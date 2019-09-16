CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Partly sunny;67;44;SSW;9;50%;62%;5
Arcata;Showers around;68;56;S;6;78%;92%;2
Auburn;Mostly sunny;76;57;SE;5;41%;13%;6
Avalon;Partly sunny;75;63;WSW;6;57%;1%;6
Bakersfield;Sunny;83;58;SE;5;38%;2%;7
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;80;55;SE;4;49%;13%;6
Big Bear City;Cool with sunshine;67;32;SW;6;53%;2%;8
Bishop;Mostly sunny;81;44;W;5;29%;0%;6
Blue Canyon;Mostly sunny;61;47;E;6;45%;13%;6
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;100;71;SSW;7;14%;0%;7
Burbank;Sunny;84;60;SSE;5;50%;0%;7
Camarillo;Partly sunny;80;57;E;7;53%;1%;6
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;78;59;ESE;7;67%;0%;6
Campo;Brilliant sunshine;86;46;WNW;11;23%;0%;7
Carlsbad;Partly sunny;80;60;N;7;62%;0%;6
Chico;Partly sunny;80;58;ESE;5;46%;22%;5
China Lake;Sunshine and nice;86;56;WSW;4;26%;0%;7
Chino;Sunny;86;58;WSW;6;47%;2%;7
Concord;Mostly sunny;83;62;WSW;7;44%;8%;6
Corona;Sunny;89;56;SSW;6;45%;1%;7
Crescent City;Heavy p.m. showers;64;56;SW;17;84%;93%;2
Daggett-Barstow;Sunny and pleasant;89;61;WSW;11;27%;0%;7
Edwards AFB;Sunlit and nice;84;52;SW;7;37%;0%;7
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;102;69;WNW;8;16%;0%;7
Eureka;Showers around;68;57;S;7;76%;90%;2
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;83;59;WSW;8;52%;10%;6
Fresno;Mostly sunny;84;59;WNW;6;43%;2%;6
Fullerton;Sunny;85;62;ESE;5;51%;1%;7
Hanford;Mostly sunny;84;53;NNW;5;40%;2%;6
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;80;65;SE;7;60%;1%;6
Hayward;Mostly sunny;75;61;WSW;8;60%;8%;6
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;102;69;WNW;8;16%;0%;7
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;77;60;NNW;9;70%;0%;6
Lancaster;Sunshine and nice;85;54;W;7;35%;1%;7
Lemoore Nas;Mostly sunny;84;50;NW;7;41%;3%;6
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;80;58;SSE;5;49%;10%;6
Livermore;Mostly sunny;80;58;WSW;7;50%;7%;6
Lompoc;Low clouds, then sun;75;50;NW;14;64%;3%;6
Long Beach;Some sun;83;66;SSE;7;54%;1%;6
Los Alamitos;Some sun;81;63;SSW;6;62%;1%;6
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;83;63;S;6;54%;0%;6
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;83;63;S;6;54%;0%;6
Madera;Mostly sunny;84;54;NW;6;42%;2%;6
Mammoth;Partly sunny;65;46;SSW;10;53%;79%;5
Marysville;Mostly sunny, cool;81;57;SE;4;49%;14%;6
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;82;55;SSE;5;47%;14%;6
Merced;Mostly sunny;82;50;NW;7;48%;4%;6
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;82;50;NW;7;48%;4%;6
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;86;63;NNW;6;53%;0%;6
Modesto;Mostly sunny;81;54;NW;7;49%;6%;6
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;76;59;W;8;56%;7%;6
Mojave;Plenty of sun;81;52;WNW;8;31%;0%;7
Montague;Periods of sun;70;49;NE;8;53%;92%;4
Monterey Rabr;Mostly sunny;71;56;NW;10;61%;5%;6
Mount Shasta;Sun and clouds;64;45;SSE;1;59%;69%;5
Napa County;Mostly sunny;78;56;W;8;57%;11%;6
Needles;Sunny and seasonable;100;73;WNW;6;14%;2%;7
North Island;Partly sunny;77;63;NNW;8;68%;0%;6
Oakland;Mostly sunny;73;61;W;9;60%;9%;6
Oceanside;Partly sunny;80;60;N;7;62%;0%;6
Ontario;Sunny;86;58;WSW;6;47%;2%;7
Oroville;Partly sunny;79;58;ESE;4;52%;27%;5
Oxnard;Partly sunny;76;60;ENE;8;64%;1%;6
Palm Springs;Sunny;100;70;W;6;15%;0%;7
Palmdale;Sunny and nice;85;52;WSW;7;33%;1%;7
Paso Robles;Mostly sunny;86;48;NW;5;48%;3%;6
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;77;55;E;8;65%;0%;6
Porterville;Sunshine, but cool;82;51;ESE;5;41%;2%;6
Ramona;Sunshine;88;50;ESE;7;43%;1%;7
Redding;Partly sunny, cool;79;56;SE;5;46%;61%;5
Riverside;Sunny;89;57;WSW;6;43%;1%;7
Riverside March;Sunlit and nice;88;53;SE;6;42%;2%;7
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;81;58;SSW;4;53%;8%;6
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;80;57;S;4;53%;9%;6
Salinas;Mostly sunny;73;56;SSE;10;61%;4%;6
San Bernardino;Sunshine;88;56;SW;6;42%;1%;7
San Carlos;Mostly sunny;75;61;WNW;11;56%;9%;6
San Diego;Partly sunny;78;63;WNW;7;61%;0%;6
San Diego Brown;Sunshine;81;57;WSW;6;58%;0%;7
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;81;61;NW;6;60%;0%;6
San Francisco;Mostly sunny;71;61;W;11;63%;10%;6
San Jose;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;NW;8;57%;6%;6
San Luis Obispo;Clearing;81;52;N;13;49%;3%;6
San Nicolas Island;Some sun;74;62;WNW;14;62%;0%;6
Sandberg;Plenty of sun;73;54;NW;12;45%;2%;7
Santa Ana;Sunny;83;62;SSW;6;52%;2%;7
Santa Barbara;Sunny;76;54;NE;5;60%;1%;7
Santa Maria;Brilliant sunshine;79;52;WNW;12;53%;3%;7
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;78;63;E;7;68%;0%;6
Santa Rosa;Mostly sunny;79;56;W;9;57%;17%;6
Santa Ynez;Sunshine;88;48;NNE;6;62%;3%;7
Santee;Sunshine;88;58;SW;6;35%;0%;7
South Lake Tahoe;Mostly sunny, cool;63;39;WSW;6;45%;7%;6
Stockton;Mostly sunny;83;59;W;6;48%;7%;6
Thermal;Sunshine and warm;102;65;WNW;5;16%;0%;7
Truckee-Tahoe;Mostly sunny;65;34;S;6;47%;8%;6
Twentynine Palms;Sunny;97;67;W;6;17%;0%;7
Ukiah;Partly sunny;79;55;NW;5;48%;67%;6
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;84;56;WSW;5;46%;9%;6
Van Nuys;Sunshine;84;60;SSE;5;50%;0%;7
Vandenberg AFB;Low clouds, then sun;72;53;NW;14;69%;3%;6
Victorville;Sunshine and nice;81;49;SW;6;46%;0%;7
Visalia;Mostly sunny;82;51;NW;6;56%;2%;6
Watsonville;Mostly sunny;74;54;N;9;61%;5%;6
_____
