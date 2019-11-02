CA Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Plenty of sunshine;68;26;ESE;3;44%;0%;3

Arcata;Plenty of sun;62;43;SSE;4;69%;0%;3

Auburn;Sunny and delightful;74;47;E;4;33%;0%;3

Avalon;Plenty of sun;71;57;WSW;5;29%;0%;4

Bakersfield;Sunny and nice;78;47;ESE;4;25%;0%;4

Beale AFB;Sunny and pleasant;76;41;E;3;39%;0%;3

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;64;32;SSE;7;25%;2%;4

Bishop;Sunny and warm;74;37;NNW;5;15%;0%;4

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;67;54;ENE;3;24%;0%;3

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;SSE;5;13%;0%;4

Burbank;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;E;5;21%;0%;4

Camarillo;Sunny and nice;76;49;E;6;33%;0%;4

Camp Pendleton;Sunny and nice;72;53;E;6;48%;0%;4

Campo;Sunny and warm;81;39;NE;6;11%;0%;4

Carlsbad;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;E;5;43%;0%;4

Chico;Sunny and nice;79;45;ENE;3;40%;0%;3

China Lake;Sunny and warm;79;42;WNW;4;11%;0%;4

Chino;Plenty of sunshine;83;52;NE;6;20%;2%;4

Concord;Sunny and nice;79;45;SSW;3;29%;0%;3

Corona;Plenty of sunshine;85;47;SE;6;20%;0%;4

Crescent City;Plenty of sunshine;60;47;N;6;70%;6%;3

Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and warm;79;46;SW;5;10%;0%;4

Edwards AFB;Sunny and beautiful;77;36;SSW;2;12%;0%;4

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;86;48;W;3;12%;0%;4

Eureka;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;S;4;74%;0%;3

Fairfield;Sunny and pleasant;78;39;W;5;34%;0%;3

Fresno;Sunny and pleasant;77;48;NE;4;32%;0%;3

Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;79;52;E;4;34%;0%;4

Hanford;Sunny and beautiful;77;38;ESE;3;40%;2%;3

Hawthorne;Sunny and nice;75;55;ENE;4;43%;0%;4

Hayward;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;SW;5;36%;2%;3

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;86;48;W;3;12%;0%;4

Imperial Beach;Sunny and nice;70;54;ENE;7;51%;0%;4

Lancaster;Sunny and warm;78;38;W;5;14%;0%;4

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and nice;78;38;NW;4;27%;0%;3

Lincoln;Sunny and pleasant;75;39;E;4;42%;2%;3

Livermore;Sunny and pleasant;79;44;SW;4;26%;2%;3

Lompoc;Sunny and delightful;74;39;NW;7;43%;1%;4

Long Beach;Sunny and nice;76;53;ENE;4;43%;0%;4

Los Alamitos;Sunny and pleasant;76;51;S;5;44%;0%;4

Los Angeles;Sunny and nice;79;54;SSE;5;32%;2%;4

Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and nice;79;54;SSE;5;32%;2%;4

Madera;Sunny and delightful;78;42;E;3;37%;2%;3

Mammoth;Plenty of sun;67;32;WNW;4;43%;0%;3

Marysville;Sunny and pleasant;77;40;E;3;44%;0%;3

Mather AFB;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;ESE;3;37%;0%;3

Merced;Sunny and pleasant;76;40;ENE;3;37%;0%;3

Merced (airport);Sunny and pleasant;76;40;ENE;3;37%;0%;3

Miramar Mcas;Sunshine;81;50;E;5;27%;0%;4

Modesto;Sunny and pleasant;77;41;NE;3;39%;0%;3

Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;SSE;4;37%;0%;3

Mojave;Sunny and warm;76;39;NW;5;10%;1%;4

Montague;Plenty of sun;69;31;N;1;43%;7%;3

Monterey Rabr;Plenty of sunshine;69;46;SSE;4;38%;0%;3

Mount Shasta;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;NW;2;38%;0%;3

Napa County;Sunny and pleasant;75;38;W;5;41%;0%;3

Needles;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;NNW;6;10%;1%;4

North Island;Sunshine;73;52;NE;5;50%;0%;4

Oakland;Plenty of sun;70;47;SW;5;42%;2%;3

Oceanside;Sunny and pleasant;76;44;E;5;43%;0%;4

Ontario;Plenty of sunshine;83;52;NE;6;20%;2%;4

Oroville;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;ENE;3;41%;2%;3

Oxnard;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;NE;6;41%;0%;4

Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;88;58;W;4;9%;0%;4

Palmdale;Sunny and warm;77;41;WSW;3;12%;0%;4

Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;83;35;E;3;23%;0%;4

Point Mugu;Plenty of sunshine;71;48;NE;6;52%;0%;4

Porterville;Sunny and pleasant;78;44;ESE;4;28%;2%;4

Ramona;Plenty of sun;82;42;E;6;24%;2%;4

Redding;Plenty of sun;84;45;N;4;31%;0%;3

Riverside;Plenty of sun;85;51;SE;6;19%;0%;4

Riverside March;Sunny and warm;84;44;E;6;19%;2%;4

Sacramento;Sunny and nice;76;39;SSE;3;43%;2%;3

Sacramento International;Sunny and nice;77;40;SE;3;40%;0%;3

Salinas;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;E;9;31%;0%;3

San Bernardino;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;ENE;5;19%;0%;4

San Carlos;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;SW;5;43%;1%;3

San Diego;Sunny;75;54;NW;6;47%;0%;4

San Diego Brown;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;E;6;29%;0%;4

San Diego Montgomery;Sunny and delightful;77;51;ENE;5;32%;0%;4

San Francisco;Plenty of sunshine;66;48;WSW;6;46%;1%;3

San Jose;Sunny and pleasant;78;47;SSE;4;33%;0%;3

San Luis Obispo;Sunny and nice;82;43;NE;6;28%;0%;4

San Nicolas Island;Plenty of sunshine;68;54;WNW;7;64%;2%;4

Sandberg;Sunny and warm;72;53;NW;12;10%;0%;4

Santa Ana;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;SSE;5;46%;2%;4

Santa Barbara;Plenty of sun;73;45;ENE;5;50%;2%;4

Santa Maria;Sunny and nice;77;42;NE;6;35%;0%;4

Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;NE;4;45%;0%;4

Santa Rosa;Sunny and delightful;77;39;SW;5;41%;0%;3

Santa Ynez;Plenty of sunshine;84;41;ENE;5;39%;2%;4

Santee;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;ESE;6;26%;1%;4

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;63;30;SW;4;37%;0%;3

Stockton;Sunny and pleasant;78;41;NNE;3;34%;0%;3

Thermal;Plenty of sunshine;88;47;WNW;4;15%;0%;4

Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sun;67;22;SSE;2;39%;0%;3

Twentynine Palms;Sunny and warm;81;50;W;5;10%;1%;4

Ukiah;Sunny and very warm;81;39;E;2;35%;0%;3

Vacaville;Sunny and pleasant;80;40;WSW;4;32%;2%;3

Van Nuys;Plenty of sun;81;53;ESE;5;24%;2%;4

Vandenberg AFB;Plenty of sun;71;42;NNW;6;44%;1%;4

Victorville;Sunny and nice;76;42;S;5;16%;1%;4

Visalia;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;SE;4;38%;0%;3

Watsonville;Sunny and nice;75;43;ENE;4;39%;0%;3

