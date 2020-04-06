CA Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mainly cloudy;57;28;NE;5;64%;30%;5

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;58;43;S;6;76%;8%;5

Auburn;Cool with some sun;58;41;NNE;5;76%;35%;3

Avalon;Showers and t-storms;60;51;WNW;6;65%;86%;2

Bakersfield;Spotty showers;63;49;SW;6;58%;90%;6

Beale AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;64;42;NE;6;64%;35%;3

Big Bear City;Cold with snow;39;26;SE;6;94%;88%;3

Bishop;Showers of rain/snow;55;36;NW;8;49%;85%;6

Blue Canyon;A snow shower;42;37;ENE;4;75%;57%;2

Blythe;Mostly cloudy;75;54;WSW;5;49%;70%;3

Burbank;Showers and t-storms;61;46;SW;5;65%;87%;3

Camarillo;Showers and t-storms;65;47;NE;6;58%;86%;4

Camp Pendleton;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;51;WNW;7;70%;84%;2

Campo;Rain and a t-storm;53;39;W;8;94%;97%;2

Carlsbad;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;48;WNW;6;79%;84%;2

Chico;Clouds and sun;67;46;NE;5;70%;33%;3

China Lake;Cloudy, rain;60;46;NNW;4;50%;92%;5

Chino;Showers and t-storms;59;46;SW;5;75%;89%;2

Concord;Partly sunny, cool;62;45;W;4;68%;30%;4

Corona;Rain and a t-storm;60;46;WNW;5;72%;92%;2

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;56;44;SE;12;80%;2%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Spotty showers;61;46;WSW;7;66%;93%;3

Edwards AFB;Spotty showers;56;41;NNW;5;77%;92%;3

El Centro;A passing shower;66;52;N;7;59%;91%;3

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;57;44;SW;7;76%;8%;5

Fairfield;Clouds and sun, cool;65;42;W;6;69%;30%;4

Fresno;Spotty showers;64;47;SW;5;59%;70%;5

Fullerton;Showers and t-storms;66;52;N;3;58%;84%;2

Hanford;Spotty showers;64;46;NW;5;59%;73%;6

Hawthorne;Showers and t-storms;65;53;SSW;5;59%;86%;2

Hayward;Partly sunny;61;47;W;6;67%;26%;5

Imperial;A passing shower;66;52;N;7;59%;91%;3

Imperial Beach;Rain and a t-storm;64;51;NNW;8;74%;92%;2

Lancaster;Showers and t-storms;54;40;WNW;4;76%;87%;3

Lemoore Nas;Spotty showers;66;43;S;6;59%;69%;6

Lincoln;Clouds and sun, cool;64;41;NE;5;73%;35%;3

Livermore;Periods of sun, cool;61;43;WSW;5;68%;37%;5

Lompoc;Showers and t-storms;62;43;NNW;6;65%;87%;7

Long Beach;Showers and t-storms;63;51;W;4;60%;86%;2

Los Alamitos;Showers and t-storms;64;50;W;5;61%;88%;2

Los Angeles;Showers and t-storms;63;50;SW;5;66%;89%;2

Los Angeles Downtown;Showers and t-storms;63;50;SW;5;66%;89%;2

Madera;Spotty showers;65;43;NW;4;63%;70%;5

Mammoth;Milder;58;31;NW;6;60%;9%;5

Marysville;Clouds and sun, cool;66;42;NE;5;73%;34%;3

Mather AFB;Clouds and sun, cool;62;42;NNW;5;72%;22%;4

Merced;A shower in spots;64;42;NW;4;67%;55%;5

Merced (airport);A shower in spots;64;42;NW;4;67%;55%;5

Miramar Mcas;Rain and a t-storm;63;49;NW;6;74%;92%;2

Modesto;A stray shower;63;45;NW;4;67%;55%;5

Moffett Nas;Cool with some sun;60;45;W;6;64%;35%;5

Mojave;Spotty showers;54;41;NNE;6;70%;91%;3

Montague;Clouds limiting sun;66;34;N;5;58%;16%;5

Monterey Rabr;A stray shower;61;49;NW;6;61%;55%;6

Mount Shasta;Milder;59;33;NW;3;60%;16%;5

Napa County;Clouds and sun, cool;60;40;WNW;6;75%;29%;4

Needles;Mostly cloudy, cool;74;55;WNW;6;45%;70%;3

North Island;Rain and a t-storm;63;52;NNW;8;74%;92%;2

Oakland;Partly sunny, cool;60;47;W;7;71%;28%;4

Oceanside;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;48;WNW;6;79%;84%;2

Ontario;Showers and t-storms;59;46;SW;5;75%;89%;2

Oroville;Clouds and sun, cool;66;46;NE;5;75%;34%;3

Oxnard;Showers and t-storms;62;47;NNW;8;63%;86%;4

Palm Springs;Rain and a t-storm;65;52;SE;5;68%;97%;2

Palmdale;Showers and t-storms;55;37;N;5;73%;86%;3

Paso Robles;Showers and t-storms;61;42;WNW;2;67%;70%;8

Point Mugu;Showers and t-storms;62;46;WNW;8;64%;86%;4

Porterville;Spotty showers;63;45;NW;5;58%;87%;5

Ramona;Rain and a t-storm;56;44;W;6;83%;91%;2

Redding;Mostly cloudy;69;48;N;6;56%;22%;4

Riverside;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;47;WNW;5;71%;85%;2

Riverside March;Rain and a t-storm;58;45;WSW;4;75%;87%;2

Sacramento;Partly sunny, cool;64;43;WNW;5;76%;35%;3

Sacramento International;Clouds and sun, cool;63;44;WNW;6;72%;34%;3

Salinas;A morning shower;64;46;SSE;8;59%;55%;7

San Bernardino;Showers and t-storms;60;46;SW;5;75%;94%;2

San Carlos;Clouds and sun, cool;61;48;W;6;63%;25%;4

San Diego;Rain and a t-storm;64;53;NW;6;67%;91%;2

San Diego Brown;Rain and a t-storm;63;47;NNW;6;75%;92%;2

San Diego Montgomery;Rain and a t-storm;62;50;NNW;6;74%;92%;2

San Francisco;Partly sunny;58;48;WNW;7;69%;25%;4

San Jose;Clouds and sun, cool;62;46;WNW;7;63%;44%;5

San Luis Obispo;A shower or t-storm;61;46;SSW;7;63%;80%;8

San Nicolas Island;Showers and t-storms;61;48;NW;7;63%;69%;4

Sandberg;Cold with snow;47;32;SSW;11;75%;88%;3

Santa Ana;Rain and a t-storm;63;50;W;5;63%;90%;2

Santa Barbara;Showers and t-storms;60;47;NNW;7;67%;86%;5

Santa Maria;Showers and t-storms;61;44;WNW;8;64%;87%;7

Santa Monica;A shower or t-storm;61;50;N;5;65%;85%;3

Santa Rosa;Cool with some sun;61;41;W;6;69%;24%;4

Santa Ynez;Showers and t-storms;63;43;N;6;81%;86%;7

Santee;Rain and a t-storm;63;49;NW;6;65%;92%;2

South Lake Tahoe;A bit of snow;41;28;E;6;72%;83%;2

Stockton;Clouds and sun, cool;65;45;WNW;5;66%;40%;4

Thermal;Cool with rain;66;53;WNW;6;64%;94%;2

Truckee-Tahoe;A little snow;42;26;NE;4;78%;67%;3

Twentynine Palms;Spotty showers;61;48;WSW;6;70%;97%;3

Ukiah;Periods of sun;65;43;NW;4;62%;28%;4

Vacaville;Partly sunny;63;43;W;6;64%;30%;4

Van Nuys;Showers and t-storms;61;47;WSW;6;67%;87%;3

Vandenberg AFB;Showers and t-storms;58;44;NNW;7;69%;88%;8

Victorville;Showers and t-storms;54;41;WSW;6;79%;86%;3

Visalia;Spotty showers;64;46;SE;5;70%;73%;5

Watsonville;A shower in places;61;43;NE;5;68%;55%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather