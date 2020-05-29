CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;61;43;WSW;10;64%;70%;6
Arcata;Cool with rain;58;49;N;5;91%;88%;2
Auburn;Spotty showers;67;51;NNE;5;80%;72%;3
Avalon;Partly sunny;68;57;WNW;8;73%;3%;11
Bakersfield;Sunshine and cooler;85;60;N;7;33%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Variable clouds;73;53;SE;9;67%;44%;4
Big Bear City;Lots of sun, cooler;67;39;WSW;8;48%;3%;13
Bishop;Not as hot;85;49;NW;12;13%;4%;12
Blue Canyon;Showers around;50;44;E;8;97%;91%;4
Blythe;Mostly sunny and hot;105;70;S;10;11%;0%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;W;6;56%;2%;11
Camarillo;Turning sunny;73;55;SSE;9;61%;6%;8
Camp Pendleton;Low clouds, then sun;74;60;NW;10;62%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny;80;43;WNW;11;44%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Clouds break;74;58;WNW;9;69%;0%;11
Chico;Spotty showers;72;56;E;10;72%;78%;7
China Lake;Partly sunny, cooler;88;57;WSW;14;18%;0%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny;79;56;WSW;8;52%;2%;12
Concord;A passing shower;75;57;WSW;9;56%;61%;6
Corona;Mostly sunny;81;55;W;7;51%;2%;12
Crescent City;Periods of rain;57;48;NNW;8;91%;89%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Mostly sunny, cooler;90;61;WSW;17;22%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Not as warm;80;54;SW;19;32%;0%;12
El Centro;Mostly sunny, warm;100;69;WNW;12;15%;0%;11
Eureka;Rain at times;58;49;NNE;5;92%;88%;2
Fairfield;A shower;72;54;W;10;64%;62%;5
Fresno;Some sun, not as hot;83;58;NW;10;41%;11%;11
Fullerton;Low clouds, then sun;77;58;WSW;6;59%;1%;11
Hanford;Not as hot;83;55;NW;6;44%;4%;11
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;72;59;W;9;64%;3%;11
Hayward;A passing shower;73;57;W;10;60%;61%;7
Imperial;Mostly sunny, warm;100;69;WNW;12;15%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Low clouds, then sun;72;60;NNW;14;64%;0%;11
Lancaster;Not as warm;78;56;WSW;16;33%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Some sun, not as hot;83;52;WNW;10;43%;12%;9
Lincoln;Cooler with a shower;73;53;NNE;6;69%;68%;4
Livermore;A shower;74;54;WNW;8;59%;63%;6
Lompoc;Showers around;71;50;NNW;10;69%;66%;4
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;W;9;59%;1%;11
Los Alamitos;Low clouds, then sun;75;58;W;7;60%;1%;11
Los Angeles;Clouds to sun;75;57;SW;7;61%;3%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Clouds to sun;75;57;SW;7;61%;3%;11
Madera;Not as hot;83;56;NW;8;43%;26%;9
Mammoth;Partly sunny, cooler;61;45;SSW;13;71%;70%;5
Marysville;Showers around;74;54;SSE;8;67%;73%;4
Mather AFB;A passing shower;76;54;WSW;8;59%;58%;9
Merced;Not as warm;81;55;W;7;47%;28%;8
Merced (airport);Not as warm;81;55;W;7;47%;28%;8
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;76;57;NNW;9;63%;0%;12
Modesto;Not as warm;79;56;NW;9;48%;31%;5
Moffett Nas;A shower in the a.m.;72;55;S;10;60%;62%;6
Mojave;Not as warm;79;54;WNW;13;27%;0%;12
Montague;Cooler with showers;64;46;NE;11;76%;100%;2
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;73;57;SW;10;61%;35%;6
Mount Shasta;Showers;56;42;SSE;4;88%;100%;3
Napa County;Spotty showers;70;52;SW;12;74%;69%;7
Needles;Mostly sunny and hot;107;73;WSW;11;9%;2%;11
North Island;Clouds breaking;73;63;NNW;12;62%;0%;11
Oakland;A passing shower;71;57;W;10;65%;61%;6
Oceanside;Clouds break;74;58;WNW;9;69%;0%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny;79;56;WSW;8;52%;2%;12
Oroville;An afternoon shower;73;56;E;8;69%;70%;7
Oxnard;Low clouds, then sun;68;54;NW;9;76%;6%;8
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;99;68;W;9;21%;0%;11
Palmdale;Not as warm;78;53;SW;18;32%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Partly sunny, cool;74;48;SW;11;59%;30%;8
Point Mugu;Low clouds, then sun;69;54;WNW;10;75%;6%;7
Porterville;Not as hot;84;54;SE;6;39%;1%;11
Ramona;Nice with sunshine;78;52;NNW;7;54%;2%;12
Redding;Showers;67;54;NNE;10;82%;100%;3
Riverside;Mostly sunny;82;56;WSW;7;49%;2%;12
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;80;52;WNW;7;52%;2%;12
Sacramento;Variable clouds;75;54;W;7;60%;41%;4
Sacramento International;Cooler;74;55;SSW;10;64%;43%;4
Salinas;More clouds than sun;74;55;WNW;12;59%;33%;4
San Bernardino;Mostly sunny;81;55;SW;7;49%;2%;12
San Carlos;A shower in the a.m.;73;56;SW;9;59%;63%;6
San Diego;Clouds breaking;72;63;NNW;9;65%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Sunshine, pleasant;74;56;NNW;9;63%;0%;12
San Diego Montgomery;Low clouds, then sun;75;60;NNW;9;62%;0%;11
San Francisco;A shower in the a.m.;69;56;SW;10;67%;63%;6
San Jose;A shower in the a.m.;75;56;SSE;13;54%;61%;5
San Luis Obispo;A shower or two;71;50;NW;11;63%;65%;7
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;70;53;WNW;7;70%;7%;5
Sandberg;Mostly sunny;67;50;NW;11;58%;2%;12
Santa Ana;Clouds, then sun;76;58;W;7;55%;2%;11
Santa Barbara;Low clouds, then sun;68;53;NW;7;69%;11%;7
Santa Maria;Nice with some sun;73;52;NNW;12;62%;30%;9
Santa Monica;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;W;8;74%;3%;11
Santa Rosa;Spotty showers;67;51;S;8;72%;68%;7
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;77;51;NNW;7;81%;24%;10
Santee;Mostly sunny;80;57;NNW;7;40%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Spotty showers;54;35;WSW;11;54%;68%;4
Stockton;Not as warm;78;56;NW;7;53%;33%;5
Thermal;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;WNW;8;18%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;A stray t-shower;54;31;S;13;68%;67%;4
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;95;66;WNW;8;15%;0%;12
Ukiah;Spotty showers;69;53;WNW;7;71%;78%;3
Vacaville;Spotty showers;73;52;SW;10;64%;68%;4
Van Nuys;Nice with sunshine;76;57;WNW;7;56%;3%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Clouds breaking;68;51;NNW;10;73%;25%;6
Victorville;Mostly sunny;80;51;SSW;13;38%;2%;12
Visalia;Not as hot;83;54;W;7;46%;2%;11
Watsonville;A shower;70;54;W;8;65%;62%;4
