55;WSW;8;60%;7%;11
Fresno;Partly sunny;85;63;NW;5;45%;1%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds breaking;80;61;S;5;58%;0%;11
Hanford;Partly sunny;85;60;NNW;5;50%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;72;60;SW;8;66%;0%;11
Hayward;Clouds breaking;71;55;WSW;8;63%;8%;10
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;102;68;W;5;18%;0%;12
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;72;61;NW;13;67%;0%;11
Lancaster;Partly sunny;88;60;WSW;11;29%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Partial sunshine;84;57;NW;7;44%;1%;11
Lincoln;Partly sunny, warmer;80;59;ENE;5;56%;12%;11
Livermore;Sun and some clouds;76;55;WSW;7;59%;7%;11
Lompoc;Clouds breaking;68;50;NNW;11;76%;0%;6
Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;75;58;SW;7;62%;0%;11
Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;77;60;S;7;64%;0%;11
Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy;79;60;SSE;6;56%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy;79;60;SSE;6;56%;0%;11
Madera;Partly sunny;85;61;NW;6;46%;3%;11
Mammoth;Warmer;70;47;WNW;4;50%;29%;10
Marysville;Partly sunny, warmer;81;60;ENE;5;55%;14%;11
Mather AFB;Partly sunny;82;59;SSW;5;49%;16%;11
Merced;Some sun;84;60;WNW;6;47%;6%;11
Merced (airport);Some sun;84;60;WNW;6;47%;6%;11
Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;77;58;NW;8;64%;0%;11
Modesto;Partly sunny;84;62;NW;7;45%;5%;11
Moffett Nas;Clouds breaking;71;55;NW;6;62%;8%;10
Mojave;Partly sunny;85;58;WNW;8;26%;0%;12
Montague;Pleasant and warmer;75;49;N;5;52%;48%;10
Monterey Rabr;Clouds breaking;67;54;W;6;70%;5%;10
Mount Shasta;Warmer;71;45;NNW;1;54%;67%;10
Napa County;Clouds breaking;73;51;WSW;9;67%;7%;10
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;108;75;SSW;8;9%;2%;11
North Island;Mostly cloudy;73;63;NW;12;66%;0%;11
Oakland;Clouds breaking;68;55;SW;8;69%;8%;10
Oceanside;Mostly cloudy;74;58;W;8;75%;0%;11
Ontario;Partly sunny;84;59;SW;7;51%;0%;12
Oroville;Partly sunny, warmer;82;63;ENE;5;54%;14%;11
Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;67;55;SSE;9;79%;0%;7
Palm Springs;Partly sunny and hot;102;71;WNW;5;21%;0%;11
Palmdale;Partly sunny;87;58;WSW;10;28%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny;82;51;SW;6;53%;1%;11
Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;68;55;SSW;9;79%;0%;6
Porterville;Partly sunny;86;57;ESE;6;45%;1%;11
Ramona;Partly sunny;82;53;ESE;7;48%;0%;12
Redding;Partly sunny, warmer;81;60;E;5;52%;25%;10
Riverside;Partly sunny;86;57;WSW;7;48%;0%;12
Riverside March;Partly sunny;86;54;SSW;7;46%;0%;12
Sacramento;Partly sunny;80;57;WSW;5;54%;8%;11
Sacramento International;Partly sunny, warmer;82;59;SSW;5;54%;9%;11
Salinas;Clouds breaking;70;52;W;9;69%;6%;10
San Bernardino;Partly sunny;87;57;SW;6;46%;0%;12
San Carlos;Clouds breaking;70;54;W;7;63%;8%;9
San Diego;Mostly cloudy;73;63;WNW;9;63%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;75;57;NW;8;66%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;76;61;NW;9;63%;0%;11
San Francisco;Clouds breaking;65;54;SW;9;73%;8%;10
San Jose;Clouds breaking;76;56;N;8;57%;7%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;73;50;NW;11;61%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;68;54;WNW;17;71%;0%;6
Sandberg;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;W;10;50%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;78;59;SSW;6;52%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Some sun returning;71;55;NNE;7;70%;0%;7
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;70;50;NW;11;71%;0%;10
Santa Monica;Mostly cloudy;69;58;S;7;75%;0%;11
Santa Rosa;Clouds breaking;70;49;SSW;6;69%;8%;10
Santa Ynez;Some sun returning;83;52;NNW;7;77%;0%;11
Santee;Mostly cloudy;82;59;WSW;7;38%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny;63;44;WSW;6;52%;42%;12
Stockton;Partial sunshine;82;58;WNW;6;52%;6%;11
Thermal;Partly sunny and hot;102;68;NW;6;20%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partial sunshine;68;41;S;6;50%;28%;12
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;98;68;W;7;17%;2%;12
Ukiah;Warmer;79;54;SW;4;52%;5%;10
Vacaville;Partly sunny, warmer;82;55;SW;6;50%;7%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;80;59;SE;6;57%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun returning;65;50;NNW;11;81%;0%;6
Victorville;Nice with some sun;86;55;SSW;8;38%;0%;12
Visalia;Partial sunshine;84;59;N;4;54%;1%;11
Watsonville;Clouds breaking;68;53;S;6;70%;6%;9
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather