CA Forecast for Saturday, February 1, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;58;29;SW;6;52%;33%;2
Arcata;Showers around;58;42;NNW;5;76%;86%;1
Auburn;Mostly sunny;65;45;SE;5;68%;24%;3
Avalon;Plenty of sunshine;73;53;WNW;5;24%;1%;4
Bakersfield;Areas of morning fog;72;43;ESE;4;60%;5%;3
Beale AFB;Low clouds and fog;64;47;SE;3;79%;27%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;61;33;SSW;7;41%;2%;4
Bishop;Mostly sunny;71;35;W;4;23%;5%;3
Blue Canyon;Sunshine and warm;61;36;SE;4;30%;26%;3
Blythe;Sunny and warm;76;44;E;6;29%;0%;4
Burbank;Sunny and very warm;81;55;ENE;5;30%;1%;4
Camarillo;Sunny and warm;77;48;NE;6;39%;2%;4
Camp Pendleton;Plenty of sunshine;71;50;NNE;6;47%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and breezy;74;38;ENE;14;15%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;N;5;45%;0%;4
Chico;Low clouds and fog;65;48;ENE;4;75%;30%;3
China Lake;Sunny and warm;72;39;WNW;3;36%;3%;4
Chino;Sunny and very warm;80;51;NE;4;29%;2%;4
Concord;Turning sunny;64;48;SW;3;80%;5%;3
Corona;Sunny and very warm;83;48;ESE;5;27%;1%;4
Crescent City;A little p.m. rain;53;39;NNW;10;93%;87%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;74;45;SSW;5;26%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and warm;72;35;SW;3;36%;2%;4
El Centro;Sunny and warm;78;46;NNW;3;24%;0%;4
Eureka;Showers around;57;42;NNW;5;78%;85%;1
Fairfield;Areas of morning fog;64;48;WSW;5;85%;8%;3
Fresno;Low clouds and fog;69;46;N;3;63%;6%;3
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;82;52;N;3;30%;1%;4
Hanford;Low clouds and fog;70;45;NW;4;71%;6%;3
Hawthorne;Sunny and very warm;78;54;NNE;4;33%;1%;4
Hayward;Fog, then sun;62;49;WSW;5;83%;4%;3
Imperial;Sunny and warm;78;46;NNW;3;24%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;ENE;8;43%;0%;4
Lancaster;Sunny and warm;71;41;W;5;40%;2%;4
Lemoore Nas;Low clouds and fog;69;42;NW;3;70%;3%;3
Lincoln;Areas of morning fog;65;47;SE;5;84%;27%;3
Livermore;Mostly sunny;66;46;WSW;5;80%;5%;3
Lompoc;Sunny;72;48;NW;5;59%;0%;3
Long Beach;Sunny and very warm;78;51;NNW;4;36%;1%;4
Los Alamitos;Sunny and very warm;79;49;SSE;5;42%;1%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;81;54;E;5;34%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;81;54;E;5;34%;2%;4
Madera;Low clouds and fog;71;45;NNW;4;75%;6%;3
Mammoth;Mostly cloudy;55;27;WSW;8;50%;39%;1
Marysville;Low clouds and fog;64;48;SE;4;85%;27%;3
Mather AFB;Low clouds and fog;65;47;SE;3;80%;14%;2
Merced;Low clouds and fog;66;45;NNW;3;78%;6%;3
Merced (airport);Low clouds and fog;66;45;NNW;3;78%;6%;3
Miramar Mcas;Brilliant sunshine;81;49;ENE;6;29%;0%;4
Modesto;Low clouds and fog;66;46;NNW;2;76%;7%;3
Moffett Nas;Areas of morning fog;62;46;SSW;4;80%;4%;3
Mojave;Sunny;69;42;WNW;6;38%;2%;4
Montague;Rather cloudy;58;32;WNW;4;60%;72%;1
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;64;50;WNW;4;77%;3%;3
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;55;31;N;1;57%;72%;2
Napa County;Low clouds, then sun;61;45;W;4;90%;8%;3
Needles;Sunny and warm;76;49;NNW;7;23%;1%;4
North Island;Sunny and nice;73;53;NNE;7;43%;0%;4
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;60;50;WSW;6;78%;4%;3
Oceanside;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;N;5;45%;0%;4
Ontario;Sunny and very warm;80;51;NE;4;29%;2%;4
Oroville;Low clouds and fog;65;49;E;5;74%;28%;3
Oxnard;Plenty of sunshine;71;49;N;7;53%;2%;4
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;82;54;W;4;19%;0%;4
Palmdale;Sunny and warm;72;41;WSW;5;31%;2%;4
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;73;41;ESE;3;65%;1%;3
Point Mugu;Brilliant sunshine;71;48;N;6;51%;2%;4
Porterville;Low clouds and fog;71;42;ESE;4;70%;7%;3
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;81;39;E;6;23%;2%;4
Redding;Partly sunny;64;46;N;3;69%;62%;2
Riverside;Sunny and very warm;82;49;ENE;4;31%;1%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;80;43;E;5;31%;2%;4
Sacramento;Low clouds and fog;63;48;S;4;92%;14%;2
Sacramento International;Low clouds and fog;63;47;SSE;3;86%;26%;2
Salinas;Mostly sunny;69;49;SW;7;73%;3%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;80;49;NE;4;28%;1%;4
San Carlos;Turning sunny;61;50;W;5;85%;4%;3
San Diego;Sunny and nice;77;52;NE;6;40%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Sunny and very warm;79;48;SE;5;31%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;80;51;NE;6;30%;0%;4
San Francisco;Turning sunny;58;50;WNW;7;86%;5%;3
San Jose;Areas of morning fog;65;48;SSE;4;78%;4%;3
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;73;47;NNE;5;62%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sun;68;52;NW;10;52%;3%;4
Sandberg;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;NW;11;25%;3%;4
Santa Ana;Plenty of sunshine;81;51;ESE;4;40%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;73;47;NNE;5;62%;2%;4
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;73;48;W;5;59%;1%;3
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;75;54;NE;4;39%;1%;4
Santa Rosa;Clearing;62;46;WNW;4;88%;10%;3
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny, warm;77;43;NNE;5;58%;2%;4
Santee;Sunny and very warm;85;47;E;5;26%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;56;33;SW;7;45%;21%;3
Stockton;Low clouds and fog;66;47;WNW;4;80%;7%;2
Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;81;43;WNW;4;26%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;58;32;S;3;43%;25%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and warm;74;48;W;5;26%;1%;4
Ukiah;Partly sunny;64;44;NW;2;72%;23%;2
Vacaville;Fog in the morning;66;46;WSW;3;76%;9%;3
Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;82;54;NNE;5;31%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and pleasant;67;49;NW;6;68%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunny and warm;71;40;SSW;5;41%;1%;4
Visalia;Low clouds and fog;69;44;NNE;3;75%;6%;3
Watsonville;Mostly sunny, nice;68;47;NNW;5;76%;3%;3
