CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;A bit of p.m. snow;45;36;S;9;80%;85%;1
Arcata;Windy;59;49;SSW;23;80%;94%;1
Auburn;Periods of rain;56;49;SSW;12;81%;94%;1
Avalon;Mainly cloudy;64;56;SW;5;78%;72%;1
Bakersfield;A little p.m. rain;68;54;ESE;7;65%;68%;1
Beale AFB;Rain;60;51;SSE;17;86%;97%;1
Big Bear City;Mostly cloudy;47;38;WSW;7;100%;44%;1
Bishop;A shower in the p.m.;44;33;SW;8;86%;82%;1
Blue Canyon;A bit of snow;42;35;SSW;15;98%;89%;1
Blythe;Clouds and sun;69;57;S;4;72%;39%;3
Burbank;A passing shower;62;55;SE;5;91%;82%;1
Camarillo;A shower;65;56;NE;9;82%;82%;1
Camp Pendleton;A shower;65;56;ESE;5;78%;67%;1
Campo;Mostly cloudy;65;50;SW;6;67%;44%;1
Carlsbad;A shower;67;56;N;3;79%;68%;1
Chico;Rain;58;52;SSE;13;85%;92%;1
China Lake;Mostly cloudy;61;48;SW;8;83%;44%;1
Chino;A shower;61;54;SSW;4;86%;82%;1
Concord;Occasional rain;63;53;SSW;15;79%;89%;1
Corona;A shower;64;56;ESE;4;78%;82%;1
Crescent City;Windy;56;45;SSE;22;92%;91%;1
Daggett-Barstow;Mainly cloudy;62;49;WSW;5;67%;38%;1
Edwards AFB;Rather cloudy;59;47;WSW;7;87%;44%;1
El Centro;Mostly cloudy;70;57;NW;3;66%;36%;2
Eureka;Windy;59;50;SSW;24;81%;95%;1
Fairfield;Periods of rain;61;51;SW;11;85%;90%;1
Fresno;A little rain;62;52;ESE;12;81%;87%;1
Fullerton;A passing shower;66;57;N;4;74%;82%;1
Hanford;Occasional rain;63;53;SE;7;89%;89%;1
Hawthorne;A passing shower;65;58;N;4;75%;83%;1
Hayward;Periods of rain;62;53;SSW;14;83%;91%;1
Imperial;Mostly cloudy;70;57;NW;3;66%;36%;2
Imperial Beach;Mostly cloudy;69;59;SSW;4;74%;44%;1
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;58;49;WSW;8;97%;44%;1
Lemoore Nas;A touch of rain;63;50;SE;13;86%;84%;1
Lincoln;Rain at times;60;53;S;14;86%;94%;1
Livermore;Periods of rain;62;51;SW;12;78%;89%;1
Lompoc;Cloudy with a shower;63;54;SSE;12;83%;88%;1
Long Beach;A passing shower;64;56;ESE;4;80%;83%;1
Los Alamitos;A shower;65;58;SE;4;89%;82%;1
Los Angeles;A passing shower;63;57;E;5;90%;83%;1
Los Angeles Downtown;A passing shower;63;57;E;5;90%;83%;1
Madera;Occasional rain;64;53;SE;13;73%;88%;1
Mammoth;A little snow;43;36;SSW;11;88%;85%;1
Marysville;Rain;59;52;S;16;85%;96%;1
Mather AFB;Periods of rain;60;51;S;17;91%;100%;1
Merced;A little rain;63;50;SE;16;85%;92%;1
Merced (airport);A little rain;63;50;SE;16;85%;92%;1
Miramar Mcas;A passing shower;71;58;SE;4;69%;66%;1
Modesto;Periods of rain;63;52;SSE;14;83%;92%;1
Moffett Nas;Rain at times;62;50;SSE;14;81%;88%;1
Mojave;Mainly cloudy;58;47;WSW;10;88%;44%;1
Montague;Rain at times;52;38;N;8;74%;87%;0
Monterey Rabr;Periods of rain;64;53;S;16;81%;89%;1
Mount Shasta;Chilly with rain;43;37;SE;4;91%;92%;0
Napa County;Rain;61;50;SSW;16;89%;97%;1
Needles;Mostly cloudy;67;55;S;4;66%;29%;2
North Island;A passing shower;68;59;ESE;4;73%;66%;1
Oakland;Periods of rain;60;53;SW;16;89%;90%;1
Oceanside;A shower;67;56;N;3;79%;68%;1
Ontario;A shower;61;54;SSW;4;86%;82%;1
Oroville;Rain;58;53;SSE;14;86%;95%;0
Oxnard;A shower;64;55;NE;10;83%;83%;1
Palm Springs;Mostly cloudy;71;56;NNE;3;60%;44%;1
Palmdale;Rather cloudy;58;48;WSW;6;80%;44%;1
Paso Robles;A bit of rain;61;49;S;13;87%;85%;1
Point Mugu;A passing shower;64;55;E;9;84%;83%;1
Porterville;Occasional rain;65;53;E;7;81%;72%;1
Ramona;A passing shower;65;53;SSW;5;78%;66%;1
Redding;Rain;57;49;S;15;91%;93%;0
Riverside;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;54;E;4;95%;44%;1
Riverside March;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;52;ESE;4;92%;44%;1
Sacramento;Rain at times;61;53;S;14;78%;100%;1
Sacramento International;Periods of rain;60;52;S;16;91%;99%;1
Salinas;Windy;64;53;SSE;19;83%;89%;1
San Bernardino;Mainly cloudy, cool;62;53;SE;4;93%;44%;1
San Carlos;Periods of rain;62;54;SSW;16;80%;89%;1
San Diego;A passing shower;70;60;SSW;5;71%;66%;1
San Diego Brown;Mostly cloudy;69;58;NNW;4;69%;44%;1
San Diego Montgomery;A passing shower;69;58;ESE;3;69%;66%;1
San Francisco;Periods of rain;60;54;SW;17;86%;89%;1
San Jose;Periods of rain;62;52;SE;17;84%;88%;1
San Luis Obispo;Occasional rain;62;53;SSE;11;83%;91%;1
San Nicolas Island;Mostly cloudy;63;54;W;9;83%;44%;1
Sandberg;Mostly cloudy;51;43;SSW;14;85%;44%;1
Santa Ana;A passing shower;66;58;SE;4;81%;82%;1
Santa Barbara;Cloudy with a shower;62;53;ESE;9;92%;83%;1
Santa Maria;A touch of rain;65;54;SSE;12;76%;91%;1
Santa Monica;A passing shower;63;55;E;4;83%;83%;1
Santa Rosa;Rain;58;51;SW;8;85%;96%;0
Santa Ynez;Cloudy with a shower;64;52;SSE;9;86%;83%;1
Santee;A brief shower;70;57;SSW;4;72%;66%;1
South Lake Tahoe;A snowstorm, chilly;42;32;WSW;10;80%;96%;1
Stockton;Rain at times;65;52;SSE;13;78%;95%;1
Thermal;Mostly cloudy;68;50;WNW;3;72%;41%;1
Truckee-Tahoe;Heavy snow, breezy;41;29;SW;12;86%;95%;1
Twentynine Palms;Mostly cloudy;66;52;SSW;6;74%;38%;1
Ukiah;Rain;58;48;SSW;9;87%;96%;0
Vacaville;Periods of rain;60;50;SSW;13;93%;93%;1
Van Nuys;A passing shower;61;55;ESE;5;90%;83%;1
Vandenberg AFB;Cloudy with a shower;63;53;SSE;15;85%;88%;1
Victorville;Mostly cloudy, cool;58;47;SSW;8;96%;44%;1
Visalia;A touch of rain;63;51;ESE;8;85%;89%;1
Watsonville;Periods of rain;63;53;SSW;11;87%;91%;1
