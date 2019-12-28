CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A bit of snow;43;27;N;4;75%;66%;1
Arcata;Occasional rain;55;38;NNE;6;82%;87%;0
Auburn;A little p.m. rain;49;38;NE;6;92%;90%;1
Avalon;Clouds and sun;57;50;SSW;6;76%;75%;2
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;58;45;E;4;60%;73%;3
Beale AFB;Afternoon rain;51;39;NNW;6;86%;93%;1
Big Bear City;Partly sunny, chilly;40;24;SW;6;88%;81%;3
Bishop;Partly sunny, chilly;50;31;SE;6;41%;88%;3
Blue Canyon;A bit of p.m. snow;38;31;NNE;5;71%;89%;1
Blythe;Mostly sunny, cold;55;36;ESE;5;44%;7%;3
Burbank;Partly sunny, cool;59;45;ESE;5;71%;75%;3
Camarillo;Partly sunny;62;48;ENE;4;59%;76%;3
Camp Pendleton;Clouds and sun, cool;59;47;ENE;5;63%;74%;2
Campo;Cool with sunshine;55;37;N;7;51%;31%;3
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;62;45;ENE;4;65%;74%;3
Chico;Rain, cooler;49;40;NNW;5;95%;92%;1
China Lake;Cold with some sun;50;34;ESE;5;57%;59%;3
Chino;Partly sunny, cool;57;42;ENE;4;69%;75%;2
Concord;Periods of rain;54;43;NNW;5;85%;86%;1
Corona;Periods of sun, cool;60;42;E;4;63%;74%;2
Crescent City;Periods of rain;53;41;NNE;8;87%;78%;0
Daggett-Barstow;Becoming cloudy;51;34;NW;6;54%;51%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny, cold;49;34;SSW;6;68%;77%;3
El Centro;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;SE;4;44%;22%;3
Eureka;Occasional rain;55;40;NNE;6;81%;87%;1
Fairfield;Rain, cooler;49;41;NE;6;93%;90%;1
Fresno;A little p.m. rain;55;45;ESE;5;64%;85%;2
Fullerton;Partly sunny;63;46;E;3;54%;75%;3
Hanford;A little p.m. rain;56;43;ESE;4;74%;85%;2
Hawthorne;Clouds and sun, cool;62;48;ESE;3;54%;75%;3
Hayward;Afternoon rain;55;46;NNW;7;76%;90%;1
Imperial;Partly sunny, cool;59;37;SE;4;44%;22%;3
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;61;47;ESE;7;61%;60%;2
Lancaster;Clouds rolling in;49;34;SW;8;84%;81%;3
Lemoore Nas;A little p.m. rain;55;42;SE;6;76%;86%;2
Lincoln;Afternoon rain;51;39;N;7;90%;89%;1
Livermore;Afternoon rain;54;43;E;6;83%;88%;1
Lompoc;A little p.m. rain;58;45;SSE;4;76%;85%;2
Long Beach;Partly sunny, cool;60;45;ESE;3;60%;74%;2
Los Alamitos;Clouds and sun, cool;60;48;ESE;5;75%;75%;2
Los Angeles;Partly sunny, cool;60;48;E;5;68%;75%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny, cool;60;48;E;5;68%;75%;3
Madera;A little p.m. rain;56;44;ESE;6;72%;85%;2
Mammoth;A bit of snow;40;29;N;7;74%;66%;1
Marysville;Rain, cooler;49;40;N;6;97%;94%;1
Mather AFB;Afternoon rain;52;39;ESE;8;87%;89%;1
Merced;A little p.m. rain;54;42;ESE;6;73%;86%;2
Merced (airport);A little p.m. rain;54;42;ESE;6;73%;86%;2
Miramar Mcas;Clouds and sun;63;45;E;5;58%;71%;2
Modesto;Afternoon rain;54;44;SE;6;74%;87%;1
Moffett Nas;Afternoon rain;55;43;NW;6;86%;88%;1
Mojave;Partly sunny, cold;48;33;WSW;8;71%;73%;3
Montague;Occasional snow;42;28;NW;4;79%;87%;1
Monterey Rabr;Afternoon rain;59;45;WSW;5;79%;88%;1
Mount Shasta;Chilly with snow;40;31;NW;2;81%;91%;0
Napa County;Occasional rain;50;39;NNE;7;92%;89%;1
Needles;Mostly sunny, cool;51;37;NE;6;42%;3%;3
North Island;Partly sunny, cool;62;49;ESE;5;60%;61%;2
Oakland;Occasional rain;55;45;N;7;73%;87%;1
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;62;45;ENE;4;65%;74%;3
Ontario;Partly sunny, cool;57;42;ENE;4;69%;75%;2
Oroville;Periods of rain;51;40;NNW;6;87%;93%;1
Oxnard;Partly sunny, cool;59;45;ENE;4;61%;76%;3
Palm Springs;Partly sunny, cool;59;40;NNW;3;44%;48%;3
Palmdale;Turning cloudy;49;36;SSE;6;62%;74%;3
Paso Robles;A little p.m. rain;56;41;S;4;81%;85%;2
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;60;48;SE;4;66%;76%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;58;43;SE;4;64%;70%;2
Ramona;Mostly sunny, cool;59;38;SE;5;71%;61%;3
Redding;Cooler with rain;47;40;NNW;3;90%;86%;1
Riverside;Clouding up;59;43;E;4;68%;74%;3
Riverside March;Partly sunny, cool;57;39;ESE;4;65%;74%;3
Sacramento;Afternoon rain;51;40;NNE;6;94%;93%;1
Sacramento International;Afternoon rain;49;39;NNE;5;91%;93%;1
Salinas;Afternoon rain;57;45;SSW;8;84%;88%;1
San Bernardino;Clouds and sun, cool;57;40;ESE;4;63%;74%;2
San Carlos;Afternoon rain;56;44;NNW;6;80%;88%;1
San Diego;Clouds and sun, cool;62;51;SSE;5;64%;62%;2
San Diego Brown;Lots of sun, cool;61;46;ESE;5;58%;59%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny, cool;62;46;E;4;60%;62%;3
San Francisco;Rain at times;55;45;N;8;75%;86%;1
San Jose;Afternoon rain;56;44;NW;8;80%;88%;1
San Luis Obispo;A little p.m. rain;59;43;SSE;4;72%;87%;2
San Nicolas Island;Cool with some sun;58;47;SW;4;78%;75%;3
Sandberg;Partly sunny, chilly;45;25;SSW;11;59%;81%;3
Santa Ana;Clouds and sun, cool;62;47;ESE;5;70%;75%;2
Santa Barbara;A little p.m. rain;58;46;ESE;5;74%;86%;2
Santa Maria;A little p.m. rain;59;44;SSE;4;68%;86%;2
Santa Monica;Partly sunny, cool;60;47;E;3;56%;77%;3
Santa Rosa;Periods of rain;51;36;NNE;4;94%;89%;1
Santa Ynez;A little p.m. rain;59;43;SE;4;77%;85%;2
Santee;Mostly sunny, cool;63;43;SSE;5;54%;60%;3
South Lake Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;41;27;E;7;62%;88%;2
Stockton;Afternoon rain;53;42;SE;8;89%;88%;1
Thermal;Partly sunny, cool;60;39;N;4;51%;45%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;A bit of p.m. snow;38;25;NE;4;74%;89%;2
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny, cold;51;36;SSW;5;48%;60%;3
Ukiah;Cooler with rain;51;34;NNW;2;90%;87%;1
Vacaville;Cooler, p.m. rain;50;39;N;4;89%;91%;1
Van Nuys;Clouds and sun, cool;59;46;ESE;5;73%;75%;3
Vandenberg AFB;A little p.m. rain;58;43;SSE;5;75%;87%;2
Victorville;Clouds and sun, cold;49;34;S;8;76%;66%;3
Visalia;A little p.m. rain;56;42;SE;4;71%;84%;2
Watsonville;Afternoon rain;56;43;W;4;87%;89%;1
