CA Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Alturas;Mostly sunny;86;46;NNW;6;32%;0%;9

Arcata;Partly sunny;70;56;E;6;74%;0%;5

Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;E;5;31%;0%;9

Avalon;Partly sunny;77;61;WSW;4;58%;0%;9

Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;97;68;N;6;28%;0%;10

Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;95;62;SE;4;36%;0%;9

Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;77;46;W;7;43%;1%;11

Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;95;56;SSE;8;18%;0%;10

Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;75;61;ENE;5;40%;0%;10

Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;108;79;SSW;7;18%;0%;10

Burbank;Mostly sunny;88;62;SE;6;47%;0%;10

Camarillo;Some sun;78;58;ENE;7;62%;0%;9

Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;74;62;SE;7;75%;0%;9

Campo;Plenty of sunshine;93;54;N;9;23%;0%;11

Carlsbad;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;N;7;68%;0%;9

Chico;Sunny and warm;96;66;E;4;35%;0%;9

China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;102;69;SW;6;16%;0%;10

Chino;Sunny and seasonable;92;61;WSW;7;46%;0%;10

Concord;Hot with sunshine;96;61;SSW;8;38%;0%;9

Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;95;59;WSW;6;46%;0%;10

Crescent City;Partly sunny;65;57;WSW;5;84%;4%;5

Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;102;71;WSW;8;19%;0%;10

Edwards AFB;Abundant sunshine;98;62;SW;5;19%;0%;10

El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;106;76;S;5;22%;0%;10

Eureka;Partly sunny;68;56;ENE;6;76%;0%;5

Fairfield;Warm with sunshine;93;58;WSW;9;43%;0%;9

Fresno;Plenty of sun;97;68;NW;5;33%;0%;10

Fullerton;Partly sunny;85;64;SSE;5;57%;0%;9

Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;96;62;NW;5;33%;1%;10

Hawthorne;Partly sunny;78;65;S;7;65%;0%;9

Hayward;Mostly sunny;81;57;SW;7;57%;0%;9

Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;106;76;S;5;22%;0%;10

Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;63;E;7;73%;0%;9

Lancaster;Sunshine;97;65;SW;8;20%;0%;10

Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;97;60;NNW;7;33%;0%;10

Lincoln;Sunny and warm;95;62;ESE;4;37%;0%;9

Livermore;Sunny and very warm;94;58;SW;7;39%;0%;9

Lompoc;Partly sunny;72;54;NNW;8;72%;0%;9

Long Beach;Partly sunny;82;65;S;7;59%;0%;9

Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;81;63;SSW;6;63%;0%;9

Los Angeles;Partly sunny;84;63;SSW;6;53%;0%;9

Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;84;63;SSW;6;53%;0%;9

Madera;Sunny and seasonable;97;62;NW;6;33%;0%;9

Mammoth;Mostly sunny;84;51;NW;6;34%;0%;9

Marysville;Plenty of sun;95;61;SE;4;38%;0%;9

Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;97;61;S;5;34%;0%;9

Merced;Sunny and seasonable;96;61;NW;6;38%;0%;9

Merced (airport);Sunny and seasonable;96;61;NW;6;38%;0%;9

Miramar Mcas;Some sun;83;61;SSW;6;58%;0%;9

Modesto;Sunny and seasonable;96;66;NNW;8;33%;0%;9

Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;84;61;WSW;8;54%;0%;9

Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;WNW;8;18%;0%;10

Montague;Mostly sunny;89;55;NNW;4;34%;0%;9

Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;56;SW;7;66%;1%;10

Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;85;49;NNW;1;41%;0%;9

Napa County;Sunshine;85;56;SW;9;58%;0%;9

Needles;Sunny and very warm;109;84;SSW;8;11%;0%;10

North Island;Partly sunny;74;64;SE;7;72%;0%;9

Oakland;Mostly sunny;75;58;S;8;63%;0%;9

Oceanside;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;N;7;68%;0%;9

Ontario;Sunny and seasonable;92;61;WSW;7;46%;0%;10

Oroville;Plenty of sun;96;65;E;4;39%;0%;9

Oxnard;Partly sunny;72;58;E;8;71%;0%;9

Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;109;78;WNW;6;17%;0%;10

Palmdale;Sunny;97;63;SW;8;19%;0%;10

Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;98;55;NW;6;37%;0%;10

Point Mugu;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;N;7;77%;0%;9

Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;95;64;SE;6;32%;1%;10

Ramona;Mostly sunny;91;52;SW;7;46%;0%;11

Redding;Sunny;98;65;N;5;29%;0%;9

Riverside;Sunny and seasonable;95;62;WSW;6;46%;0%;10

Riverside March;Sunshine;95;56;WNW;6;39%;0%;10

Sacramento;Sunny and warm;95;60;SSW;3;41%;0%;9

Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;95;62;S;4;38%;0%;9

Salinas;Partly sunny;76;55;S;9;61%;0%;9

San Bernardino;Sunny;96;61;WSW;6;40%;0%;10

San Carlos;Partly sunny;80;57;SW;8;57%;0%;8

San Diego;Partly sunny;76;63;WNW;6;64%;0%;9

San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;76;59;NW;6;69%;0%;9

San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;78;61;SSW;6;67%;0%;9

San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;58;SSW;9;66%;0%;8

San Jose;Warm with sunshine;87;61;WSW;8;51%;0%;9

San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;81;53;ESE;8;54%;0%;9

San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;70;58;NW;4;73%;0%;9

Sandberg;Sunshine;86;65;WNW;12;25%;0%;11

Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;63;SW;6;58%;0%;9

Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;75;57;E;6;66%;0%;9

Santa Maria;Partly sunny;77;54;WSW;8;64%;0%;9

Santa Monica;Partly sunny;74;61;E;7;78%;0%;9

Santa Rosa;Sunny;86;53;SW;6;52%;0%;9

Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;93;53;N;7;63%;0%;9

Santee;Partly sunny;88;61;W;6;44%;0%;9

South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sun;76;44;WSW;6;36%;0%;10

Stockton;Sunny and warm;97;61;W;6;36%;0%;9

Thermal;Sunny and very warm;108;77;NW;7;19%;0%;10

Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;81;39;ENE;5;41%;0%;10

Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;103;75;SW;6;17%;0%;10

Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;95;58;WNW;5;37%;0%;9

Vacaville;Sunny and hot;100;61;SW;5;36%;0%;9

Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;88;62;SE;6;46%;0%;10

Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;68;52;NW;6;77%;0%;9

Victorville;Sunshine;94;60;S;7;30%;0%;11

Visalia;Sunny and seasonable;94;60;NNW;5;47%;0%;10

Watsonville;Partly sunny;75;53;SE;6;62%;0%;9

