CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Sunday, October 27, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Sunny and cooler;57;22;ENE;7;45%;0%;3
Arcata;Sunny, not as warm;67;36;ENE;8;57%;1%;3
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;80;48;ENE;5;27%;1%;4
Avalon;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;S;5;23%;0%;4
Bakersfield;Sunny and very warm;88;52;ESE;4;25%;0%;4
Beale AFB;Plenty of sunshine;83;49;NNW;6;36%;1%;3
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;71;38;W;6;27%;2%;5
Bishop;Sunny and very warm;85;37;NNW;6;15%;0%;4
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sun;68;36;E;5;26%;1%;4
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;SSE;5;15%;0%;4
Burbank;Warm with sunshine;88;57;SE;5;21%;0%;4
Camarillo;Sunny and not as hot;83;54;SSE;7;29%;0%;4
Camp Pendleton;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;SE;8;41%;0%;4
Campo;Sunny and warmer;86;42;S;10;12%;0%;4
Carlsbad;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;SE;7;34%;0%;4
Chico;Sunny and very warm;85;47;NNE;7;30%;1%;3
China Lake;Sunshine and warm;88;49;WSW;6;12%;0%;4
Chino;Sunny and very warm;89;55;WSW;7;20%;2%;4
Concord;Sunny and warm;84;51;SW;3;34%;2%;4
Corona;Sunny and hot;92;52;SE;7;20%;0%;4
Crescent City;Sunny and breezy;61;44;NNE;19;57%;2%;3
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and very warm;88;57;SW;8;13%;0%;4
Edwards AFB;Sunny and very warm;86;50;WSW;7;17%;0%;4
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;S;4;15%;0%;4
Eureka;Sunshine and cooler;64;40;NE;11;57%;1%;3
Fairfield;Sunny and warm;85;51;N;5;33%;2%;4
Fresno;Sunny and warm;85;52;NNW;4;33%;0%;4
Fullerton;Plenty of sunshine;87;58;SSE;5;26%;0%;4
Hanford;Plenty of sunshine;87;47;NW;3;39%;2%;4
Hawthorne;Plenty of sunshine;84;61;ESE;5;32%;0%;4
Hayward;Sunny and warm;79;51;NNE;5;41%;3%;4
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;89;53;S;4;15%;0%;4
Imperial Beach;Sunny and nice;78;58;S;9;39%;0%;4
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;88;50;WSW;10;17%;0%;4
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and very warm;88;48;NW;5;28%;0%;4
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;83;47;NE;5;37%;2%;3
Livermore;Sunny and warm;84;50;NNW;5;32%;2%;4
Lompoc;Sunny, not as warm;77;46;NNW;9;47%;0%;4
Long Beach;Sunny and not as hot;84;61;SE;5;31%;0%;4
Los Alamitos;Plenty of sun;83;60;SSE;5;39%;0%;4
Los Angeles;Sunny and very warm;88;60;SE;5;30%;2%;4
Los Angeles Downtown;Sunny and very warm;88;60;SE;5;30%;2%;4
Madera;Sunny and very warm;87;46;NW;4;35%;2%;4
Mammoth;Sunshine and cooler;57;25;NE;8;40%;0%;3
Marysville;Plenty of sun;84;49;N;6;35%;1%;3
Mather AFB;Sunny and warm;84;52;SW;5;33%;0%;3
Merced;Plenty of sunshine;84;48;WNW;4;36%;1%;4
Merced (airport);Plenty of sunshine;84;48;WNW;4;36%;1%;4
Miramar Mcas;Sunny and very warm;88;58;SSE;7;21%;0%;4
Modesto;Plenty of sunshine;84;54;NNW;6;39%;1%;4
Moffett Nas;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;ESE;5;43%;2%;4
Mojave;Sunny and very warm;84;49;W;10;14%;1%;4
Montague;Sunny and cooler;63;29;N;7;50%;3%;3
Monterey Rabr;Sunny and cooler;69;49;WSW;5;53%;0%;4
Mount Shasta;Cooler with sunshine;62;29;NNW;7;47%;2%;3
Napa County;Sunny and warm;83;46;SW;5;43%;2%;4
Needles;Sunny and warm;89;58;SSE;6;14%;1%;4
North Island;Sunny and beautiful;78;59;S;8;43%;0%;4
Oakland;Sunny, not as warm;77;53;SE;6;42%;3%;4
Oceanside;Plenty of sunshine;83;53;SE;7;34%;0%;4
Ontario;Sunny and very warm;89;55;WSW;7;20%;2%;4
Oroville;Sunny and warm;84;49;NE;5;30%;2%;3
Oxnard;Not as warm;79;56;SE;7;36%;0%;4
Palm Springs;Plenty of sunshine;92;62;W;4;12%;0%;4
Palmdale;Brilliant sunshine;87;49;SW;8;15%;0%;4
Paso Robles;Sunny and very warm;90;41;S;3;27%;0%;4
Point Mugu;Sunny, not as warm;78;50;SE;7;45%;0%;4
Porterville;Sunny and very warm;86;46;ESE;4;25%;2%;4
Ramona;Sunny and very warm;89;45;ESE;7;23%;2%;4
Redding;Sunny and not as hot;82;52;N;15;26%;1%;3
Riverside;Sunny and hot;91;54;SE;6;22%;0%;4
Riverside March;Sunny and very warm;90;48;ESE;6;21%;2%;4
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;83;51;NNW;5;41%;2%;3
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;84;50;NW;7;40%;1%;3
Salinas;Sunny and cooler;75;46;WSW;8;49%;0%;4
San Bernardino;Sunny and very warm;90;53;SE;6;20%;0%;4
San Carlos;Sunny, not as warm;77;51;NNW;5;47%;3%;4
San Diego;Plenty of sunshine;79;61;S;7;46%;0%;4
San Diego Brown;Plenty of sun;84;55;S;7;21%;0%;4
San Diego Montgomery;Plenty of sun;84;59;SSE;7;25%;0%;4
San Francisco;Sunny and cooler;74;56;S;7;47%;3%;4
San Jose;Sunny;83;51;E;5;41%;1%;4
San Luis Obispo;Not as warm;82;50;SSE;8;36%;0%;4
San Nicolas Island;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;WNW;7;44%;2%;4
Sandberg;Sunny and very warm;78;51;W;11;15%;0%;4
Santa Ana;Abundant sunshine;85;58;SSE;7;40%;2%;4
Santa Barbara;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;ENE;6;50%;1%;4
Santa Maria;Sunny, not as warm;81;51;W;8;41%;0%;4
Santa Monica;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;E;5;38%;25%;4
Santa Rosa;Plenty of sunshine;84;47;NE;5;42%;2%;4
Santa Ynez;Sunny and hot;92;45;N;6;51%;1%;4
Santee;Sunny and very warm;89;53;SE;7;23%;1%;4
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;68;21;E;6;25%;0%;4
Stockton;Sunny and very warm;86;53;NW;5;35%;1%;4
Thermal;Plenty of sun;90;51;NNW;5;19%;0%;4
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunny;71;18;NNW;5;36%;0%;4
Twentynine Palms;Sunny and very warm;88;56;SW;5;12%;1%;4
Ukiah;Plenty of sunshine;89;40;NE;2;36%;1%;3
Vacaville;Sunny and very warm;87;52;NW;6;31%;2%;4
Van Nuys;Sunny and very warm;88;57;SE;6;23%;2%;4
Vandenberg AFB;Sunny and cooler;72;49;NW;9;52%;0%;4
Victorville;Sunny and warm;85;46;SSW;6;20%;1%;4
Visalia;Sunny and warm;84;47;ENE;4;41%;0%;4
Watsonville;Sunny and cooler;73;44;SE;5;51%;1%;4
