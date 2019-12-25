CA Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Chilly with sunshine;37;12;NE;5;74%;0%;2

Arcata;Mostly cloudy;55;34;E;6;70%;3%;2

Auburn;Mostly sunny, milder;55;33;E;5;57%;9%;2

Avalon;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;50;NNE;13;73%;82%;1

Bakersfield;Showers around;51;37;ENE;5;81%;70%;1

Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;56;30;N;10;63%;4%;2

Big Bear City;Cold with snow;30;23;NE;13;100%;87%;1

Bishop;Snow showers;40;26;NW;4;68%;92%;1

Blue Canyon;Partly sunny, chilly;40;30;ENE;10;48%;14%;2

Blythe;Cold with rain;56;48;NNE;8;76%;89%;1

Burbank;A heavy p.m. t-storm;52;43;NE;6;78%;67%;1

Camarillo;Rain in the morning;58;42;ENE;13;57%;73%;1

Camp Pendleton;A heavy p.m. t-storm;54;44;ENE;10;73%;82%;1

Campo;Cold with heavy rain;45;35;NE;8;81%;89%;1

Carlsbad;A heavy p.m. t-storm;58;38;ENE;7;80%;82%;1

Chico;Mostly sunny;56;34;NNE;8;55%;5%;2

China Lake;Morning showers;43;33;NNW;6;93%;100%;1

Chino;Heavy rain, chilly;49;42;NE;7;89%;91%;1

Concord;Mostly sunny;58;36;WNW;3;55%;3%;2

Corona;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;41;NE;7;90%;86%;1

Crescent City;Rather cloudy;52;37;N;9;75%;27%;2

Daggett-Barstow;Cold with rain;45;36;SW;9;82%;92%;1

Edwards AFB;A chance of rain;42;28;ENE;13;90%;51%;1

El Centro;Cooler with rain;52;45;WNW;7;93%;93%;1

Eureka;Mostly cloudy;54;35;E;6;69%;3%;2

Fairfield;Mostly sunny;58;35;N;8;55%;2%;2

Fresno;Rather cloudy;53;34;E;5;66%;30%;1

Fullerton;A heavy p.m. t-storm;59;42;S;10;67%;67%;1

Hanford;Mostly cloudy;54;32;WSW;5;81%;30%;1

Hawthorne;A heavy p.m. t-storm;59;46;NNW;8;63%;74%;1

Hayward;Mostly sunny;57;35;NNE;5;59%;5%;2

Imperial;Cooler with rain;52;45;WNW;7;93%;93%;1

Imperial Beach;A heavy p.m. t-storm;57;46;ESE;10;77%;80%;1

Lancaster;Cold with rain;41;29;NE;10;96%;74%;1

Lemoore Nas;Mostly cloudy;53;30;W;10;74%;30%;1

Lincoln;Mostly sunny;56;29;NNE;7;67%;4%;2

Livermore;Mostly sunny;54;30;NW;6;66%;5%;2

Lompoc;A couple of showers;55;36;NNE;8;75%;61%;2

Long Beach;A heavy p.m. t-storm;56;42;NNW;8;69%;80%;1

Los Alamitos;A heavy p.m. t-storm;55;42;NE;9;76%;80%;1

Los Angeles;A heavy p.m. t-storm;55;46;NE;8;71%;67%;1

Los Angeles Downtown;A heavy p.m. t-storm;55;46;NE;8;71%;67%;1

Madera;Periods of sun;55;32;ENE;7;75%;27%;1

Mammoth;Lots of sun, chilly;36;15;NE;5;74%;0%;2

Marysville;Mostly sunny;56;31;N;10;63%;5%;2

Mather AFB;Plenty of sunshine;55;31;N;7;69%;2%;2

Merced;Periods of sun;53;30;WNW;8;70%;16%;2

Merced (airport);Periods of sun;53;30;WNW;8;70%;16%;2

Miramar Mcas;A heavy p.m. t-storm;58;42;E;8;78%;74%;1

Modesto;Mostly sunny;54;32;NNW;8;64%;8%;2

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;56;36;W;5;61%;5%;2

Mojave;Showers around;40;29;NNE;13;98%;71%;1

Montague;Mostly sunny;43;19;NNE;5;65%;9%;2

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;58;39;SE;4;63%;11%;3

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;21;NW;4;64%;12%;2

Napa County;Mostly sunny;57;33;NNW;6;60%;2%;2

Needles;A touch of rain;58;49;N;8;68%;92%;1

North Island;A heavy p.m. t-storm;58;44;ESE;9;75%;80%;1

Oakland;Mostly sunny;57;38;N;5;55%;5%;2

Oceanside;A heavy p.m. t-storm;58;38;ENE;7;80%;82%;1

Ontario;Heavy rain, chilly;49;42;NE;7;89%;91%;1

Oroville;Mostly sunny;58;36;NE;7;53%;5%;2

Oxnard;Morning rain;57;42;NNE;12;62%;72%;1

Palm Springs;Cooler with rain;52;46;WSW;6;78%;89%;1

Palmdale;Cold with rain;41;31;E;12;91%;74%;1

Paso Robles;Mainly cloudy;54;29;E;6;79%;29%;1

Point Mugu;Rain in the morning;57;42;NE;13;62%;73%;1

Porterville;Morning showers;52;35;SE;4;84%;97%;1

Ramona;A little rain;50;37;ENE;8;87%;84%;1

Redding;Plenty of sun;58;37;N;12;43%;6%;2

Riverside;A little rain;49;44;NNE;7;84%;83%;1

Riverside March;A touch of rain;47;39;NNE;10;87%;84%;1

Sacramento;Mostly sunny;56;31;N;9;63%;2%;2

Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;55;31;NNW;11;65%;1%;2

Salinas;Partly sunny, cool;56;35;SE;7;68%;13%;3

San Bernardino;Heavy rain, chilly;49;41;NNE;7;89%;91%;1

San Carlos;Mostly sunny;56;36;NNW;5;68%;5%;2

San Diego;A heavy p.m. t-storm;58;45;NNE;8;70%;80%;1

San Diego Brown;A heavy p.m. t-storm;56;41;ESE;10;77%;80%;1

San Diego Montgomery;A heavy p.m. t-storm;57;41;E;7;80%;80%;1

San Francisco;Mostly sunny;56;42;NNW;6;67%;5%;2

San Jose;Mostly sunny;57;35;N;7;60%;6%;2

San Luis Obispo;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;37;NNE;8;63%;28%;1

San Nicolas Island;Showers around;56;48;NNW;14;77%;69%;1

Sandberg;Very windy, snow;35;31;NNW;24;92%;85%;1

Santa Ana;A heavy p.m. t-storm;55;45;NE;9;76%;74%;1

Santa Barbara;A couple of showers;56;39;NNE;6;75%;64%;2

Santa Maria;A couple of showers;56;35;NNE;8;66%;62%;2

Santa Monica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;57;46;NNW;9;66%;67%;1

Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;56;31;NNE;5;67%;2%;2

Santa Ynez;A couple of showers;54;32;NE;6;82%;62%;2

Santee;A heavy p.m. t-storm;56;41;ENE;8;77%;80%;1

South Lake Tahoe;Low clouds and cold;31;18;ESE;7;71%;26%;1

Stockton;Mostly sunny;56;31;NW;8;66%;4%;2

Thermal;Cooler with rain;54;45;WNW;6;81%;91%;1

Truckee-Tahoe;Partly sunny, chilly;33;12;ENE;6;79%;6%;2

Twentynine Palms;Cold with rain;46;39;N;8;86%;96%;1

Ukiah;Sunny and milder;57;27;NE;3;63%;0%;2

Vacaville;Plenty of sun;57;38;NNW;10;52%;2%;2

Van Nuys;A heavy p.m. t-storm;53;45;NE;7;71%;67%;1

Vandenberg AFB;A couple of showers;54;36;NNE;11;72%;61%;2

Victorville;Occasional rain;41;26;NNE;11;93%;87%;1

Visalia;Mostly cloudy;54;33;S;5;73%;32%;1

Watsonville;Partly sunny, cool;58;34;NE;4;67%;10%;2

