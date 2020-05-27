CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and summerlike;91;50;SW;6;35%;3%;11
Arcata;Partly sunny;65;52;WSW;6;84%;0%;10
Auburn;Very hot;96;65;ESE;5;32%;0%;11
Avalon;Clouds, then sun;76;57;WSW;7;55%;0%;11
Bakersfield;Very hot;108;74;NNE;6;22%;0%;11
Beale AFB;Very hot;103;65;SE;7;31%;0%;11
Big Bear City;Sunshine and warm;80;49;S;7;37%;25%;13
Bishop;Very hot;100;62;WNW;7;13%;0%;12
Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, warm;82;66;ENE;7;24%;0%;12
Blythe;Sunshine, very hot;111;74;S;10;14%;0%;11
Burbank;Mostly sunny, warm;86;61;SSE;6;48%;0%;11
Camarillo;Some sun, fog early;75;59;WSW;7;70%;0%;10
Camp Pendleton;Fog to sun;75;64;S;7;72%;0%;11
Campo;Mostly sunny and hot;91;49;NW;9;42%;0%;12
Carlsbad;Fog to sun;76;61;S;7;78%;0%;11
Chico;Very hot;103;68;E;6;35%;0%;10
China Lake;Sunshine, summerlike;108;70;SW;6;17%;0%;12
Chino;Mostly sunny and hot;90;61;WSW;7;45%;0%;12
Concord;Partly sunny and hot;93;58;SW;10;40%;0%;11
Corona;Mostly sunny and hot;92;59;W;7;46%;0%;11
Crescent City;Partly sunny;62;50;SSW;7;85%;12%;10
Daggett-Barstow;Very hot;109;73;WSW;8;16%;0%;12
Edwards AFB;Sunny and summerlike;104;63;SW;10;20%;0%;12
El Centro;Sunshine, summerlike;109;71;SE;7;25%;0%;11
Eureka;Partly sunny;62;52;NW;7;87%;0%;10
Fairfield;Partly sunny and hot;92;56;WSW;10;49%;0%;11
Fresno;Very hot;108;73;NW;5;24%;0%;11
Fullerton;Mostly sunny;81;65;S;5;63%;0%;10
Hanford;Very hot;108;65;W;5;28%;0%;11
Hawthorne;Clouds, then sun;74;61;SSW;7;72%;0%;10
Hayward;Partly sunny, warm;79;58;WSW;8;59%;0%;11
Imperial;Sunshine, summerlike;109;71;SE;7;25%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny, nice;72;63;W;9;77%;0%;11
Lancaster;Very hot;102;66;SW;12;18%;0%;12
Lemoore Nas;Unseasonably hot;108;64;WNW;7;22%;0%;11
Lincoln;Unseasonably hot;101;63;SE;6;37%;0%;11
Livermore;Mostly sunny and hot;94;60;WSW;8;38%;0%;11
Lompoc;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;E;7;71%;0%;11
Long Beach;Fog, then sun;75;62;SSW;7;69%;0%;10
Los Alamitos;Fog, then sun;77;61;SSW;7;67%;0%;10
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny;82;61;SSW;6;62%;0%;11
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny;82;61;SSW;6;62%;0%;11
Madera;Very hot;109;64;NW;6;28%;0%;11
Mammoth;Sunshine, very warm;90;55;WNW;7;36%;12%;11
Marysville;Unseasonably hot;103;63;SSE;6;37%;0%;11
Mather AFB;Unseasonably hot;102;61;S;7;32%;0%;11
Merced;Very hot;106;64;W;6;25%;0%;11
Merced (airport);Very hot;106;64;W;6;25%;0%;11
Miramar Mcas;Fog, then sun;79;59;S;7;67%;0%;11
Modesto;Very hot;106;66;NNW;7;25%;0%;11
Moffett Nas;Partly sunny;80;58;NNW;6;54%;0%;11
Mojave;Sunshine, summerlike;102;64;WSW;10;16%;0%;12
Montague;Sunshine, summerlike;95;59;N;6;36%;12%;10
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;72;57;SW;6;67%;0%;11
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;90;56;NNW;1;38%;11%;11
Napa County;Partly sunny;83;52;SW;9;62%;0%;11
Needles;Very hot;115;82;SSW;9;10%;0%;11
North Island;Fog to sun;74;64;WSW;8;72%;0%;11
Oakland;Partly sunny, nice;73;57;WSW;8;68%;0%;11
Oceanside;Fog to sun;76;61;S;7;78%;0%;11
Ontario;Mostly sunny and hot;90;61;WSW;7;45%;0%;12
Oroville;Unseasonably hot;103;68;ESE;6;36%;0%;11
Oxnard;Fog, then some sun;68;57;NNE;8;85%;0%;10
Palm Springs;Sunshine, summerlike;111;78;WNW;6;21%;0%;11
Palmdale;Sunshine, summerlike;101;65;SW;11;21%;0%;12
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny and hot;96;52;SSW;8;39%;0%;11
Point Mugu;Fog, then some sun;69;57;SSW;8;83%;0%;6
Porterville;Very hot;107;67;SSE;6;29%;0%;11
Ramona;Mostly sunny, warm;88;55;ENE;6;43%;0%;12
Redding;Very hot;100;68;NNE;5;35%;0%;10
Riverside;Sunny and hot;94;60;W;7;41%;0%;11
Riverside March;Sunny and summerlike;95;58;SSW;6;39%;0%;12
Sacramento;Unseasonably hot;99;59;SSW;6;42%;0%;11
Sacramento International;Unseasonably hot;102;60;SSE;8;37%;0%;11
Salinas;Mostly sunny, warm;78;56;NNE;9;60%;0%;11
San Bernardino;Warm with sunshine;95;60;SW;6;39%;0%;12
San Carlos;Partly sunny;80;56;WSW;7;62%;0%;11
San Diego;Fog, then sun;74;63;WNW;7;64%;0%;11
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;76;60;W;6;71%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Fog, then sun;77;63;SW;7;68%;0%;11
San Francisco;Partly sunny;69;56;SW;9;70%;0%;11
San Jose;Partly sunny;90;61;NNE;7;42%;0%;11
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;SE;6;63%;0%;11
San Nicolas Island;Fog, then sun;69;54;W;9;74%;0%;7
Sandberg;Sunshine;90;65;SW;11;28%;0%;12
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny;80;61;SW;6;56%;0%;11
Santa Barbara;Fog, then some sun;71;56;S;6;79%;25%;10
Santa Maria;Sunshine and warm;76;54;N;7;66%;0%;11
Santa Monica;Fog to sun;70;60;W;6;83%;0%;10
Santa Rosa;Partly sunny;84;51;SSW;6;62%;0%;11
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny and hot;90;53;S;6;70%;25%;11
Santee;Mostly sunny, warm;86;60;WNW;6;41%;0%;12
South Lake Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;80;49;SW;8;25%;0%;12
Stockton;Very hot;103;62;WNW;6;33%;0%;11
Thermal;Sunny and summerlike;109;72;W;8;26%;0%;11
Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, warm;84;41;S;8;28%;0%;12
Twentynine Palms;Very hot;107;74;SW;8;13%;0%;12
Ukiah;Very hot;100;60;N;4;42%;0%;11
Vacaville;Unseasonably hot;99;60;SW;8;36%;0%;11
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;84;60;SSE;6;57%;0%;11
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;NNE;7;74%;0%;11
Victorville;Unseasonably hot;98;62;S;10;26%;0%;12
Visalia;Very hot;106;67;SSW;5;30%;0%;11
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;74;53;SSW;6;68%;0%;11
_____
