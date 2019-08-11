CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;86;46;NNW;6;32%;0%;9
Arcata;Partly sunny;70;56;E;6;74%;0%;5
Auburn;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;E;5;31%;0%;9
Avalon;Partly sunny;77;61;WSW;4;58%;0%;9
Bakersfield;Sunny and warm;97;68;N;6;28%;0%;10
Beale AFB;Sunny and warm;95;62;SE;4;36%;0%;9
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;77;46;W;7;43%;1%;11
Bishop;Plenty of sunshine;95;56;SSE;8;18%;0%;10
Blue Canyon;Plenty of sunshine;75;61;ENE;5;40%;0%;10
Blythe;Plenty of sunshine;108;79;SSW;7;18%;0%;10
Burbank;Mostly sunny;88;62;SE;6;47%;0%;10
Camarillo;Some sun;78;58;ENE;7;62%;0%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;74;62;SE;7;75%;0%;9
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;93;54;N;9;23%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;N;7;68%;0%;9
Chico;Sunny and warm;96;66;E;4;35%;0%;9
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;102;69;SW;6;16%;0%;10
Chino;Sunny and seasonable;92;61;WSW;7;46%;0%;10
Concord;Hot with sunshine;96;61;SSW;8;38%;0%;9
Corona;Mostly sunny, warm;95;59;WSW;6;46%;0%;10
Crescent City;Partly sunny;65;57;WSW;5;84%;4%;5
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;102;71;WSW;8;19%;0%;10
Edwards AFB;Abundant sunshine;98;62;SW;5;19%;0%;10
El Centro;Plenty of sunshine;106;76;S;5;22%;0%;10
Eureka;Partly sunny;68;56;ENE;6;76%;0%;5
Fairfield;Warm with sunshine;93;58;WSW;9;43%;0%;9
Fresno;Plenty of sun;97;68;NW;5;33%;0%;10
Fullerton;Partly sunny;85;64;SSE;5;57%;0%;9
Hanford;Sunny and seasonable;96;62;NW;5;33%;1%;10
Hawthorne;Partly sunny;78;65;S;7;65%;0%;9
Hayward;Mostly sunny;81;57;SW;7;57%;0%;9
Imperial;Plenty of sunshine;106;76;S;5;22%;0%;10
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;72;63;E;7;73%;0%;9
Lancaster;Sunshine;97;65;SW;8;20%;0%;10
Lemoore Nas;Sunny and warm;97;60;NNW;7;33%;0%;10
Lincoln;Sunny and warm;95;62;ESE;4;37%;0%;9
Livermore;Sunny and very warm;94;58;SW;7;39%;0%;9
Lompoc;Partly sunny;72;54;NNW;8;72%;0%;9
Long Beach;Partly sunny;82;65;S;7;59%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Partly sunny;81;63;SSW;6;63%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Partly sunny;84;63;SSW;6;53%;0%;9
Los Angeles Downtown;Partly sunny;84;63;SSW;6;53%;0%;9
Madera;Sunny and seasonable;97;62;NW;6;33%;0%;9
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;84;51;NW;6;34%;0%;9
Marysville;Plenty of sun;95;61;SE;4;38%;0%;9
Mather AFB;Sunny and hot;97;61;S;5;34%;0%;9
Merced;Sunny and seasonable;96;61;NW;6;38%;0%;9
Merced (airport);Sunny and seasonable;96;61;NW;6;38%;0%;9
Miramar Mcas;Some sun;83;61;SSW;6;58%;0%;9
Modesto;Sunny and seasonable;96;66;NNW;8;33%;0%;9
Moffett Nas;Mostly sunny;84;61;WSW;8;54%;0%;9
Mojave;Plenty of sunshine;95;63;WNW;8;18%;0%;10
Montague;Mostly sunny;89;55;NNW;4;34%;0%;9
Monterey Rabr;Partly sunny;70;56;SW;7;66%;1%;10
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;85;49;NNW;1;41%;0%;9
Napa County;Sunshine;85;56;SW;9;58%;0%;9
Needles;Sunny and very warm;109;84;SSW;8;11%;0%;10
North Island;Partly sunny;74;64;SE;7;72%;0%;9
Oakland;Mostly sunny;75;58;S;8;63%;0%;9
Oceanside;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;N;7;68%;0%;9
Ontario;Sunny and seasonable;92;61;WSW;7;46%;0%;10
Oroville;Plenty of sun;96;65;E;4;39%;0%;9
Oxnard;Partly sunny;72;58;E;8;71%;0%;9
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;109;78;WNW;6;17%;0%;10
Palmdale;Sunny;97;63;SW;8;19%;0%;10
Paso Robles;Sunny and warm;98;55;NW;6;37%;0%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;N;7;77%;0%;9
Porterville;Plenty of sunshine;95;64;SE;6;32%;1%;10
Ramona;Mostly sunny;91;52;SW;7;46%;0%;11
Redding;Sunny;98;65;N;5;29%;0%;9
Riverside;Sunny and seasonable;95;62;WSW;6;46%;0%;10
Riverside March;Sunshine;95;56;WNW;6;39%;0%;10
Sacramento;Sunny and warm;95;60;SSW;3;41%;0%;9
Sacramento International;Sunny and warm;95;62;S;4;38%;0%;9
Salinas;Partly sunny;76;55;S;9;61%;0%;9
San Bernardino;Sunny;96;61;WSW;6;40%;0%;10
San Carlos;Partly sunny;80;57;SW;8;57%;0%;8
San Diego;Partly sunny;76;63;WNW;6;64%;0%;9
San Diego Brown;Partly sunny;76;59;NW;6;69%;0%;9
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny;78;61;SSW;6;67%;0%;9
San Francisco;Partly sunny;71;58;SSW;9;66%;0%;8
San Jose;Warm with sunshine;87;61;WSW;8;51%;0%;9
San Luis Obispo;Partly sunny;81;53;ESE;8;54%;0%;9
San Nicolas Island;Partly sunny;70;58;NW;4;73%;0%;9
Sandberg;Sunshine;86;65;WNW;12;25%;0%;11
Santa Ana;Partly sunny;83;63;SW;6;58%;0%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny;75;57;E;6;66%;0%;9
Santa Maria;Partly sunny;77;54;WSW;8;64%;0%;9
Santa Monica;Partly sunny;74;61;E;7;78%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Sunny;86;53;SW;6;52%;0%;9
Santa Ynez;Partly sunny;93;53;N;7;63%;0%;9
Santee;Partly sunny;88;61;W;6;44%;0%;9
South Lake Tahoe;Plenty of sun;76;44;WSW;6;36%;0%;10
Stockton;Sunny and warm;97;61;W;6;36%;0%;9
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;108;77;NW;7;19%;0%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Plenty of sunshine;81;39;ENE;5;41%;0%;10
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;103;75;SW;6;17%;0%;10
Ukiah;Sunshine and hot;95;58;WNW;5;37%;0%;9
Vacaville;Sunny and hot;100;61;SW;5;36%;0%;9
Van Nuys;Mostly sunny;88;62;SE;6;46%;0%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Some sun;68;52;NW;6;77%;0%;9
Victorville;Sunshine;94;60;S;7;30%;0%;11
Visalia;Sunny and seasonable;94;60;NNW;5;47%;0%;10
Watsonville;Partly sunny;75;53;SE;6;62%;0%;9
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather