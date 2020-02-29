CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, March 1, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunshine and chilly;41;16;NNE;14;44%;10%;4
Arcata;Mostly sunny;53;34;NNE;13;62%;6%;4
Auburn;A shower in the a.m.;57;37;NNE;13;47%;57%;2
Avalon;Increasingly windy;59;49;NW;19;52%;72%;2
Bakersfield;A shower or two;58;38;SE;6;60%;70%;2
Beale AFB;Increasingly windy;63;40;NNW;16;36%;41%;3
Big Bear City;Rain and snow shower;37;18;NW;26;99%;90%;4
Bishop;Spotty showers;48;29;NNW;17;38%;74%;3
Blue Canyon;A little a.m. snow;36;27;ENE;12;47%;53%;2
Blythe;Not as warm;73;45;SW;19;35%;40%;5
Burbank;A p.m. t-storm;60;42;N;7;53%;82%;3
Camarillo;A p.m. t-storm;63;38;N;12;53%;67%;3
Camp Pendleton;Misty in the morning;61;48;WNW;14;62%;84%;1
Campo;Shower/thunderstorm;50;35;WSW;18;65%;86%;2
Carlsbad;Cooler, morning mist;62;43;W;12;64%;89%;1
Chico;Increasingly windy;63;39;N;16;27%;9%;3
China Lake;Windy;60;40;NNW;19;38%;75%;4
Chino;A p.m. t-storm;56;41;ENE;9;71%;88%;2
Concord;Mostly cloudy;63;42;NNE;13;35%;4%;3
Corona;A p.m. t-storm;59;42;E;9;63%;84%;2
Crescent City;Mostly sunny;50;37;N;15;68%;17%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Spotty showers;62;38;WSW;24;40%;87%;4
Edwards AFB;A shower or two;56;35;W;20;53%;85%;3
El Centro;Not as warm;70;49;NW;21;35%;60%;5
Eureka;Mostly sunny;52;37;N;16;61%;6%;4
Fairfield;Increasingly windy;63;45;N;16;36%;4%;3
Fresno;Cooler with a shower;58;37;WNW;8;50%;62%;1
Fullerton;Cooler, morning mist;62;44;ESE;9;54%;83%;2
Hanford;Cooler with a shower;58;32;W;8;55%;64%;1
Hawthorne;A p.m. t-storm;63;48;W;11;52%;82%;3
Hayward;Mostly cloudy;60;46;N;14;45%;4%;3
Imperial;Not as warm;70;49;NW;21;35%;60%;5
Imperial Beach;Cooler, morning mist;60;46;WNW;15;71%;88%;1
Lancaster;Winds subsiding;55;36;NW;20;53%;89%;3
Lemoore Nas;Cooler with a shower;58;32;WNW;12;50%;61%;1
Lincoln;A morning shower;63;37;N;15;41%;41%;3
Livermore;Mainly cloudy;58;42;N;14;41%;7%;3
Lompoc;Shower/thunderstorm;57;36;ENE;15;62%;70%;2
Long Beach;Morning mist, cooler;61;46;W;12;53%;80%;2
Los Alamitos;Cooler, morning mist;62;44;ESE;11;52%;81%;2
Los Angeles;A p.m. t-storm;62;45;N;8;52%;81%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;A p.m. t-storm;62;45;N;8;52%;81%;3
Madera;Cooler with a shower;59;29;NNW;8;61%;59%;1
Mammoth;Sunshine and chilly;42;22;NNW;12;41%;9%;4
Marysville;Increasingly windy;64;40;NNW;16;35%;41%;3
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;62;39;NNW;14;39%;9%;2
Merced;Cooler;59;34;NW;10;49%;28%;2
Merced (airport);Cooler;59;34;NW;10;49%;28%;2
Miramar Mcas;Morning mist, cooler;60;46;WSW;12;66%;89%;2
Modesto;Increasingly windy;60;42;NNW;16;38%;41%;1
Moffett Nas;Mostly cloudy;59;42;N;13;41%;5%;3
Mojave;Cooler;52;33;NW;19;54%;68%;3
Montague;Mostly sunny;50;21;NNW;11;45%;29%;4
Monterey Rabr;Cloudy, a t-storm;58;40;E;11;55%;55%;2
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;24;NW;10;41%;15%;4
Napa County;Mostly cloudy;63;43;N;14;36%;1%;3
Needles;Mostly sunny, windy;73;45;SW;19;30%;46%;5
North Island;Misty in the morning;60;50;WNW;14;63%;84%;1
Oakland;Mostly sunny;62;48;N;15;38%;2%;4
Oceanside;Cooler, morning mist;62;43;W;12;64%;89%;1
Ontario;A p.m. t-storm;56;41;ENE;9;71%;88%;2
Oroville;Rather cloudy;64;40;NNE;15;29%;11%;3
Oxnard;Increasingly windy;60;41;NW;18;60%;73%;3
Palm Springs;Spotty showers;66;44;NW;17;40%;84%;3
Palmdale;Increasingly windy;56;33;W;19;56%;92%;3
Paso Robles;Shower/thunderstorm;56;30;NW;9;61%;72%;1
Point Mugu;Increasingly windy;60;39;W;18;60%;66%;4
Porterville;A shower or two;56;33;SSE;5;58%;70%;1
Ramona;A p.m. t-storm;53;38;WSW;10;77%;84%;2
Redding;Mostly sunny, windy;62;41;N;18;21%;7%;4
Riverside;A p.m. t-storm;59;41;NE;8;63%;85%;2
Riverside March;A p.m. t-storm;55;38;NE;9;69%;84%;2
Sacramento;Increasingly windy;63;43;N;16;37%;14%;3
Sacramento International;Increasingly windy;63;41;NNW;17;33%;40%;3
Salinas;Shower/thunderstorm;59;35;SE;10;55%;60%;2
San Bernardino;Spotty showers;56;39;NNE;8;70%;90%;2
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;61;47;N;15;41%;5%;4
San Diego;Morning mist, cooler;61;49;W;11;59%;84%;1
San Diego Brown;Spotty showers;58;45;WNW;10;72%;88%;1
San Diego Montgomery;Cooler, morning mist;59;45;W;12;65%;85%;1
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;60;50;N;16;45%;3%;4
San Jose;Mostly cloudy;60;45;NNW;13;41%;7%;3
San Luis Obispo;Shower/thunderstorm;57;36;NNE;12;58%;71%;2
San Nicolas Island;Very windy, cooler;57;44;WNW;27;62%;79%;4
Sandberg;A shower or two;43;30;NNE;19;70%;86%;2
Santa Ana;Cooler, morning mist;61;44;SSE;10;57%;81%;2
Santa Barbara;A p.m. t-storm;61;41;NNW;11;48%;73%;3
Santa Maria;Cloudy, a t-storm;58;36;ENE;13;63%;66%;2
Santa Monica;A p.m. t-storm;60;44;W;10;56%;80%;3
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;62;39;N;15;37%;1%;4
Santa Ynez;A shower or t-storm;56;32;N;9;76%;66%;3
Santee;Cooler;60;44;WSW;10;53%;72%;2
South Lake Tahoe;Snowy in the morning;30;18;NE;8;56%;75%;2
Stockton;Increasingly windy;62;42;NNW;15;42%;13%;2
Thermal;Not as warm;72;44;NW;18;34%;70%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;A little a.m. snow;32;13;NE;10;63%;52%;2
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, cooler;62;39;W;18;38%;66%;5
Ukiah;Mostly sunny;62;30;NNW;8;36%;1%;4
Vacaville;Cooler;63;47;N;17;25%;6%;3
Van Nuys;A p.m. t-storm;61;44;N;8;50%;80%;3
Vandenberg AFB;A p.m. t-storm;55;40;ENE;17;63%;66%;2
Victorville;Afternoon rain;51;34;W;22;69%;96%;2
Visalia;Cooler with a shower;57;34;NNW;8;60%;66%;1
Watsonville;An afternoon shower;59;38;N;7;52%;40%;3
