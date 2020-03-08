CA Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Rain and snow shower;48;24;SSW;4;73%;64%;2

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;57;37;ENE;6;72%;22%;2

Auburn;Cloudy with a shower;62;42;NE;6;69%;54%;2

Avalon;Mostly cloudy;66;56;S;6;60%;76%;2

Bakersfield;Mostly cloudy;70;50;WSW;4;46%;44%;2

Beale AFB;Cloudy with a shower;66;41;NNE;6;60%;49%;2

Big Bear City;Mainly cloudy;47;32;S;7;75%;30%;3

Bishop;Cloudy;62;37;SSW;7;34%;34%;2

Blue Canyon;Rain and drizzle;45;36;ENE;6;63%;65%;2

Blythe;Cloudy;77;58;S;6;41%;69%;3

Burbank;Mostly cloudy;70;54;SE;6;48%;70%;2

Camarillo;Mostly cloudy;70;54;E;7;50%;84%;2

Camp Pendleton;Mostly cloudy;70;59;ESE;7;52%;80%;4

Campo;Partly sunny;65;51;ENE;10;47%;96%;4

Carlsbad;Considerable clouds;72;56;E;6;54%;83%;3

Chico;Cloudy;65;43;N;6;65%;33%;1

China Lake;Mostly cloudy;68;48;N;6;36%;27%;3

Chino;Mostly cloudy;72;55;ESE;6;47%;66%;3

Concord;Spotty showers;67;48;ENE;7;55%;66%;2

Corona;Mostly cloudy;75;55;ESE;6;45%;66%;3

Crescent City;Mostly cloudy;52;41;NNE;6;79%;25%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Mostly cloudy;71;51;SSE;8;34%;18%;3

Edwards AFB;Periods of sun;66;48;S;5;49%;27%;3

El Centro;Sun and some clouds;75;58;SE;7;46%;83%;6

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;56;38;NNE;6;73%;22%;3

Fairfield;Spotty showers;67;45;N;7;66%;65%;2

Fresno;Cloudy with a shower;68;51;NNW;4;45%;57%;2

Fullerton;Mostly cloudy;74;59;E;5;43%;70%;2

Hanford;Cloudy;68;47;NNW;5;58%;44%;2

Hawthorne;Mostly cloudy;71;57;ESE;5;45%;79%;2

Hayward;Spotty showers;67;49;NE;6;55%;68%;2

Imperial;Sun and some clouds;75;58;SE;7;46%;83%;6

Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;68;59;S;8;65%;92%;3

Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;65;46;WSW;6;49%;67%;2

Lemoore Nas;A shower or two;68;46;NW;5;53%;68%;1

Lincoln;Cloudy with a shower;66;42;NNE;5;66%;50%;2

Livermore;Spotty showers;66;43;NE;7;63%;70%;2

Lompoc;An afternoon shower;67;52;ESE;10;68%;79%;1

Long Beach;Mostly cloudy;71;58;SE;5;47%;78%;2

Los Alamitos;Mostly cloudy;72;57;SSE;6;54%;73%;2

Los Angeles;Mostly cloudy;72;57;SE;5;51%;76%;2

Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly cloudy;72;57;SE;5;51%;76%;2

Madera;Cloudy with a shower;69;48;NNW;4;59%;55%;2

Mammoth;Rain and snow shower;47;28;WNW;5;72%;59%;1

Marysville;Cloudy with a shower;66;41;NNW;5;65%;48%;2

Mather AFB;Cloudy with a shower;63;44;NNE;5;62%;45%;2

Merced;Cloudy with a shower;67;45;NW;3;58%;55%;2

Merced (airport);Cloudy with a shower;67;45;NW;3;58%;55%;2

Miramar Mcas;Mostly cloudy;73;56;SSW;6;52%;95%;3

Modesto;Overcast, a shower;69;48;NW;4;50%;55%;2

Moffett Nas;Spotty showers;66;48;SSE;4;55%;70%;2

Mojave;Cloudy and cool;63;45;WNW;7;40%;27%;2

Montague;Mostly cloudy;55;25;N;4;66%;42%;2

Monterey Rabr;Cloudy with a shower;65;51;E;5;58%;55%;1

Mount Shasta;Rain and snow shower;49;28;NNW;2;65%;66%;1

Napa County;Spotty showers;66;42;NE;8;60%;64%;2

Needles;Partly sunny;76;58;ENE;8;34%;26%;5

North Island;Considerable clouds;68;60;S;7;59%;92%;2

Oakland;Spotty showers;66;51;NE;7;57%;67%;1

Oceanside;Considerable clouds;72;56;E;6;54%;83%;3

Ontario;Mostly cloudy;72;55;ESE;6;47%;66%;3

Oroville;Cloudy;66;44;NE;6;63%;33%;1

Oxnard;Mostly cloudy;67;53;ESE;8;59%;81%;2

Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;75;57;W;5;35%;78%;5

Palmdale;Mostly cloudy;65;47;S;5;46%;65%;2

Paso Robles;A shower or two;64;47;ENE;6;68%;71%;1

Point Mugu;Mostly cloudy;66;54;ESE;8;60%;78%;2

Porterville;Cloudy;70;45;ENE;5;57%;42%;2

Ramona;Mostly cloudy;71;52;SSE;6;52%;93%;3

Redding;Mostly cloudy;63;43;N;3;58%;37%;2

Riverside;Mostly cloudy;74;54;ESE;5;49%;66%;3

Riverside March;Rather cloudy;71;52;ESE;5;53%;75%;3

Sacramento;Cloudy with a shower;62;45;NNW;5;68%;51%;2

Sacramento International;Cloudy with a shower;62;46;NNW;6;66%;50%;2

Salinas;Cloudy with a shower;65;51;E;11;58%;55%;1

San Bernardino;Rather cloudy;72;53;SE;5;50%;65%;3

San Carlos;Spotty showers;66;49;NNE;6;62%;70%;1

San Diego;Mostly cloudy;70;60;S;7;59%;93%;3

San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;71;56;SW;6;57%;91%;3

San Diego Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;72;58;SSW;5;51%;95%;3

San Francisco;Spotty showers;64;52;NNE;8;68%;68%;1

San Jose;Spotty showers;67;49;E;5;53%;70%;2

San Luis Obispo;Cloudy with a shower;66;53;NNE;6;58%;59%;1

San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;63;52;ESE;12;73%;79%;2

Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;55;44;S;10;61%;74%;2

Santa Ana;Mostly cloudy;74;58;SSE;6;53%;72%;3

Santa Barbara;An afternoon shower;63;55;E;7;75%;78%;2

Santa Maria;An afternoon shower;68;54;E;8;62%;76%;1

Santa Monica;Considerable clouds;68;56;ESE;5;47%;80%;2

Santa Rosa;Cloudy;65;41;NE;6;65%;17%;1

Santa Ynez;An afternoon shower;68;51;E;7;71%;79%;1

Santee;Mostly cloudy;75;54;S;6;47%;94%;3

South Lake Tahoe;Cloudy with a shower;45;28;SSE;5;58%;64%;2

Stockton;A shower or two;69;45;NNW;5;60%;66%;2

Thermal;Mostly cloudy, cool;76;55;WNW;6;42%;77%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Cloudy with a shower;47;24;NE;5;63%;62%;2

Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;70;50;SSW;7;35%;27%;4

Ukiah;Cloudy;66;38;NE;2;56%;21%;2

Vacaville;Spotty showers;67;45;N;8;54%;65%;2

Van Nuys;Mostly cloudy;70;55;SE;6;54%;71%;2

Vandenberg AFB;An afternoon shower;64;50;E;10;70%;78%;1

Victorville;Mostly cloudy, cool;66;45;S;6;52%;47%;3

Visalia;Cloudy;67;47;ESE;5;55%;44%;2

Watsonville;A shower or two;65;48;NE;6;66%;66%;1

