CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;40;25;S;3;63%;10%;2
Arcata;Partly sunny;53;42;ESE;3;83%;72%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny;51;36;ESE;4;77%;9%;2
Avalon;Sunny, but cool;58;49;ENE;6;64%;2%;3
Bakersfield;Fog in the morning;55;37;ESE;4;69%;3%;3
Beale AFB;Freezing fog;54;34;ESE;3;70%;9%;2
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;38;21;N;5;93%;3%;3
Bishop;Sunny, but cool;50;31;NNW;8;27%;3%;3
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;49;37;ENE;4;37%;13%;2
Blythe;Mostly sunny, cold;58;35;N;6;42%;1%;3
Burbank;Sunny, but cool;58;39;NNE;4;66%;1%;3
Camarillo;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;ENE;4;54%;1%;3
Camp Pendleton;Sunny, but cool;59;41;ENE;6;62%;2%;3
Campo;Sunny, but cool;52;31;NE;5;56%;2%;3
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;NE;4;66%;2%;3
Chico;Areas of morning fog;54;36;E;4;72%;10%;2
China Lake;Sunny, but cold;50;28;WNW;3;53%;2%;3
Chino;Sunny, but cool;56;39;NNE;4;69%;1%;3
Concord;Areas of morning fog;55;41;SSW;2;64%;2%;2
Corona;Sunny, but cool;59;36;ESE;4;68%;1%;3
Crescent City;Partly sunny;52;44;SSE;3;75%;73%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny, but cool;50;30;WSW;8;52%;2%;3
Edwards AFB;Sunny, but cold;42;24;WSW;3;73%;2%;3
El Centro;Sunny, but cool;62;35;SSE;3;53%;0%;3
Eureka;Partly sunny;53;42;SE;4;78%;72%;2
Fairfield;Areas of morning fog;56;37;SW;5;66%;4%;2
Fresno;Fog in the morning;54;37;E;3;66%;8%;3
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;63;42;NE;3;56%;2%;3
Hanford;Areas of morning fog;54;33;E;3;78%;6%;3
Hawthorne;Plenty of sun;62;44;NNE;4;51%;1%;3
Hayward;Areas of morning fog;55;44;SSW;5;66%;8%;2
Imperial;Sunny, but cool;62;35;SSE;3;53%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;E;7;64%;3%;3
Lancaster;Sunny, but cold;45;26;WNW;5;82%;2%;3
Lemoore Nas;Freezing fog;53;31;NW;4;74%;4%;3
Lincoln;Fog in the morning;53;35;ESE;4;74%;9%;2
Livermore;Mostly sunny;56;39;SW;5;63%;2%;2
Lompoc;Plenty of sunshine;59;39;NNE;7;68%;1%;3
Long Beach;Sunny, but cool;60;41;NE;4;59%;2%;3
Los Alamitos;Sunny, but cool;61;42;NE;5;65%;2%;3
Los Angeles;Sunny, but cool;61;42;NNE;4;63%;1%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny, but cool;61;42;NNE;4;63%;1%;3
Madera;Fog in the morning;55;36;E;4;76%;10%;2
Mammoth;Partly sunny;41;26;SSW;3;67%;11%;2
Marysville;Areas of morning fog;53;35;SE;4;79%;9%;2
Mather AFB;Fog in the morning;53;36;ESE;3;72%;4%;2
Merced;Areas of morning fog;53;34;ESE;3;71%;8%;2
Merced (airport);Areas of morning fog;53;34;ESE;3;71%;8%;2
Miramar Mcas;Plenty of sun;63;41;ENE;5;59%;3%;3
Modesto;Fog in the morning;54;35;ESE;2;68%;9%;2
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;55;41;S;4;69%;9%;2
Mojave;Sunny, but cold;45;27;NNW;5;67%;2%;3
Montague;Some sun;45;28;ENE;2;62%;66%;2
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;57;45;W;3;72%;9%;3
Mount Shasta;Partly sunny;47;30;NW;2;59%;70%;2
Napa County;Fog in the morning;55;36;WNW;4;74%;4%;2
Needles;Mostly sunny, cool;55;38;NNW;10;36%;2%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny, cool;62;45;E;6;63%;3%;3
Oakland;Fog in the morning;55;44;SW;5;60%;9%;2
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;NE;4;66%;2%;3
Ontario;Sunny, but cool;56;39;NNE;4;69%;1%;3
Oroville;Areas of morning fog;54;38;ESE;5;72%;10%;2
Oxnard;Sunny, but cool;58;41;NE;5;59%;1%;3
Palm Springs;Sunshine, but cool;62;39;WNW;3;39%;2%;3
Palmdale;Sunny, but cold;44;25;S;4;63%;2%;3
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;54;31;ESE;2;73%;1%;3
Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;NE;4;62%;1%;3
Porterville;Areas of morning fog;55;35;ESE;4;73%;5%;3
Ramona;Plenty of sun;58;32;ENE;5;67%;3%;3
Redding;Mostly sunny;59;35;SE;3;58%;71%;2
Riverside;Sunny, but cool;58;38;NE;4;69%;2%;3
Riverside March;Sunny, but cool;57;32;E;4;69%;2%;3
Sacramento;Areas of morning fog;54;36;SSE;4;74%;2%;2
Sacramento International;Areas of morning fog;53;35;SE;2;76%;2%;2
Salinas;Mostly sunny;57;41;SE;7;68%;7%;3
San Bernardino;Sunny, but cool;57;36;NE;4;69%;2%;3
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;55;46;WSW;4;62%;10%;2
San Diego;Sunshine and cool;62;45;ENE;6;67%;3%;3
San Diego Brown;Sunny, but cool;61;41;E;5;63%;3%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sunshine;62;41;ENE;5;61%;3%;3
San Francisco;Areas of morning fog;54;47;WNW;5;62%;11%;2
San Jose;Mostly sunny;57;43;SSE;5;61%;8%;2
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny;61;37;NNE;5;61%;1%;3
San Nicolas Island;Sunny, but cool;58;48;N;7;73%;1%;3
Sandberg;Sunny, but chilly;42;34;N;12;53%;1%;3
Santa Ana;Sunny, but cool;62;42;NE;5;62%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Plenty of sunshine;58;39;ENE;4;67%;1%;3
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;60;38;ENE;6;60%;1%;3
Santa Monica;Plenty of sunshine;59;42;NNE;4;54%;1%;3
Santa Rosa;Fog in the morning;56;36;NW;4;72%;7%;2
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;60;33;NE;3;69%;1%;3
Santee;Plenty of sun;63;37;ENE;5;56%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny;40;28;WSW;4;52%;26%;3
Stockton;Areas of morning fog;55;37;SE;5;70%;7%;2
Thermal;Sunny, but cool;63;36;NNW;3;44%;2%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;40;23;SW;1;61%;26%;3
Twentynine Palms;Sunny, but cool;52;33;WNW;8;45%;2%;3
Ukiah;Partly sunny;56;37;NW;2;69%;23%;2
Vacaville;Fog in the morning;57;36;SSW;3;65%;2%;2
Van Nuys;Sunny, but cool;60;38;N;4;67%;1%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny, but cool;57;39;NE;8;69%;1%;3
Victorville;Sunny, but cold;45;25;S;4;83%;2%;3
Visalia;Areas of morning fog;54;34;ENE;3;72%;6%;3
Watsonville;Plenty of sunshine;57;40;E;4;68%;7%;2
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather