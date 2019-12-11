CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Rain tapering off;47;38;WSW;12;84%;91%;1
Arcata;A little rain;59;52;SSE;6;90%;94%;1
Auburn;A little rain;56;51;SE;6;95%;83%;1
Avalon;Mostly sunny;67;56;W;5;51%;0%;3
Bakersfield;Partly sunny;66;48;ESE;3;65%;4%;3
Beale AFB;Cloudy;60;54;SSE;10;89%;66%;1
Big Bear City;Mostly sunny;56;40;WSW;8;68%;3%;3
Bishop;Clouds and sun;59;39;NW;5;44%;5%;3
Blue Canyon;Rain at times;44;38;SSW;8;97%;87%;1
Blythe;Mostly sunny;67;43;E;5;49%;0%;3
Burbank;Mostly sunny;73;53;NNE;4;50%;0%;3
Camarillo;Sunshine and nice;72;53;ENE;3;55%;1%;3
Camp Pendleton;Mostly sunny;66;50;ENE;5;70%;2%;3
Campo;Mostly sunny;70;45;NNE;5;39%;2%;3
Carlsbad;Mostly sunny;69;47;ENE;3;67%;2%;3
Chico;A bit of rain;59;53;SE;8;91%;72%;1
China Lake;Partly sunny;61;40;WNW;5;57%;0%;3
Chino;Mostly sunny, nice;70;51;N;3;53%;2%;3
Concord;A stray shower;64;54;WSW;5;86%;51%;1
Corona;Mostly sunny;73;49;ESE;3;49%;1%;3
Crescent City;Periods of rain;55;48;S;12;98%;94%;0
Daggett-Barstow;Partly sunny;64;43;WSW;5;50%;0%;3
Edwards AFB;Partly sunny;62;39;SW;3;59%;0%;3
El Centro;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;WNW;2;49%;0%;3
Eureka;A bit of rain;59;52;S;7;91%;89%;0
Fairfield;Mostly cloudy;63;53;WSW;6;91%;42%;1
Fresno;Fog, then some sun;64;48;S;3;68%;17%;2
Fullerton;Mostly sunny, nice;72;52;N;2;55%;0%;3
Hanford;Fog, then some sun;65;46;S;3;77%;12%;2
Hawthorne;Mostly sunny, nice;68;54;N;3;59%;0%;3
Hayward;Low clouds and fog;63;55;WSW;5;84%;36%;1
Imperial;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;WNW;2;49%;0%;3
Imperial Beach;Mostly sunny;68;53;E;6;65%;2%;3
Lancaster;Partly sunny;65;47;WSW;8;51%;0%;3
Lemoore Nas;Fog, then some sun;65;45;W;5;74%;12%;2
Lincoln;Mostly cloudy;60;54;SE;8;93%;66%;1
Livermore;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SW;5;86%;37%;1
Lompoc;Mostly sunny;69;51;NNW;9;76%;4%;3
Long Beach;Sunshine, pleasant;69;52;E;3;63%;0%;3
Los Alamitos;Sunshine, pleasant;71;51;ESE;3;62%;0%;3
Los Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;NE;4;62%;2%;3
Los Angeles Downtown;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;NE;4;62%;2%;3
Madera;Fog, then some sun;66;49;N;4;75%;20%;2
Mammoth;Rain tapering off;45;36;SW;10;86%;83%;1
Marysville;Cloudy;60;54;SE;9;95%;44%;1
Mather AFB;Mostly cloudy;61;53;SSW;8;86%;44%;1
Merced;Fog, then some sun;65;50;SW;4;75%;27%;1
Merced (airport);Fog, then some sun;65;50;SW;4;75%;27%;1
Miramar Mcas;Mostly sunny;72;51;E;4;57%;2%;3
Modesto;Fog, then some sun;63;53;NNE;4;79%;37%;1
Moffett Nas;Low clouds and fog;63;53;NNW;4;88%;35%;1
Mojave;Partly sunny;62;45;WNW;5;51%;1%;3
Montague;Periods of rain;54;39;WSW;9;78%;92%;0
Monterey Rabr;Mostly cloudy;65;54;N;2;82%;28%;1
Mount Shasta;A touch of rain;46;38;W;2;90%;83%;1
Napa County;Spotty showers;61;52;WSW;7;95%;69%;1
Needles;Mostly sunny;67;45;N;5;42%;1%;3
North Island;Mostly sunny;68;54;ENE;5;69%;2%;3
Oakland;A shower in spots;62;54;W;6;85%;54%;1
Oceanside;Mostly sunny;69;47;ENE;3;67%;2%;3
Ontario;Mostly sunny, nice;70;51;N;3;53%;2%;3
Oroville;Occasional rain;60;54;SE;7;90%;78%;1
Oxnard;Mostly sunny;66;53;NE;4;66%;1%;3
Palm Springs;Mostly sunny;73;52;NW;3;36%;0%;3
Palmdale;Partly sunny;65;46;SW;5;49%;0%;3
Paso Robles;Sun and some clouds;66;47;NNE;2;78%;11%;3
Point Mugu;Mostly sunny;67;52;ENE;4;67%;1%;3
Porterville;Partly sunny;65;46;ESE;4;72%;9%;3
Ramona;Mostly sunny;72;43;ENE;4;47%;3%;3
Redding;Occasional rain;57;50;S;6;93%;90%;0
Riverside;Mostly sunny;72;50;ENE;4;55%;1%;3
Riverside March;Mostly sunny;71;45;E;4;53%;2%;3
Sacramento;Mostly cloudy;62;55;S;7;90%;44%;1
Sacramento International;Mostly cloudy;61;54;S;9;90%;44%;1
Salinas;Mostly cloudy;66;55;ENE;7;83%;30%;1
San Bernardino;Sunshine, pleasant;72;49;NNE;4;53%;1%;3
San Carlos;Low clouds and fog;64;55;WSW;5;90%;35%;1
San Diego;Mostly sunny, nice;70;54;N;5;63%;2%;3
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny;70;50;E;3;59%;2%;3
San Diego Montgomery;Mostly sunny;71;51;ENE;4;58%;2%;3
San Francisco;A shower or two;61;56;W;7;95%;65%;1
San Jose;Low clouds and fog;66;55;NNW;6;84%;35%;1
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;70;52;N;6;69%;8%;3
San Nicolas Island;Winds subsiding;65;55;NW;17;69%;1%;3
Sandberg;Partly sunny, breezy;58;47;NNW;15;49%;1%;3
Santa Ana;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;E;3;61%;2%;3
Santa Barbara;Mostly sunny;71;52;NNE;5;68%;2%;3
Santa Maria;Mostly sunny;70;52;NNW;8;66%;5%;3
Santa Monica;Mostly sunny;66;53;ENE;3;64%;0%;3
Santa Rosa;A passing shower;59;53;W;4;93%;66%;1
Santa Ynez;Nice with sunshine;72;49;NNE;6;77%;5%;3
Santee;Mostly sunny;74;49;ENE;4;46%;2%;3
South Lake Tahoe;Afternoon rain;45;36;WSW;9;73%;94%;1
Stockton;Mostly cloudy;64;55;S;6;86%;40%;1
Thermal;Mostly sunny, nice;73;45;NW;3;46%;0%;3
Truckee-Tahoe;Periods of snow;43;37;SW;8;86%;86%;1
Twentynine Palms;Mostly sunny;66;46;WNW;5;42%;1%;3
Ukiah;Cloudy with showers;61;52;WNW;3;91%;84%;1
Vacaville;Dull and dreary;63;53;SW;6;93%;44%;1
Van Nuys;Sunshine and nice;74;53;N;4;50%;2%;3
Vandenberg AFB;Mostly sunny;65;52;NNW;10;80%;5%;3
Victorville;Some sun;62;41;SSE;4;64%;2%;3
Visalia;Some sun, fog early;64;44;ENE;3;73%;12%;2
Watsonville;Partly sunny;64;54;NE;4;90%;33%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather