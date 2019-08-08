CA Forecast
CA Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Alturas;Mostly sunny;81;42;WSW;7;27%;12%;9
Arcata;Partly sunny;67;57;ENE;6;74%;74%;5
Auburn;Mostly sunny;83;61;S;6;36%;10%;9
Avalon;Partly sunny;71;57;W;5;74%;0%;9
Bakersfield;Plenty of sun;93;66;NW;6;28%;1%;10
Beale AFB;Mostly sunny;87;60;SSE;10;44%;16%;9
Big Bear City;Plenty of sunshine;74;41;SW;7;42%;2%;12
Bishop;Plenty of sun;94;50;NW;8;20%;0%;10
Blue Canyon;Sunshine and cool;67;51;SE;8;40%;10%;10
Blythe;Mostly sunny;107;81;SSW;10;25%;2%;11
Burbank;Plenty of sun;86;62;SSE;6;50%;0%;10
Camarillo;Partly sunny;75;60;ESE;7;66%;1%;9
Camp Pendleton;Partly sunny;73;61;SSE;8;77%;0%;9
Campo;Plenty of sunshine;91;52;NNW;10;26%;0%;11
Carlsbad;Some sun;76;62;S;7;69%;0%;9
Chico;Mostly sunny;87;62;SE;7;37%;31%;9
China Lake;Plenty of sunshine;99;65;WSW;10;16%;0%;10
Chino;Sunny;90;60;SW;7;44%;1%;11
Concord;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;65;SW;14;46%;14%;9
Corona;Sunny;92;59;SW;7;43%;0%;11
Crescent City;Decreasing clouds;64;55;NNE;4;85%;40%;4
Daggett-Barstow;Plenty of sunshine;102;69;WSW;13;15%;0%;11
Edwards AFB;Plenty of sunshine;94;64;SW;15;16%;0%;11
El Centro;Sunny and very warm;107;76;WNW;8;18%;0%;11
Eureka;Some sun;66;57;ENE;6;74%;70%;5
Fairfield;Mostly sunny;83;62;WSW;14;49%;14%;9
Fresno;Sunny;92;66;NW;9;34%;1%;10
Fullerton;Clouds, then sun;82;63;SSE;5;59%;0%;9
Hanford;Sunshine;91;62;NW;6;34%;1%;10
Hawthorne;Low clouds, then sun;77;64;S;7;66%;0%;9
Hayward;Clouds to sun;76;65;W;9;60%;28%;9
Imperial;Sunny and very warm;107;76;WNW;8;18%;0%;11
Imperial Beach;Partly sunny;71;60;W;8;75%;0%;10
Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;93;65;WSW;13;19%;0%;11
Lemoore Nas;Plenty of sun;92;61;NW;9;35%;1%;10
Lincoln;Mostly sunny;87;62;S;7;42%;16%;9
Livermore;Fog to sun;83;62;WSW;10;50%;12%;9
Lompoc;Some sun;68;57;NNW;11;76%;1%;9
Long Beach;Low clouds, then sun;80;66;SSW;7;59%;0%;9
Los Alamitos;Clouds, then sun;79;64;SSW;6;60%;0%;9
Los Angeles;Patchy fog, then sun;82;62;S;6;57%;1%;10
Los Angeles Downtown;Patchy fog, then sun;82;62;S;6;57%;1%;10
Madera;Mostly sunny;90;61;NW;7;37%;2%;10
Mammoth;Mostly sunny;80;49;SW;8;30%;31%;9
Marysville;Mostly sunny;87;60;SSE;7;41%;19%;9
Mather AFB;Mostly sunny;87;61;SSW;10;40%;13%;9
Merced;Mostly sunny;88;62;NW;7;43%;2%;10
Merced (airport);Mostly sunny;88;62;NW;7;43%;2%;10
Miramar Mcas;Partly sunny;82;63;WSW;7;59%;0%;10
Modesto;Mostly sunny;87;64;NNW;10;40%;4%;9
Moffett Nas;Low clouds, then sun;79;66;WNW;9;58%;15%;9
Mojave;Sunny;92;62;WNW;11;17%;0%;11
Montague;Not as warm;84;55;WNW;7;35%;55%;9
Monterey Rabr;Clouds to sun;72;61;SW;7;66%;27%;9
Mount Shasta;Mostly sunny;76;48;N;1;43%;65%;9
Napa County;Fog, then some sun;77;63;W;13;59%;28%;8
Needles;Sunny and hot;109;84;SW;10;21%;6%;10
North Island;Some sun;74;63;W;8;72%;0%;10
Oakland;Low clouds, then sun;73;66;WSW;10;65%;56%;9
Oceanside;Some sun;76;62;S;7;69%;0%;9
Ontario;Sunny;90;60;SW;7;44%;1%;11
Oroville;Mostly sunny;87;62;SSE;6;39%;24%;9
Oxnard;Partly sunny;70;59;NNW;9;74%;1%;9
Palm Springs;Sunny and very warm;107;74;WNW;8;16%;0%;10
Palmdale;Plenty of sunshine;92;64;SW;14;17%;0%;11
Paso Robles;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;WNW;9;44%;1%;10
Point Mugu;Partly sunny;72;58;NNW;7;78%;1%;9
Porterville;Brilliant sunshine;91;59;NNW;6;32%;2%;10
Ramona;Plenty of sunshine;88;51;SE;7;51%;2%;11
Redding;Mostly sunny, nice;87;61;WNW;8;37%;57%;9
Riverside;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;WSW;7;43%;0%;11
Riverside March;Plenty of sun;93;56;S;7;38%;2%;11
Sacramento;Mostly sunny;85;61;SSW;7;48%;11%;9
Sacramento International;Mostly sunny;87;63;S;9;46%;14%;9
Salinas;Low clouds, then sun;73;61;WSW;10;66%;9%;9
San Bernardino;Plenty of sun;93;59;SSW;7;39%;0%;11
San Carlos;Clouds breaking;77;65;W;9;59%;17%;9
San Diego;Partly sunny;75;64;SW;7;67%;0%;10
San Diego Brown;Mostly sunny, cool;75;57;W;6;74%;0%;11
San Diego Montgomery;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;WSW;7;67%;0%;10
San Francisco;Clearing;68;62;WSW;11;70%;56%;9
San Jose;Clouds, then sun;80;64;NW;9;61%;13%;9
San Luis Obispo;Mostly sunny, nice;77;55;NNW;11;57%;1%;10
San Nicolas Island;Some sun;68;59;NW;16;74%;2%;9
Sandberg;Sunny;82;58;W;11;27%;1%;11
Santa Ana;Clearing;81;64;S;6;56%;0%;9
Santa Barbara;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;N;6;68%;2%;9
Santa Maria;Low clouds, then sun;73;57;NW;10;72%;1%;9
Santa Monica;Clouds breaking;73;62;E;7;78%;0%;9
Santa Rosa;Fog, then some sun;77;60;W;7;60%;44%;8
Santa Ynez;Mostly sunny;88;53;NNW;7;71%;1%;10
Santee;Mostly sunny;86;61;SW;7;42%;0%;11
South Lake Tahoe;Sunshine;71;42;SW;8;34%;1%;10
Stockton;Mostly sunny;87;63;WNW;8;43%;7%;9
Thermal;Sunny and very warm;108;76;WNW;7;16%;0%;10
Truckee-Tahoe;Sunshine and cool;74;38;SSW;9;39%;3%;10
Twentynine Palms;Plenty of sunshine;102;71;WSW;8;16%;0%;11
Ukiah;Partly sunny;85;59;W;5;43%;63%;9
Vacaville;Mostly sunny;88;63;WSW;10;41%;14%;9
Van Nuys;Abundant sunshine;84;62;SSE;6;51%;1%;10
Vandenberg AFB;Partly sunny;66;55;N;10;83%;1%;9
Victorville;Plenty of sunshine;90;56;SSW;10;30%;0%;11
Visalia;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;NW;8;47%;1%;10
Watsonville;Clouds, then sun;72;60;SSW;6;67%;27%;9
